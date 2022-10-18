Read full article on original website
Related
lbmjournal.com
TAL Holdings opens store in Ephrata, Washington
Vancouver, Wash. — TAL Holdings, one of the fastest growing family-owned building material centers in the Pacific Northwest, has opened a new location under the Marson and Marson Lumber brand in Ephrata, Washington. The new store has 8,000 square feet of retail space and sits on a 4-acre lot...
Looking for Affordable Places to Live in WA? Try Eastern, WA
Hot off the presses the list of most affordable places to live in Washington State for 2022 has arrived and Eastern, Washington has grabbed four of the top 10 spots! Think you have an idea of what places are most affordable in Eastern, Washington?. Right in the Middle. According to...
Love Pizza? New Woodfired Pizza and Brews Spot to Open in Yakima
Get in my belly! Every time I see pizza, even if I have already eaten, I will grab a slice and this is my mantra! Pizza covers all the food groups, would you agree? There are so many different styles of pizza and places to enjoy it, each one unique, and Yakima, we are in for another one! Keep your eyes peeled for Flame & Brew Wood-Fired Pizza!
kpq.com
Smoke In Wenatchee Valley To Leave With Big Weather Change
There's more smoke in the forecast for the next two days in the Wenatchee Valley, but a big change is on the way. National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeremy Wolf says the first snow storm of the fall will hit the Cascades by Friday, which will be a game changer for the entire area.
KXLY
I-90 reopens near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Eastbound I-90 has reopened near Ellensburg following a semi crash. Two semis were involved in the crash just before 4:00 a.m. It fully blocked the eastbound lanes of the highway for several hours. There is no information yet regarding injuries. This is a developing story, check...
K9 Foundation Yakima Valley Collecting Funds To Help Trex
K9 Trex is having some health problems and the Yakima Police Department is working to find out what's wrong. Yakima Police officials say he's having "significant medical issues" They say Trex hasn't been feeling good for some time and now say his condition is getting worse. The problem is that fact that doctors can't find the problem. Police say he's been seen at the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine along with visits several local veterinary clinics but still no answer as to why Trex isn't feeling good and isn't eating much. They continue to "struggle" to diagnose his condition despite having several tests and biopsies. Yakima Police say the treatment is expensive and they're hoping for help. K9 Foundation Yakima Valley is collecting donations. You can find information at https://k9foundationyv.org/
The Top 5 Places for Takeout in the Yakima Valley
Since the pandemic it seems more and more people would rather eat at home than have a night out, honestly, we don't blame you. Sure we all still enjoy a night out, but nothing really beats taking an amazing meal home with you for everyone to enjoy. So why not...
Get Metaphysical In Yakima This Halloween
There is a lot of spookiness happening on the weekends leading up to Halloween. Between getting together with your family, hitting the town for scares, bar boos, costume contests and dance parties. The options for your Halloween hootenanny are vast, but maybe you want your All Hallows' Eve, to be a little bit more metaphysical.
Overdose Deaths Continue to Kill Yakima Residents
Another month has passed in Yakima and overdose deaths continue. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says at the beginning of August the number of overdose deaths was 41. In September the number was 50 overdoses. Today the number is 58. That's less than last year's number at this time when 76 people had died from drugs in Yakima County. Last year a record 98 overdoses happened the most the county has ever recorded.
Yakima Firefighters Hoping You’ll Renew the EMS Levy
You've seen the signs around Yakima urging you to vote for the EMS levy. Yakima Firefighters are hoping for your support for the Emergency Medical Service Levy that funds important training and equipment. Fire officials in the West Valley Fire Department say it's not a new levy. Voters are being asked to renew the EMS Levy at a rate of 25-cents per $1,000 of assessed property.
Is The Sports Center Yakima’s Most Haunted Hangout?
I've heard rumors for many years that the Yakima Sports Center was one of the most haunted places in Yakima. You know the typical ghost stories you hear from friends. Or you get your tales via the old game of telephone where someone heard from someone who heard from their great uncle about someone being murdered. Luckily for me (and for you reading this), I was able to talk a little bit with the manager of Sports Center, Derek Garcia.
In a Hurry in Yakima? Watch For Police Patrols
Emphasis patrols continue in the city of Yakima until the end of the year and every week the Yakima Police Department posts updates on the number of drivers stopped and ticketed along with crashes that are investigated. What's the reason for the patrols? Last month the Yakima Police Chief wrote a letter to the community in which he says "the culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." More than 15 fatality crashes have been reported this year within city limits and numerous serious injury crashes involving vehicles and motorcycles.
Do You Like Having a Roof Over Your Head? This Ones Got One!
This all started as a joke. What makes these high ceilings, and stone fireplaces with upgraded features thru out different than any of the other fancy homes for sale in the Scenic Drive area of Yakima, Washington? It is in fact the roof!. Are You Searching for a One of...
ifiberone.com
First snow of the season expected on Snoqualmie and Stevens passes this weekend as temps plummet statewide
A serious shift in weather is expected this Friday statewide, according to the National Weather Service. Due to a drastic change in atmospheric flows on Friday, temperatures will fall from highs in the mid 70's to highs in the mid-50s in central Washington with lows in the mid-30s. The onslaught...
The 11 Best 21+ Halloween Parties at Bars in the Yakima Valley
Halloween in the Yakima Valley this year is gonna be LIT!. What’s up, what’s up! Halloween is right around the corner, can you believe it? Do you have your Halloween costume picked out yet? Are you planning on going to any fun Halloween parties at bars in Yakima?
Chronicle
Yakima Residents Ask for More Information About Missing Boy
Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs that read "Did you forget," "We need answers" and "Justicia para Lucian."
ifiberone.com
East Wenatchee woman accused of slamming into police vehicle after pursuits in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee woman with multiple warrants is accused of slamming into a police vehicle after fleeing from law enforcement on Wednesday in Wenatchee. The Columbia River Drug Task Force had located 28-year-old Danielle Reyes while she was driving in Wenatchee. Detectives say Reyes has multiple misdemeanor warrants and had been involved in several eluding incidents in both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
Yakima’s Regional Crime Lab Closer To Reality
It's a regional crime lab and it's a step closer to becoming reality after the Yakima County Commissioners on Tuesday voted in favor of using $2.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to fund the lab. Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell is now the Chair of the newly formed Local Crime Lab Operations Board. “Today is not only a big day for the safety of all Yakima County residents, it is a huge day for true regional collaboration of the many law enforcement agencies that are responsible for public safety all across our valley,” says Udell. “The modern evidence equipment to be implemented is tip-of the-spear crime-fighting technology, but the agencies sharing criminal analysts and up-to-date information will be the game-changing strategy that brings crime in our communities to acceptable levels.”
Apathy About Voting in Washington’s Election?
NOTE: These opinions are my own and do not reflect Townsquare Media or any of its partners. Like many in the Yakima valley, I just received my mailbox ballot. When I got it, honestly, I just rolled my eyes. I know I should care, but I just don’t. Not anymore. Sure, maybe I’m still waiting on my $35 car tabs that, to the best of my memory, was voted on and was passed… god, how many years ago? But I know, at least for me, it goes deeper.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: $100,000 for fencing? What's going on there?
To the editor — I read in the Yakima Herald-Republic we may need to spend $100,000 or so on fencing along South Naches Avenue to protect it from the vagrants. A couple of years ago we had 0.5% added to the sales tax to refurbish the state fairgrounds jail to house just such people.
92.9 The Bull
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0