Franklin High Placed On Lockdown Yesterday After Report Of Man With A Gun, Following Recent String Of School SWATing Incidents

A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Headlines: LAPD Officer Holding Protestor Demanding Resignations By Neck At City Hall; Signal Hill’s Ten Mile Brewery Burglarized
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —DTLA: Kate Cagle, Spectrum News 1 anchor, and reporter, recorded a video appearing to show an LAPD officer in...
Headlines: Fake Blood Splattered Across Franklin High School Hallway Spell Out ‘Keep the Kids Safe;’ Stabbing Spree in Long Beach
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Reports of vandalism in the form of fake splattered blood across the school halls were reported this morning at...
Headlines: Kanye Handing Out ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirts in Skid Row; L.A. Is Third Most Rat-Infested City in U.S.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Downtown: In a video shot by an accused sex offender, Kanye West was observed handing out “White Lives Matter”...
Headlines: Kevin de León Breaks Silence on Univision: ‘I Failed, But I Will Not Resign:’ Galaxy vs. LAFC for L.A. Bragging Rights
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Kevin de León broke his silence yesterday via an interview with Univision’s León Krauze. In the video, he pleads...
The L.A. TACO 2022 Guide to Día de Los Muertos Events, Including Our Own ‘TACOLAND’ at Hollywood Forever
For 11 years, L.A. TACO has been bringing our readers the most extensive and complete Day of the Dead event guides for Los Angeles County . Seeing communities come together to celebrate this tradition throughout Los Angeles, the Valley, and Orange County over the years has been a privilege. While movies and other pop culture events have lifted the profile of Día de Los Muertos, community-based celebrations have always held it down and honored the spirit of this tradition.
Headlines: Altadena Homeowner Gives One Acre of Land Back to Tongva People; Vigil Held for Highland Park Liquor Store Owner Killed Over a ‘Beer Run’
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —An Altadena homeowner has agreed to give the one-acre parcel of land she owns back to the Tongva people,...
LACC Swap Meet Owner Installs Unauthorized Fence and Fake ‘No Vending’ Signs, Blocking Off Street Vendors From Sidewalk
Street vendors outside Los Angeles Community College Swap Meet were shocked Wednesday morning when they showed up to their usual vending spot on Vermont Avenue and Monroe Street only to find fencing going up with green signs that read: “Street and Sidewalk Sale of Goods Prohibited.”. “We were confused,”...
Headlines: Los Angeles Is the Most Surveilled City in the Nation; Joe Biden Orders a Chicken Quesadilla From Tacos 1986
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Los Angeles is the most surveilled city in the nation and the 10th most surveilled municipality in the world,...
Headlines: Blink 182’s Reunion Show at Banc of California Stadium GA Tickets Are $607 Each; Nury Resigns Without An Apology
—A prominent community Instagram page in La Puente is being accused of spreading false information about cop shootings and posting anti-LGBTQ content. An Avocado Heights community account is calling them out. [AHV]. —Facing mounting pressure to resign, Nury Martinez is no longer a council member representing Los Angeles. However, many...
Six Indigenous-Owned Oaxacan Restaurants In and Around Koreatown to Support
L.A.’s Oaxacan community showed up to City Hall in full force on Monday, Indigenous Peoples Day, to denounce the racist remarks made public over the weekend against them by former City Council President Nury Martinez. At 10 AM, CIELO (Comunidades Indigenas en Liderazgo) held a press meeting denouncing Martinez’s hurtful words, and at nighttime, the co-founder of CIELO, Odilia Romero, organized a Oaxacan band to play their traditional music in resistance.
Breaking: Brother of Former Councilmember Jose Huizar Agrees to Cooperate With The Feds, Admits To Lying To Investigators
Salvador Huizar, the older brother of Jose Huizar, a former city council member facing federal racketeering charges, admitted to accepting envelopes of cash from his younger brother in exchange for checks and other forms of payment and then lying to investigators about it in a plea agreement filed in federal court today. The 57-year-old agreed to cooperate with the government’s “ongoing investigation” and testify in his brother’s upcoming political corruption trial.
O.C. Street Takeovers Included a Flaming Ring of Fire and One Run-Over Spectator
Street takeovers in Southern California on Thursday looked a little more like Lord of the Flies meets Fast & Furious than usual, as racers and revelers united for some good old-fashioned vehicular manslaughter and pyromania in the Orange County cities of Anaheim and Buena Park. A potentially deadly situation went...
Headlines: Fundraiser for Canoga Park Taquero Who Has Had His Truck Stolen Twice; Solvang’s ‘Danish Mafia’
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures launches “Mexico: Maleficaruman,” an exhibit looking into classic Mexican horror films today. [AMMP]...
Headlines: How L.A. Became a Hub for Iranian Immigration; Charity Haunted House in I.E. Shut Down by Neighbors’ Complaints
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —While President Joe Biden is pardoning everybody convicted of simple cannabis possession on the federal level, while his administration...
Remembering Oldies Radio Legend Art Laboe, Gone But Never Forgotten at 97
Music is a magical porthole to unknown worlds and those distant moments when memories are crystalized and forever burned into our synapses. Art Laboe was its Morpheus, bridging the sentiments of oldies-worshipping L.A. onto one big ephemeral trip into the last century, while rekindling the flames of lovers separated by time, distance, and prison doors through his heartbreaking dedications.
Headlines: Woman Kicked Out of AYCE Korean Barbecue Because She Was a Party of One; Cars Parking in Middle of Street in South Central
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —L.A. Metro’s K Line, connecting Crenshaw to LAX, will open this Friday, Oct. 7, with free rides and a...
Chapulín Shu Mai Dumpling Unites Chinese, Vietnamese, and Oaxacan Cultures In Dim Sum Form In Culver City
There was a recent era in which both corporations and indie kitchens alike opted to express their affinity for Mexican food and culture in the form of a taco. Slip some boiled cabbage, salted pork, and mashed potatoes between the wings of a corn tortilla, and suddenly, you were no longer just an Irish food truck, but an Irish food truck tuned to the psychic wavelength of the L.A. appetite that “gets it.”
Half Ounce, Inglewood Rap Artist, UPS Employee and Father of Three, Shot and Killed In Koreatown
Less than ten days after the shooting death of Kee Riches in Compton and 21 days following the murder of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock during a robbery at a South L.A. Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles, another up-and-coming rap artist has reportedly been shot and killed in our city’s streets.
Underground 106 Seafood, L.A.’s Best Backyard Mariscos Restaurant, Shuts Down
“It was just time to move on,” a nonchalant Sergio Penuelas told L.A. TACO over the phone last night. L.A.’s mariscos-loving community was shocked to see a story on Instagram yesterday afternoon announcing the immediate closure of his beloved backyard restaurant, 106 Underground Seafood. The ominous post featured the words: “We will be closed until further notice, thank you,” under an all-black background.
We Asked L.A. and Long Beach Mayoral Candidates How They Would Treat Street Vendors if Elected
A brief exchange between L.A. mayoral candidates Representative Karen Bass and Rick Caruso about street food vendors perked our (and many others) ears up at their September 21 debate. In answer to a moderator’s question about whether she’d have vendors on the street and regulate, or move to a marketplace,...
