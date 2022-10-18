Franklin High Placed On Lockdown Yesterday After Report Of Man With A Gun, Following Recent String Of School SWATing Incidents

For 11 years, L.A. TACO has been bringing our readers the most extensive and complete Day of the Dead event guides for Los Angeles County . Seeing communities come together to celebrate this tradition throughout Los Angeles, the Valley, and Orange County over the years has been a privilege. While movies and other pop culture events have lifted the profile of Día de Los Muertos, community-based celebrations have always held it down and honored the spirit of this tradition.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO