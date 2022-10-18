Read full article on original website
Multiple Walgreens Locations ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut CaveSara BLouisville, KY
This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in KentuckySara BLouisville, KY
CBP Seized Nearly 1,100 Fake IDs at the Louisville AirportAmarie M.Louisville, KY
World-class Animal-free Venardos Circus is in Louisville for Two WeeksAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Big O Tires Kentucky donates $10K to help children with cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big O Tires Kentucky donated $10,000 to Kids Cancer Alliance to strengthen the battle against cancer in Kentucky. According to the release, the check was delivered Thursday morning at the Big O Tires location on South Highway 53 in La Grange. The Kids Cancer Alliance is...
UofL Health celebrates National Pharmacy Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This week is National Pharmacy Week and UofL Health hosted a virtual “Thank You” Thursday to appreciate pharmacists in the commonwealth. According to the release, pharmacists at UofL Health go beyond counting pills. Pharmacists also take blood pressure, administer vaccines and even prepare patients for chemo treatment.
Central High School hosts event for International Day of the Girl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday is International Day of the Girl, so Central High School in Louisville hosted an event to uplift and empower young women. The theme at the event was “some things are worth fighting for.”. Students shared their fight stories and also talked about their accomplishments.
New birthing center could be opening in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new birthing center could be opening in Louisville. The center could be built with an American Rescue Plan grant through the UofL Health Foundation to Mary & Elizabeth Hospital at the Bluegrass Avenue Campus. “We have a huge disparity in women’s health in our city...
New UofL center to help students prepare for careers through experiential learning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is helping students find internships and research opportunities with a new all-in-one center. UofL’s new Center for Engaged Learning was announced on Tuesday. The facility will allow businesses to make better connections with students, making it much easier to find a...
Louisville florist sets up buckets of flowers for community to pass along
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday is ‘Petal it Forward’ day. The goal of the day to give a flower to make someone smile. Nanz & Kraft Florist was set up around Louisville with buckets of hundreds of flowers to pass out. Each person who wants to participate is...
'They're born without shoes': School report card highlights funding disparities across JCPS, teachers say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following the release of the Kentucky Department of Education's latest school report card, teachers in the state's biggest school district say their dip in average test scores doesn't tell the whole story. Some Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) educators tell WHAS11 the scores reflect socioeconomic disparities...
Manufacturing companies teach Indiana high school students about career field
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - High school students in southern Indiana were able to learn about the jobs in the manufacturing field on Wednesday. Several manufacturing companies were at the event at the NoCo Arts and Cultural District in Jeffersonville. Students around the area were to learn about potential job opportunities...
Louisville Metro Animal Services facing overcrowding problem
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services is facing record animal crowding, which could potentially effect its no-kill status. Animal shelter overcrowding has become a problem for shelters across the country. In Louisville, 67 dogs are currently in need of adoption at LMAS. LMAS has taken in 1,000 more...
Child’s Autopsy Results Released
The autopsy results for 4-year-old Serenity McKinney have been released. The autopsy report by the Bullitt County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office said the 4-year-old was found in a suitcase wrapped in plastic. Her right wrist and her right leg were broken. The autopsy report said the coroner could...
PNC Foundation makes large donation to Community Coordinated Child Care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The PNC Foundation is donating a quarter of a million dollars to Community Coordinated Child Care (4-C). According to the release, the grant will empower early childhood educators to pursue pathways to higher education, strengthen the quality and sustainable future of our community’s educators as well as prepare young children for success in school and life.
This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky
Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.
Help for the Holidays
Santa’s Little Helpers to Host Christmas Charity Pajama Party and Holiday Market. Christmas pajamas have become synonymous with the holiday season. Michelle Williams, executive director and founder of Santa’s Little Helpers, Inc., wants to make sure more children are getting in on the fun. Santa’s Little Helpers, Inc....
State officials hold back Louisville plans for violence intervention
Witten’s notification and declaration of intent to run for House Representative office in District 31 did not meet the requirements needed. Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for October 20th, 2022. This week we're talking about the first fall snow and October rainfall!. SnowTALK! Special Edition 10/20. Updated: 9...
Goode Weather Blog 10/18
Federal agents have executed a search warrant at a farm in Nelson County belonging to the family of a suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. Family shares slain woman’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Updated: 2 hours ago. One family is coming forward to share their loved...
Family shares slain woman’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One family is coming forward to share their loved one’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month after she was shot and killed by the father of one of her children. Krystal Walton was a 32-year-old single mother of two children in Indianapolis. Her oldest was...
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, Kentucky
A new mobile app that offers help to the homeless has made its way to Louisville, Kentucky, and it has made a significant impact already in the lives of some of the city's most marginalized.
JCPS: Elementary school cancels classes on Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Jefferson County Public School isn't going to have classes Tuesday. In a letter sent to parents, Wheatley Elementary Assistant Principal Rhonda Hedges said because of a gas leak and the expected freezing temperatures, school has been canceled. Hedges said there is no water or heat...
At least 2 people burglarize JCPS school, causing partial power outage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say at least two people burglarized a JCPS school early Wednesday morning, and stole construction cables, light fixtures and copper cables. According to Carolyn Callahan, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools, the burglary took place at about 3 a.m. at Central High School. Callahan...
Gun found in student’s backpack at Butler Traditional HS sign-in office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The principal of Butler Traditional High School sent a letter to families after a student brought a gun on school property on Wednesday. Staff noticed a strong odor of marijuana when a student was signing in late. A gun was found in the student’s backpack after a school security member searched it, according to the letter.
