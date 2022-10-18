ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Big O Tires Kentucky donates $10K to help children with cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big O Tires Kentucky donated $10,000 to Kids Cancer Alliance to strengthen the battle against cancer in Kentucky. According to the release, the check was delivered Thursday morning at the Big O Tires location on South Highway 53 in La Grange. The Kids Cancer Alliance is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL Health celebrates National Pharmacy Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This week is National Pharmacy Week and UofL Health hosted a virtual “Thank You” Thursday to appreciate pharmacists in the commonwealth. According to the release, pharmacists at UofL Health go beyond counting pills. Pharmacists also take blood pressure, administer vaccines and even prepare patients for chemo treatment.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Central High School hosts event for International Day of the Girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday is International Day of the Girl, so Central High School in Louisville hosted an event to uplift and empower young women. The theme at the event was “some things are worth fighting for.”. Students shared their fight stories and also talked about their accomplishments.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New birthing center could be opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new birthing center could be opening in Louisville. The center could be built with an American Rescue Plan grant through the UofL Health Foundation to Mary & Elizabeth Hospital at the Bluegrass Avenue Campus. “We have a huge disparity in women’s health in our city...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Metro Animal Services facing overcrowding problem

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services is facing record animal crowding, which could potentially effect its no-kill status. Animal shelter overcrowding has become a problem for shelters across the country. In Louisville, 67 dogs are currently in need of adoption at LMAS. LMAS has taken in 1,000 more...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Child’s Autopsy Results Released

The autopsy results for 4-year-old Serenity McKinney have been released. The autopsy report by the Bullitt County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office said the 4-year-old was found in a suitcase wrapped in plastic. Her right wrist and her right leg were broken. The autopsy report said the coroner could...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

PNC Foundation makes large donation to Community Coordinated Child Care

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The PNC Foundation is donating a quarter of a million dollars to Community Coordinated Child Care (4-C). According to the release, the grant will empower early childhood educators to pursue pathways to higher education, strengthen the quality and sustainable future of our community’s educators as well as prepare young children for success in school and life.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Sara B

This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky

Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.
LOUISVILLE, KY
townepost.com

Help for the Holidays

Santa’s Little Helpers to Host Christmas Charity Pajama Party and Holiday Market. Christmas pajamas have become synonymous with the holiday season. Michelle Williams, executive director and founder of Santa’s Little Helpers, Inc., wants to make sure more children are getting in on the fun. Santa’s Little Helpers, Inc....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

State officials hold back Louisville plans for violence intervention

Witten’s notification and declaration of intent to run for House Representative office in District 31 did not meet the requirements needed. Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for October 20th, 2022. This week we're talking about the first fall snow and October rainfall!. SnowTALK! Special Edition 10/20. Updated: 9...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Goode Weather Blog 10/18

Federal agents have executed a search warrant at a farm in Nelson County belonging to the family of a suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. Family shares slain woman’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Updated: 2 hours ago. One family is coming forward to share their loved...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

JCPS: Elementary school cancels classes on Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Jefferson County Public School isn't going to have classes Tuesday. In a letter sent to parents, Wheatley Elementary Assistant Principal Rhonda Hedges said because of a gas leak and the expected freezing temperatures, school has been canceled. Hedges said there is no water or heat...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

At least 2 people burglarize JCPS school, causing partial power outage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say at least two people burglarized a JCPS school early Wednesday morning, and stole construction cables, light fixtures and copper cables. According to Carolyn Callahan, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools, the burglary took place at about 3 a.m. at Central High School. Callahan...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Gun found in student’s backpack at Butler Traditional HS sign-in office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The principal of Butler Traditional High School sent a letter to families after a student brought a gun on school property on Wednesday. Staff noticed a strong odor of marijuana when a student was signing in late. A gun was found in the student’s backpack after a school security member searched it, according to the letter.
LOUISVILLE, KY

