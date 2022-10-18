ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chicago, IL

Risk Management

The City of West Chicago is a member of the Intergovernmental Risk Management Agency (IRMA). The City of West Chicago along with many other municipalities of this governmental risk pool is dedicated to working together to promote a safe community for the residents. IRMA is responsible for processing liability claims related to the City.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
Volunteers Needed to Assist Seniors with Leaf Collection

The City of West Chicago’s Senior Citizen Leaf Raking Event returns Saturday, November 19. As part of the annual event, volunteers will assist with raking leaves for senior residents and others unable to manage the task. Volunteers will gather at the Fox Community Center (306 Main Street) at 9 a.m. where they will receive an assignment, and then will return to the Community Center at 12 p.m. for a lunch party. All participants are requested to bring their own rake and work gloves.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
2022 Art Banner Exhibit’s “People’s Choice Award” Winner Announced

At the recent City Council meeting, Mayor Ruben Pineda announced Sue Krzyzanowski as the winner of the City of West Chicago’s 2022 Art Banner Exhibit’s “People’s Choice Award.”. Krzyzanowski’s winning artwork entitled, “Duck Weather,” was created using soft pastels and was a depiction of a toddler...
WEST CHICAGO, IL
At Home with Merle Burleigh – October 19, 2022

With the cool weather, residents are decorating their yards for fall and, of course, Halloween. Two notable ones are the houses at Arbor Avenue and West Hawthorne Lane, and 333 Church St. The latter always has very spooky scenes and for years have provided an eerie time for residents and non-residents. (www.merleburl.com)
WEST CHICAGO, IL

