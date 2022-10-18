The City of West Chicago’s Senior Citizen Leaf Raking Event returns Saturday, November 19. As part of the annual event, volunteers will assist with raking leaves for senior residents and others unable to manage the task. Volunteers will gather at the Fox Community Center (306 Main Street) at 9 a.m. where they will receive an assignment, and then will return to the Community Center at 12 p.m. for a lunch party. All participants are requested to bring their own rake and work gloves.

WEST CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO