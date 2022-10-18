Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Person stabbed at mental healthcare home in Southwest Macon
UPDATE: 5:18 P.M. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms that a person was stabbed at a mental health care home on Dorset Drive. The victim has refused treatment and the suspect is being charged with aggravated assault. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews are at an active scene...
Georgia school bus driver witnesses shooting while taking students back to school
MACON — Monroe County officials confirmed that a Monroe County bus driver witnessed a shooting while taking students back to Mary Persons High School. The students were being transported from the Hutchings College & Career Academy and Central Georgia Technical College in Macon when the shooting occurred. According to...
wfxl.com
Increased police patrols at Southland Academy following viral controversial photo
There will be an increased police presence at a Southwest Georgia school Thursday after a controversial photo went viral. The photo was sent to FOX 31 News and shows a male student wearing a police costume appearing to kneel on someone's neck. We've reached out to Southland Academy to get...
Georgia high school student found with gun, caught after foot chase
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office caught a student they suspected of having brought a gun to school on Monday. Metal detectors caught the student with a gun as he entered Elam Alexander Academy at Southwest High School in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
BET
Ga. Prosecutors Say Death Of Brianna Grier, Who Fell Out Of Patrol Car, Was Not A Crime
A Georgia district attorney declined to charge officers in the death of Brianna Marie Grier, saying her death in July was a tragedy but not a crime. The Union-Recorder of Milledgeville reported on Monday (Oct. 17) that Ocmulgee County Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III arrived at that conclusion after reviewing a police use of force report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
41nbc.com
Jones County deputy searching for scariest places in county
GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – As Halloween approaches, a Jones County deputy says he wants to find the scariest places in the county. Earlier this month, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post about trying to find the scariest places in the county and said it had elected Deputy Matthew Dennis as the “In-House Paranormal Expert.”
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old girl last seen Monday
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Jamelia Jaye Weprekdob, 15, was last seen Monday in Jones County. She is described as 5 feet 10 and 240 pounds. If you have any information...
wgxa.tv
Monroe County school bus driver, Mary Persons students witness shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Monroe County school bus driver who was carrying seven Mary Persons students witnessed a shooting on the corner of Anthony Road and Mercer University Drive. The shooting happened just before 3:00 Wednesday afternoon as the driver was driving the students back to Mary Persons from...
fox5atlanta.com
18-year-old arrested for double shooting in 'drug deal gone bad,' deputies say
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Investigators with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office said they arrested an 18-year-old accused of shooting one man in the face and another in the neck during a "drug deal that went bad." Police said Keondra Hunter is in Spalding County Jail charged with two counts of aggravated...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Tattooed suspect caught using stolen credit card at McDonough Home Depot
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a tattooed suspect wanting for defrauding a McDonough Home Depot multiple times in two days. Officials say at around 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 26 and 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 27, the suspect made multiple purchases at the Home Depot on Jonesboro Road in McDonough.
wgxa.tv
UPDATE: Byron domestic violence shooter and victim identified
BYRON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New information has been released about a domestic dispute turned violent from the Houston County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, Houston County Deputies responded to a call about domestic violence at a home on White Road in Byron, where they learned that Honey JoAnne Cole had fired multiple shots at Allen Lee Nichols as he was trying to leave in his vehicle.
wgxa.tv
Woman indicted for August shooting death of ex-boyfriend in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman has been indicted in Bibb County Superior Court in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett was killed in Macon in the early morning hours of August 14, 2022, during what investigators call a domestic dispute. Within hours of his death, 27-year-old Tashanie Negron was arrested and charged with the murder of Fitchett. His daughter says Negron was her father's ex-girlfriend.
Officials searching for man who never resurfaced after boat overturned in Georgia lake
MONROE COUNTY, Ga — Monroe County officials responded to a possible drowning with a man currently missing. Richard Mercer of Monroe County was on a small boat at Lake Juliette with a woman when the boat capsized just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of National Resources.
41nbc.com
Jones County Sheriff’s Office hosts ninth annual ‘Salute to Georgia Sheriffs’
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office hosted the ninth annual “Salute to Georgia’s Sheriffs” event Thursday morning at the Walnut Creek Shooting Preserve. Several members of law enforcement from across the state attended and shared successes from their local communities as they...
wgxa.tv
Grime Crime: Byron Police looking for grease thieves
BYRON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Byron Police are looking for two men in a white van who were caught on camera pumping grease out of a grease trap at Dairy Queen. The oil offenders struck at around 1:40 on the afternoon of Friday, October 7th, getting their greasy gains before making a slick getaway.
41nbc.com
New Forsyth Fire Chief sworn in
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Forsyth has a new Fire Chief in town. Wednesday, the City of Forsyth’s social media posted that Kevin Bunn was sworn in as the City of Forsyth’s new Fire Chief with a ceremonial swearing in and pinning with Mayor Wilson and Council. Bunn’s family, girlfriend, and coworkers from Dekalb, Monroe county, and the city were present for the ceremony on Monday evening. Bunn’s daughters had the honor of pinning their dad as chief during the ceremony as well.
41nbc.com
Gun found in student’s backpack at Warner Robins High School
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A gun was found at Warner Robins High School on Wednesday in a student’s backpack. According to a note sent to parents by the Principal of Warner Robins High School, a firearm was found during the search of a student’s backpack. All students and staff are safe, and were not in danger.
wgxa.tv
One person hospitalized in Byron shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Byron. Shortly after 9:00 on Monday night, Houston County Deputies were responding to a domestic violence call on White Road in Byron, where they learned that a woman fired several shots at a man's car as he was trying to leave. While they were there, they were notified that a man had been reported to be suffering from gunshot wounds on Sudan Drive in the Peach County portion of Byron.
41nbc.com
DNR searches Lake Juliette after possible drowning on Tuesday
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Monroe County Emergency services are currently searching for a person thought to have drowned Tuesday afternoon. According to the DNR, around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, game wardens responded to a possible drowning at Lake Juliette in Monroe County....
12-year-old girl shot in leg on Newberg Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg Wednesday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the girl was hit in the leg by a bullet off Newberg Avenue. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in...
