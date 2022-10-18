ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

wgxa.tv

Person stabbed at mental healthcare home in Southwest Macon

UPDATE: 5:18 P.M. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms that a person was stabbed at a mental health care home on Dorset Drive. The victim has refused treatment and the suspect is being charged with aggravated assault. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews are at an active scene...
MACON, GA
BET

Ga. Prosecutors Say Death Of Brianna Grier, Who Fell Out Of Patrol Car, Was Not A Crime

A Georgia district attorney declined to charge officers in the death of Brianna Marie Grier, saying her death in July was a tragedy but not a crime. The Union-Recorder of Milledgeville reported on Monday (Oct. 17) that Ocmulgee County Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III arrived at that conclusion after reviewing a police use of force report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Jones County deputy searching for scariest places in county

GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – As Halloween approaches, a Jones County deputy says he wants to find the scariest places in the county. Earlier this month, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post about trying to find the scariest places in the county and said it had elected Deputy Matthew Dennis as the “In-House Paranormal Expert.”
JONES COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

UPDATE: Byron domestic violence shooter and victim identified

BYRON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New information has been released about a domestic dispute turned violent from the Houston County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, Houston County Deputies responded to a call about domestic violence at a home on White Road in Byron, where they learned that Honey JoAnne Cole had fired multiple shots at Allen Lee Nichols as he was trying to leave in his vehicle.
BYRON, GA
wgxa.tv

Woman indicted for August shooting death of ex-boyfriend in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman has been indicted in Bibb County Superior Court in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett was killed in Macon in the early morning hours of August 14, 2022, during what investigators call a domestic dispute. Within hours of his death, 27-year-old Tashanie Negron was arrested and charged with the murder of Fitchett. His daughter says Negron was her father's ex-girlfriend.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Grime Crime: Byron Police looking for grease thieves

BYRON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Byron Police are looking for two men in a white van who were caught on camera pumping grease out of a grease trap at Dairy Queen. The oil offenders struck at around 1:40 on the afternoon of Friday, October 7th, getting their greasy gains before making a slick getaway.
BYRON, GA
41nbc.com

New Forsyth Fire Chief sworn in

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Forsyth has a new Fire Chief in town. Wednesday, the City of Forsyth’s social media posted that Kevin Bunn was sworn in as the City of Forsyth’s new Fire Chief with a ceremonial swearing in and pinning with Mayor Wilson and Council. Bunn’s family, girlfriend, and coworkers from Dekalb, Monroe county, and the city were present for the ceremony on Monday evening. Bunn’s daughters had the honor of pinning their dad as chief during the ceremony as well.
FORSYTH, GA
41nbc.com

Gun found in student’s backpack at Warner Robins High School

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A gun was found at Warner Robins High School on Wednesday in a student’s backpack. According to a note sent to parents by the Principal of Warner Robins High School, a firearm was found during the search of a student’s backpack. All students and staff are safe, and were not in danger.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

One person hospitalized in Byron shooting

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Byron. Shortly after 9:00 on Monday night, Houston County Deputies were responding to a domestic violence call on White Road in Byron, where they learned that a woman fired several shots at a man's car as he was trying to leave. While they were there, they were notified that a man had been reported to be suffering from gunshot wounds on Sudan Drive in the Peach County portion of Byron.
BYRON, GA
41nbc.com

DNR searches Lake Juliette after possible drowning on Tuesday

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Monroe County Emergency services are currently searching for a person thought to have drowned Tuesday afternoon. According to the DNR, around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, game wardens responded to a possible drowning at Lake Juliette in Monroe County....
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

12-year-old girl shot in leg on Newberg Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg Wednesday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the girl was hit in the leg by a bullet off Newberg Avenue. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in...
MACON, GA

