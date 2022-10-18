Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Healthy Kingsport: Caring for Our Community Spotlight on Kim Atchison
As a former police detective and registered nurse at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kim Atchison has a heart of service. After events in her life led her to retire early from policing, Atchison had a desire to continue helping and serving those in her community. One night, while working in the emergency department off duty, Atchison watched a man being resuscitated by nurses.
wjhl.com
CASA’s Low Country Boil in Erwin
(WJHL) Melanie Feathers of CASA of Northeast Tennessee tells us about this popular fundraiser for the organization. For tickets and more information please visit www.CasaNETN.org or call 423-461-3500.
Kingsport Times-News
Delivery driver honored for saving Pound resident
POUND — More than three years after Ryan Fleming saw Juanita Mullins’ dog running loose, he was recognized by Pound town council for what followed. Fleming, a UPS driver whose route takes him through the Pound area, reunited with Mullins on Tuesday as council presented him with a plaque and resolution for finding Mullins on July 18, 2019, — two days after she was thrown from her riding lawnmower and injured.
Wise County Goodwill employees credited with saving a life
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County Goodwill store employees are being credited with saving a woman’s life on Tuesday. Security camera video shows the moment a woman collapsed and team members jumped into action. “We all worked as a team,” Goodwill Team Lead Cathy Lane said. “We did what we had been trained to […]
13 apply for Sullivan County Director of Schools position
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – More than a dozen applicants have tossed their names in the circle to be Sullivan County Schools next director of schools. Eight come from Tennessee school systems, one is from a Southwest Virginia district and the rest come from across the country as far away as California. The applicants hope […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport's Ryan Salyer helps feed victims of Hurricane Ian
KINGSPORT — For those fortunate enough to escape the clutches of a natural disaster, nothing sounds more unthinkable than going out into danger and ruin. But for Kingsport native Ryan Salyer, it’s what he does best. With more than 33 years of experience, Salyer works full-time in disaster...
What is Sudden Cardiac Arrest? Cardiologist explains
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As part of Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month, News Channel 11 sat down with local cardiologist Dr. Jeffrey Schoondyke to better understand the condition that can completely blindside families. “The key feature in Sudden Cardiac Death is usually the heart becomes involved in a very dangerous arrhythmia,” Schoondyke said. “You’ve […]
Tragedy prompts parents to sell Kingsport business, open new location in tribute to late son
A simple, lighthearted listing on Facebook marketplace shows that the Kingsport Wheeler's Bagels location is up for sale, but the story behind the Bishops' choice to downsize is one of heartbreak.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport company donates pipe to TCAT Elizabethton welding program
ELIZABETHTON — A graduate who remembered his school ties and a generous local business have helped the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton train the next generation of skilled craftsmen. Donnie Phillips is a member of the Class of 2005 at TCAT Elizabethton and is now working as quality...
Manhunt continues for domestic assault, Abingdon pursuit suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A suspect who reportedly fled Washington County, Virginia deputies by topping speeds of 100mph could be in Northeast Tennessee, according to Sheriff Blake Andis. Authorities reported that Smyth County deputies responded to a domestic assault Wednesday night; however, the suspect, identified as Craig Smith, left the scene in his 2021 […]
‘Boo Bash’ returns to Downtown Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport is hosting an event to get you into the spooky spirit. ‘Boo Bash’ will transform Downtown Kingsport with food trucks, local shopping, and of course, some spooky fun. Chase Pannell, the owner of Downtown Plant Bar sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the details of the […]
Hampton VFD: Cat dies in fire, house a total loss
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A house on Piercetown Road in Carter County is a total loss after a fire on Wednesday. According to Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, the homeowner was able to escape the fire without injuries. The family cat did reportedly pass away in the fire. Elk Mills VFD was the primary fire […]
wcyb.com
Local resident: Bristol, Virginia public camping ban having some impact
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — In Bristol, Virginia, it's illegal to camp on public streets and sidewalks. An ordinance makes it a Class 4 misdemeanor for any person within the city to camp on city owned streets, sidewalks, alleys or other public rights of way. "I think it's a logical,...
Johnson County finds previously missing 11-month-old girl
An 11-month-old Johnson County girl at the center of an Endangered Child Alert has been found and is safe, according to authorities Wednesday morning.
Kingsport Times-News
Adult Services at Elizabethton Library features recurring monthly programs and special events
ELIZABETHTON — The activities and events held at the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library are not just for kids. Staff member Maryann Odom oversees the adult services and events at the library. These are not only geared to the needs and interests of adults, but include monthly events that reoccur each month. These events are: Coloring Connection; Tea Talk; Arts and Crafts: and Carter County Fiber Art Guild.
Campers upset over changes at Observation Knob Park
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who have been camping at Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park showed up to a meeting in Blountville to voice their concerns about changes at the park. Observation Knob Park on the banks of South Holston Lake has offered public space for campers for nearly half a decade. Now, managers of […]
Bonuses approved for Sullivan County Schools support staff
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — School leaders have approved bonuses for Sullivan County Schools support staff. The Sullivan County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to give full-time employees $1,000 and part-time employees $500. Board member Mark Ireson said some support staff did not get a 5% raise like other employees and the bonuses will help […]
‘A Wicked Halloween’ coming to Bristol’s Old Post 33
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A new event venue in Bristol is set to celebrate Halloween in style with live music, cocktails and costume contests next week. Old Post 33 will host ‘A Wicked Halloween’ on Oct. 29 and will bring costumed crowds to the historic building’s downstairs speakeasy space. Starting at 7 p.m. ticketholders can […]
wcyb.com
Johnson City business asking for public's help in vandalism case
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jones Chiropractic Clinic in Johnson City was vandalized last weekend. The business bought a skeleton to show off their remodeling to the exterior of the building. They said after a 2-year search, they finally found the skeleton on eBay to purchase and were excited...
Kingsport Times-News
Federal, New York authorities allege Blountville man smuggled guns via 'Iron Pipeline'
BLOUNTVILLE — A 70-year-old Sullivan County man is in jail in New York state, charged along with four others allegedly involved in the “notorious Iron Pipeline” to smuggle guns purchased in Knoxville to Queens County, New York. If convicted, Richard “Rick” Horne of Blountville could face up...
