KSAT 12
SAPD searching for person who killed man ‘for no apparent reason’ on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who fatally shot a man north of downtown last week. San Ramon Soto was sitting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of N. Flores Street on Friday when he was shot and killed, police said.
foxsanantonio.com
Police need info on suspect who gunned down teen at Sunday's car club meetup
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking the public's help to catch the person who gunned down a teenager during a recent car club meetup. The deadly shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday along Dunton Street and South Tayman Street on the Southwest Side. Police said Evan Mejia, 18,...
KTSA
Police looking for suspects involved in fatal shooting at car club meet-up
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help in finding a suspect involved in a fatal shooting at a car club meet up on Sunday night. Investigators say 18-year-old Evan Mejia was killed when shots were fired around 9:40 p.m. at the corner of Afcoms Way and Dunton Street.
Complex
Report: Family of Teen Shot by Police in McDonald’s Parking Lot Wants Attempted Murder Charge for Cop
The family of the teenager who was shot by Texas police in a McDonald’s parking lot earlier this month wants the since-fired officer to face more serious charges. According to TMZ, which cited recently retained attorney Ben Crump in its latest report on Thursday, the family of 17-year-old Erik Cantu believes fired San Antonio police officer James Brennand should be charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting.
KSAT 12
Erik Cantu’s father says teen has made some progress after being shot by San Antonio police officer
SAN ANTONIO – The teenager shot by a San Antonio police officer on Oct. 2 is making some progress. “The last two days, after 14 scary unsettling days, Erik has made some progress. He has a long way to go but we will take any and every little bit we can get,” Cantu’s father wrote in a post shared on a crowdfunding website Tuesday by Cantu’s uncle.
KTSA
Man guilty of killing teen in distracted-driving crash gets 6 months in jail, 10 years probation
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man guilty of killing a teenager in a distracted-driving accident in San Antonio is getting six months in jail and 10 years of probation. Paul Soechting, 27, also will not be able to drive a car for a year. Soechting pled guilty in...
KSAT 12
Man causes rollover after intentionally crashing into vehicle carrying girlfriend on I-35, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of intentionally crashing his truck into another vehicle carrying his girlfriend on IH-35 after finding out the driver was her ex-boyfriend, according to San Antonio police. Jeffry Vanmatter, 39, was arrested Wednesday and charged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,...
foxsanantonio.com
Parents dissatisfied with the sentencing of man responsible for their daughters' death
SAN ANTONIO - The parent of a 13-year-old girl who died five years ago in a distracted driving case is disappointed that the man responsible for her daughter's death didn't receive more jail time. Karin Zaltsman says her family has been destroyed since Paul Soechting crashed into her father's car...
foxsanantonio.com
Man identified who died trying to cross Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiners Office has identified the man who was killed attempting to cross a highway on Tuesday night. The deadly accident happened just before 9 p.m. when police were called to Highway 90 and Cupples Road where they found the man's body. Witnesses called the police after spotting a man crossing the highway and getting hit by a moving vehicle. The driver stopped and called for help as well.
KTSA
BCSO: Two illegal gambling sites raided, numerous arrests made
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing raids on two different illegal gambling sites. Investigators say one location was in the 200 block of Guadalupe Street, and the other found in the 1200 block of Bandera Road. KSAT TV reports the buildings were...
foxsanantonio.com
20 detained, multiple gambling machines seized during West Side raid, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO - Twenty people are detained and multiple gambling machines have been seized by Bexar County Sheriff's deputies during an early morning raid at two locations on the West side. Deputies and SWAT units executed a search warrant around 4 a.m. Wednesday at both locations simultaneously at a home...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of 77-year-old woman at NW Side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for the robbery of a 77-year-old woman at a Northwest Side convenience store. The incident occurred Oct. 17 just before 7 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 9400 block of Bandera Road, not far from Braun Road and OP Schnabel Park.
Pleasanton Express
POTEET SHOOTING VICTIM AIRLIFTED
At 3:31 p.m. Tuesday, a Poteet Police Department Officer arrived in the 800 block Ave G to find that a 77-year-old year old male (husband) allegedly shot his 76-year old wife twice. She was airlifted with shots to her hip and leg area. Her condition is not known at this time. The husband has been taken into custody and the investigation is on going.
KTSA
Girlfriend meets up with ex, angry San Antonio boyfriend wrecks their car on Interstate 35
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man is now facing assault charges for ramming his truck into a car his girlfriend was in. KSAT-TV reported 39-year-old Jeffry Vanmatter was upset when he found out his girlfriend has been picked up by her ex-boyfriend at a gas station. Vanmatter and his girlfriend had been dating for six months.
KSAT 12
Man assaulted woman with bat after starting fight at convenience store, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a bat after starting a fight at a San Antonio convenience store, according to jail records. Ruben Ramirez, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show. An arrest warrant affidavit...
Police run out of markers after evening shootout on east-side
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police struggled to hold the line on violence in east San Antonio Wednesday evening. It started around 6 p.m. when a family said a man with an AR-15 was threatening to shoot them. Police raced to the 300 block of Charcliff in Eastwood Village,...
foxsanantonio.com
Man found fatally shot inside vehicle on East Side identified
SAN ANTONIO - A man who was fatally shot Monday has been identified as 24-year-old Devin Christian. Christian’s death was ruled a homicide. He was found dead inside a vehicle on the east side on Monday afternoon. Officials say he had a gunshot wound to the head. A suspect...
Attorney Ben Crump representing family of San Antonio teen shot by now-former police officer
Crump, who now represents the family of Erik Cantu, has done work for the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown.
KSAT 12
Open Court: The trial of Juan David Ortiz, ex-Border Patrol agent accused of murdering 4 women
The trial of Juan David Ortiz is a Webb County capital murder case that was moved to Bexar County after a change of venue was granted by a judge. Ortiz is accused of the murders of four women found dead just north of Laredo. He is also facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.
‘My heart is broken’ | Family of 18-year-old killed at car club meetup demand answers
SAN ANTONIO — Days later, San Antonio Police are still looking into the deadly attack that happened at a car club meetup. The family of the 18-year-old shot and killed told KENS 5 they’re distraught. The shooting happened Sunday on the southwest side. A man who ran to...
