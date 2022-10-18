Portland police identify man killed in September Old Town stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a late September stabbing outside of the Union Gospel Mission in Portland’s Old Town.

On Tuesday, the Portland Police Bureau identified the man as 40-year-old Anthony Matthew Hartley.

Authorities were called to the corner of Burnside and NW 3 rd at 11:30 a.m. September 30, where officers found Hartley with stab wounds.

Moments later, officers found the suspect, now identified as 50-year-old Dorian Cannon, just a few blocks north of the scene and took him into custody.

Court documents show Cannon had a recent history of homelessness, and the incident happened outside of the Union Gospel Mission, which is known to help those in need. Cannon now faces a second-degree murder charge.

Police called the stabbing unusual as it happened in the middle of the day along a popular spot for tourists and locals.

“It happened in broad daylight, it was right in the middle of the day at 11:30 (a.m), right before lunch, so a lot of people around,” said Sgt. Kevin Allen with the Portland Police Bureau. “Anytime we have violence on our streets, it’s concerning to us, for sure.”

As for the continued violence in Old Town, PPB says while the recent return of a police entertainment detail in Old Town’s Entertainment District will primarily work at night, they hope with more hires , to add patrols and resources during the day.

“We like to do any extra policing to enhance community safety whenever we can,” said Allen. “I think we could certainly use additional resources. I think there’s no question that we would like to be able to provide the services that the community is asking for.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.