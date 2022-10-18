Read full article on original website
cbs17
Raleigh police release 5-day report detailing mass shooting that killed 5, injured 2
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A week to the day since a mass shooting took five lives and injured two more in Raleigh, the police department released its five-day report Thursday afternoon. The suspected shooter, identified by his parents as 15-year-old Austin Thompson, has remained in critical condition in the...
Raleigh police release new details, timeline of the mass shooting that left 5 dead, 2 injured
The suspect in last week's mass shooting was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and a hunting knife, police said in a new report. His motive is still a mystery.
cbs17
2 suspects at large after man shot multiple times in targeted Zebulon shooting: police
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — An overnight shooting in Zebulon injured a 25-year-old male and started the search for two suspects, Zebulon police said Wednesday morning. Officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to the reported shooting scene in the 400 block of E. Stronach Avenue, a residential area off of E. Gannon Avenue.
cbs17
‘Menace to society’: Police searching for larceny suspect that shoved 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the ground
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for a suspect after an 82-year-old Home Depot employee was forcefully shoved to the ground during a larceny. This happened at the Home Depot on Hampton Pointe in Hillsborough on Tuesday. The suspect who police called “a menace to society,” left the...
'Somebody needs to be held accountable': No mass alerts sent out during Raleigh's active shooting
During the more than four-hour incident, police advised residents to remain indoors via Twitter, but some residents are questioning whether more could have been done.
Person taken to hospital after shooting at Zebulon home
ZEBULON, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting at a Zebulon home. Before 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the home in the 400 block of East Stronach Ave. Zebulon police were investigating the shooting for hours, taking...
Suspect in custody after fatal Durham stabbing
The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Crutchfield Street. Police said officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call just after 1:40 p.m., when they arrived they discovered that an adult woman had been stabbed. The...
17-year-old suspect in North Carolina double homicide to be charged as an adult
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities plan to prosecute a 17-year-old suspect in a double homicide as an adult, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. The bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, of Orange County, and Devin Clark, 18, of Alamance County, were found by two ATV riders in woods in western Orange County off […]
Man wanted after robbery with dangerous weapon in Graham, police say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted after a robbery in Graham earlier this month, according to a Graham Police Department news release. On Oct. 10 around 11:00 p.m., a man, later identified as 43-year-old Khafian Scott, went into the K C Quickie Mart at 312 Providence Road. He had a weapon, demanded money […]
Driver, disoriented after Knightdale crash, reaches for gun
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — A man involved in a Thursday crash in Knightdale reached for a gun but never pointed it at the first responders trying to help him. Around 1 a.m., troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash at 1712 Horton Road. A...
WXII 12
Greensboro shooting kills 34-year-old man
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting in Greensboro Tuesday night. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police first responded to Moses Cone Hospital after a gunshot victim was dropped off for help. The...
cbs17
Moore County man arrested for rape, kidnapping: sheriff says
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last Friday for statutory rape, the sheriff’s office announced on Monday. On September 12, the sheriff’s office received a report of statutory rape against a minor child. Deputies learned the child met the suspect through an online chat application.
cbs17
Durham man had 32 pounds of drugs, including cocaine, meth, fentanyl, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said they busted a Durham man with more than 32 combined pounds of drugs — including 14 pounds of cocaine and 13½ pounds of marijuana. The Durham Police Department said Thursday that officers also caught Breon Beatty, 33, with 4½ pounds of methamphetamine, more than half a pound of fentanyl, crack cocaine, two handguns, and a rifle.
chathamstartribune.com
Ringgold man convicted of lesser counts in Danville shooting death
A Ringgold man was convicted on lesser counts Wednesday in a Danville shooting death. At the end of a day long trial, a Danville jury found 43-year-old Khaleel Latwain Rodgers guilty of manslaughter. They deliberated a little more than two hours before arriving at the verdict. Rodgers was originally charged...
Raleigh mass shooting suspect 'showing signs of improvement,' mother says
The 15-year-old accused of carrying out a deadly mass shooting in Raleigh is getting better, according to his mother.
cbs17
Raleigh man recounts seeing shooting suspect on drive home
RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine. Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street. “I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence....
Victim with serious injuries taken to hospital after shooting on Wendover Avenue, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was seriously injured in a shooting in Greensboro early Tuesday morning. Just after 1 a.m., Greensboro police say they responded to the area of W. Market Street and N. Holden Road about a shooting and located a victim with a serious injury. They were taken to the hospital. Officers […]
cbs17
WANTED: Warren County deputies searching for police impersonator
WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they are searching for one or more suspected believed to be impersonating a law enforcement officer. During the encounters, the sheriff’s office said the impersonator(s) was driving a black Ford Explorer when he followed the victim home....
spectrumlocalnews.com
Husband of Raleigh mass shooting victim says tragedy is 'unforgivable'
RALEIGH, N.C. — Tracey Howard used to spend hours on this front porch with the love of his life, Nicole Connors, and their Jack Russell terrier mix, Sammy. "All the time, me and her, you know, in the morning time, sit and drink our coffee when it was warm enough. But Sammy would be sitting right here in the sun, she'd like to sunbathe," Howard said.
Parents of Raleigh mass shooting suspect release statement
The parents of the 15-year-old suspected gunman that took the lives of five people and injured two others in Thursday's Raleigh mass shooting have issued a written statement.
