ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Person taken to hospital after shooting at Zebulon home

ZEBULON, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting at a Zebulon home. Before 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the home in the 400 block of East Stronach Ave. Zebulon police were investigating the shooting for hours, taking...
ZEBULON, NC
WRAL News

Suspect in custody after fatal Durham stabbing

The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Crutchfield Street. Police said officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call just after 1:40 p.m., when they arrived they discovered that an adult woman had been stabbed. The...
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro shooting kills 34-year-old man

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting in Greensboro Tuesday night. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police first responded to Moses Cone Hospital after a gunshot victim was dropped off for help. The...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Moore County man arrested for rape, kidnapping: sheriff says

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last Friday for statutory rape, the sheriff’s office announced on Monday. On September 12, the sheriff’s office received a report of statutory rape against a minor child. Deputies learned the child met the suspect through an online chat application.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham man had 32 pounds of drugs, including cocaine, meth, fentanyl, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said they busted a Durham man with more than 32 combined pounds of drugs — including 14 pounds of cocaine and 13½ pounds of marijuana. The Durham Police Department said Thursday that officers also caught Breon Beatty, 33, with 4½ pounds of methamphetamine, more than half a pound of fentanyl, crack cocaine, two handguns, and a rifle.
DURHAM, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Ringgold man convicted of lesser counts in Danville shooting death

A Ringgold man was convicted on lesser counts Wednesday in a Danville shooting death. At the end of a day long trial, a Danville jury found 43-year-old Khaleel Latwain Rodgers guilty of manslaughter. They deliberated a little more than two hours before arriving at the verdict. Rodgers was originally charged...
DANVILLE, VA
cbs17

Raleigh man recounts seeing shooting suspect on drive home

RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine. Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street. “I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence....
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

WANTED: Warren County deputies searching for police impersonator

WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they are searching for one or more suspected believed to be impersonating a law enforcement officer. During the encounters, the sheriff’s office said the impersonator(s) was driving a black Ford Explorer when he followed the victim home....
WARREN COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Husband of Raleigh mass shooting victim says tragedy is 'unforgivable'

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tracey Howard used to spend hours on this front porch with the love of his life, Nicole Connors, and their Jack Russell terrier mix, Sammy. "All the time, me and her, you know, in the morning time, sit and drink our coffee when it was warm enough. But Sammy would be sitting right here in the sun, she'd like to sunbathe," Howard said.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy