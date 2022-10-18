ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx DA: Statement by Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark on Jose Gonzalez Found Fit To Stand Trial for Murder of EMT Yadira Arroyo

By The Bronx Chronicle
The Bronx Chronicle
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYPD officers accused of misconduct appear before judge

NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers accused of misconduct in the deadly shooting of a Bronx man appeared before a judge Thursday.The family of the man who was killed says he didn't have to die, and the city's police watchdog wants the two officers fired.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports, the family flew in from Georgia, eager to see this go to trial within the NYPD's disciplinary system, but the process was delayed until November because one officer didn't have a lawyer.Police body camera video shows the moment officers Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis opened the door to the apartment of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkbeacon.com

New York Officials Announce Murder Charges in Fatal Mother’s Day Hit-and-Run

Officials have announced that a 56-year-old man was arrested and charged Thursday in the fatal Mother’s Day hit-and-run in Queens, New York. Roosevelt Rose allegedly struck 49-year-old, Florence Ngwu, on May 8 around 8:30 a.m. pinning her between two parked car. Rose was driving a stolen Ford F-550 as he attempted to make an illegal U-turn, according to authorities. He hit “several cars,” according to reports, before hitting the car that slammed into Ngwu.
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Ex-con, 40, shot to death on Bronx street

An early-morning shooting on Wednesday killed a 40-year-old ex-con on a Bronx street, police said. The victim was shot in the chest near E. 216th St. and White Plains Road in Williamsbridge about 3:30 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear but ...
BRONX, NY
BronxVoice

Arrest in Subway Push Attack in Bronx

BRONX - Police have made an arrest in the unprovoked subway attack in which a straphanger was pushed in front of an oncoming train in the Bronx. The attack, which was caught on camera, made national headlines.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Suspect Arrested in Deadly Stabbing During Fight Over Bad Manners at NYC Smoke Shop

Police have arrested the suspect who allegedly stabbed to death a man who held a door open for him at a NYC smoke shop, then confronted him for not saying "thank you." The simple act of kindness became one of the last things that 37-year-old Joan Nunez ever did. Video showed the fight inside a Gowanus smoke shop on Sept. 21 between Nunez and another man, identified by police as Edwin Pedroza. A witness said Nunez made a comment about not getting thanked by the man for whom he held the door open — to which the other man said that he never asked Nunez to open it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Queens barber pleads guilty to killing and dismembering WWI veteran

A Queens man who hacked up a 81-year-old veteran in front of a little girl more than four decades ago has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges, prosecutors said Tuesday. Martin Motta, 75, is facing 20 years in prison for the 1976 slaying of George Seitz. “For the gruesome murder of a World War I veteran, the defendant eluded arrest for more than 46 years,” Queens District Attorney Melinda ...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man chokes woman running with child in stroller at Hudson River Park: court docs

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly randomly strangled two women in Hudson River Park, including one out with her 2-year-old child, officials said. Argenis Rivera, 33, is a “violent recidivist,” police said. He was charged with strangulation, assault and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the Monday incidents. Rivera allegedly choked […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Man sought in Brooklyn shooting had a gun when caught for fare evasion at Coney Island subway station, said cops

A person of interest in a Brooklyn shooting was armed with a loaded .357 magnum pistol when officers arrested him for fare evasion at the Coney Island subway station, cops said Thursday. It was the second time in two days that cops found a gun on someone trying to skirt the fare at the Stillwell Ave. stop, police and MTA officials said. Wilfredo Serrano, 20, was caught entering the station ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Dead woman dumped in trash outside Staten Island home, NYPD says

A dead woman was found dumped near some trash outside a Staten Island home Friday, police said. The unidentified victim, who is believed to be in her 30s and was partially clothed from the waist up, was wrapped in blankets next to a blue storage bin and a red truck in the driveway of a Heberton Ave. home near Port Richmond Ave. in Port Richmond about 5:45 a.m., cops said. The body was in front ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy