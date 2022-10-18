Bronx DA: Statement by Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark on Jose Gonzalez Found Fit To Stand Trial for Murder of EMT Yadira Arroyo

Read full article on original website
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Boil Water Advisory, Water Main BreakMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYPD officers accused of misconduct appear before judge
NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers accused of misconduct in the deadly shooting of a Bronx man appeared before a judge Thursday.The family of the man who was killed says he didn't have to die, and the city's police watchdog wants the two officers fired.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports, the family flew in from Georgia, eager to see this go to trial within the NYPD's disciplinary system, but the process was delayed until November because one officer didn't have a lawyer.Police body camera video shows the moment officers Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis opened the door to the apartment of...
The Bronx Chronicle
Bronx DA: Bronx Woman Pleads Guilty To Stealing More Than $27,000 From Nine People in Affordable Housing Rent Scam
BRONX WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY TO STEALING MORE THAN $27,000 FROM NINE PEOPLE IN AFFORDABLE HOUSING RENT SCAM. Defendant Must Pay Victims Back or Face Jail Time;. Defendant Threatened Some Victims with Deportation. Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark today announced that a Bronx woman has pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny...
NYPD: Man killed in stabbing following argument in Mott Haven identified
The 46-year-old man stabbed to death in Mott Haven Wednesday has been identified by the NYPD.
'It hurts me so much.' Widow of fatal Mott Haven stabbing victim wants husband to be remembered as a hero
Santos Carty was with her husband, Anthony Carty, when he came to a building in Mott Haven to pick up his paycheck. The events that unfolded after were things she never saw coming and now said she won't be able to forget them.
Queens man pleads guilty to manslaughter in decades-old cold case, district attorney says
The decades-old remains are discovered in a Richmond Hill backyard in 2019. It was the first successful usage of genetic genealogy by city prosecutors, the Queens district attorney says. [ more › ]
talkofthesound.com
Special Treatment of New Rochelle Police Brutality Cop Concealed from DA by Judges, Cops, Court Officers
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (October 19, 2022) — The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office was never told of unprecedented special treatment accorded to New Rochelle Detective Michael Vaccaro between July 2021 and July 2022, before and after court proceedings, in his high-profile police brutality case, Talk of the Sound has confirmed.
newyorkbeacon.com
New York Officials Announce Murder Charges in Fatal Mother’s Day Hit-and-Run
Officials have announced that a 56-year-old man was arrested and charged Thursday in the fatal Mother’s Day hit-and-run in Queens, New York. Roosevelt Rose allegedly struck 49-year-old, Florence Ngwu, on May 8 around 8:30 a.m. pinning her between two parked car. Rose was driving a stolen Ford F-550 as he attempted to make an illegal U-turn, according to authorities. He hit “several cars,” according to reports, before hitting the car that slammed into Ngwu.
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver Indicted
Driving with Suspended License AGAIN Led to Arrest. Victorio Hilario-Guzman was killed in a hit-and-run while delivering food during the pandemic. The alleged driver has been indicted two yearFile Photo.
Ex-con, 40, shot to death on Bronx street
An early-morning shooting on Wednesday killed a 40-year-old ex-con on a Bronx street, police said. The victim was shot in the chest near E. 216th St. and White Plains Road in Williamsbridge about 3:30 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear but ...
Man killed, woman injured in Bronx double stabbing; suspect in custody
Authorities have a suspect in custody after a double stabbing in the Bronx on Wednesday left a man dead and a woman injured.
Arrest in Subway Push Attack in Bronx
BRONX - Police have made an arrest in the unprovoked subway attack in which a straphanger was pushed in front of an oncoming train in the Bronx. The attack, which was caught on camera, made national headlines.
NBC New York
Suspect Arrested in Deadly Stabbing During Fight Over Bad Manners at NYC Smoke Shop
Police have arrested the suspect who allegedly stabbed to death a man who held a door open for him at a NYC smoke shop, then confronted him for not saying "thank you." The simple act of kindness became one of the last things that 37-year-old Joan Nunez ever did. Video showed the fight inside a Gowanus smoke shop on Sept. 21 between Nunez and another man, identified by police as Edwin Pedroza. A witness said Nunez made a comment about not getting thanked by the man for whom he held the door open — to which the other man said that he never asked Nunez to open it.
Queens barber pleads guilty to killing and dismembering WWI veteran
A Queens man who hacked up a 81-year-old veteran in front of a little girl more than four decades ago has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges, prosecutors said Tuesday. Martin Motta, 75, is facing 20 years in prison for the 1976 slaying of George Seitz. “For the gruesome murder of a World War I veteran, the defendant eluded arrest for more than 46 years,” Queens District Attorney Melinda ...
Man chokes woman running with child in stroller at Hudson River Park: court docs
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly randomly strangled two women in Hudson River Park, including one out with her 2-year-old child, officials said. Argenis Rivera, 33, is a “violent recidivist,” police said. He was charged with strangulation, assault and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the Monday incidents. Rivera allegedly choked […]
Inside the crackdown: NYC Sheriff’s Office conducts operation at Staten Island smoke shops
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Sheriff’s Office conducted a borough-wide enforcement operation Wednesday aimed at nabbing the sellers of untaxed cigarettes and other illegal products in smoke shops. Broken up into three separate teams, members of the Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the NYPD, performed routine inspections...
VIDEO: Man slashes Bronx smoke shop worker in face, remains at large
A man slashed a Bronx smoke shop worker across the face over the weekend, police said Wednesday as they released video of the attack.
Teens on motorcycles rob 3 Bronx victims at gunpoint in 1 hour
The NYPD is looking for teen thieves on motorcycles who mugged three victims at gunpoint in back-to-back robberies in the Bronx Monday.
Man sought in Brooklyn shooting had a gun when caught for fare evasion at Coney Island subway station, said cops
A person of interest in a Brooklyn shooting was armed with a loaded .357 magnum pistol when officers arrested him for fare evasion at the Coney Island subway station, cops said Thursday. It was the second time in two days that cops found a gun on someone trying to skirt the fare at the Stillwell Ave. stop, police and MTA officials said. Wilfredo Serrano, 20, was caught entering the station ...
Dead woman dumped in trash outside Staten Island home, NYPD says
A dead woman was found dumped near some trash outside a Staten Island home Friday, police said. The unidentified victim, who is believed to be in her 30s and was partially clothed from the waist up, was wrapped in blankets next to a blue storage bin and a red truck in the driveway of a Heberton Ave. home near Port Richmond Ave. in Port Richmond about 5:45 a.m., cops said. The body was in front ...
Student, 16, arrested trying to bring loaded gun to Bronx high school
A teen was arrested after he brought a loaded gun into his Bronx high school Wednesday, police said.
