Bronx DA: Statement by Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark on Jose Gonzalez Found Fit To Stand Trial for Murder of EMT Yadira Arroyo

Police have arrested the suspect who allegedly stabbed to death a man who held a door open for him at a NYC smoke shop, then confronted him for not saying "thank you." The simple act of kindness became one of the last things that 37-year-old Joan Nunez ever did. Video showed the fight inside a Gowanus smoke shop on Sept. 21 between Nunez and another man, identified by police as Edwin Pedroza. A witness said Nunez made a comment about not getting thanked by the man for whom he held the door open — to which the other man said that he never asked Nunez to open it.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO