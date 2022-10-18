Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bardstown City Council Members Failed To Attend Debate With Public Questions Co-moderated by Don Thrasher & Kenny FogleNelson County News-Sentinel
Bardstown City Council Repeals Mayor's Pay Increase After Gaye Ballard (Council Candidate) Asks For InvestigationNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Bardstown Business Owner Fighting City's Double Standard on SignsNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Related
WTVQ
FBI search at Bardstown farm will go into a 4th day
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The investigation continues into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, the 35-year-old, mother of 5, who was last seen at the Houck family farm in 2015. The farm belongs to Rosemary Houck, the mother of Brooks Houck, Crystal Rogers boyfriend at the time of her...
Wave 3
FBI continues search for Crystal Rogers at Bardstown farm
FBI: Search on Houck family farm will continue for fourth day
WLKY.com
Crystal Rogers search Day 3: Crime scene experts call FBI setup 'intense'
spectrumnews1.com
FBI wraps up day three of latest search in Crystal Rogers case
wdrb.com
Search for evidence on Bardstown farm in Crystal Rogers case could wrap up soon
wdrb.com
Louisville police: 2nd JCPS school burglarized within 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two men were caught breaking into a JCPS school in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. According to court documents, 48-year-old Mark Skaggs and 48-year-old David Hayes were arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police say they were...
WHAS 11
Crystal Rogers' mother 'praying for answers' as FBI investigates Bardstown farm
wpsdlocal6.com
FBI searching farm in connection to KY woman who went missing in 2015
WKYT 27
Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for two men they say shot at someone overnight. Officers were called to Parkers Mill Road, off Versailles Road, around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. A man told police he confronted two people who were looking into his vehicle, when one of them started...
WKYT 27
Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The autopsy results for 4-year-old Serenity McKinney have been released. We do want to warn you that some of the details may be disturbing. The autopsy report by the Bullitt County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office said the 4-year-old was found in a suitcase wrapped in plastic. Her right wrist and her right leg were broken.
WKYT 27
Woman pleads guilty in Lexington case that had gone cold for a decade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has pleaded guilty in a Lexington murder case. Rachel Martin was arrested in October 2020 in connection with the May 2009 murder of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers. Sowers, a Lexington bar owner, was found dead inside his Augusta Drive home. After the death of Sowers,...
wdrb.com
Louisville Police searching for man missing since Louder than Life concert
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help to find a man who hasn't been heard from by family members since late September. According to a post on the LMPD Twitter page, family members have not seen or hear from 23-year-old Tristin Gillispie since he came to Louisville for Louder than Life on Sept. 24. Police have not said where Gillispie is from.
wdrb.com
FBI agents searching Bardstown farm where Crystal Rogers was last seen alive
Ex-Louisville officers headed to prison for throwing drinks at random residents, cyberstalking
Curt Flynn and Bryan Wilson pelted random residents with drinks from their police cruiser dozens of times in 2018 and 2019.
Wave 3
Identity released of woman killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex
clayconews.com
KILLER STILL "AT LARGE": Vandalized Memorial of Bardstown, Kentucky K-9 Police Officer that was Ambushed & Murdered in 2013 on a Bluegrass Parkway exit Ramp in Nelson County
BARDSTOWN, KY - The Bardstown Police Department is reporting that: We are looking for the public's help regarding theft and vandalism of the memorial area for Officer Jason Ellis on exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, Kentucky. Sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th, a person...
Wave 3
Man wounded in late night shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after he was shot late Wednesday night in the Russell neighborhood. The shooting happened around Midnight in the 2600 block of W. Chestnut. Louisville Metro police officers called to the location found the victim, an adult man, who had been shot in the leg.
Wave 3
Louisville man charged in Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide indicted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man charged in connection to a Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide has been indicted. The Jefferson County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Hunter Williams Thrasher, 23, charging him with one count of murder, one count of obscuring the identity of a machine over $10,000, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of abuse of corpse, one county criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, and for being a persistent felony offender in the second degree, according to a release from the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
WLKY.com
Police ID woman fatally struck by barrage of gunfire in Jeffersonville
