ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bardstown, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVQ

FBI search at Bardstown farm will go into a 4th day

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The investigation continues into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, the 35-year-old, mother of 5, who was last seen at the Houck family farm in 2015. The farm belongs to Rosemary Houck, the mother of Brooks Houck, Crystal Rogers boyfriend at the time of her...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

FBI continues search for Crystal Rogers at Bardstown farm

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - For the third day in a row, federal agents are in Bardstown searching the family farm of Brooks Houck, who is the former boyfriend of Crystal Rogers and the only named suspect in her disappearance. Rogers was last seen on the July 4th holiday weekend back...
BARDSTOWN, KY
spectrumnews1.com

FBI wraps up day three of latest search in Crystal Rogers case

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — This is day three of the FBI’s search of a property near Bardstown related to the investigation into the 2015 disappearance of Crystal Rogers. On Wednesday, the agency brought in more machinery that could be used for digging. Cadaver dogs also returned to the property.
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police: 2nd JCPS school burglarized within 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two men were caught breaking into a JCPS school in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. According to court documents, 48-year-old Mark Skaggs and 48-year-old David Hayes were arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police say they were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

FBI searching farm in connection to KY woman who went missing in 2015

BARDSTOWN, KY — The Louisville FBI is resuming their search for Crystal Rogers, a Kentucky mother who went missing in 2015. On Monday, they announced would be executing a search warrant at her then-boyfriend's family farm, located in Nelson County. According to the FBI website, Rogers was reported missing...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for two men they say shot at someone overnight. Officers were called to Parkers Mill Road, off Versailles Road, around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. A man told police he confronted two people who were looking into his vehicle, when one of them started...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The autopsy results for 4-year-old Serenity McKinney have been released. We do want to warn you that some of the details may be disturbing. The autopsy report by the Bullitt County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office said the 4-year-old was found in a suitcase wrapped in plastic. Her right wrist and her right leg were broken.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Police searching for man missing since Louder than Life concert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help to find a man who hasn't been heard from by family members since late September. According to a post on the LMPD Twitter page, family members have not seen or hear from 23-year-old Tristin Gillispie since he came to Louisville for Louder than Life on Sept. 24. Police have not said where Gillispie is from.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Identity released of woman killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The identity has been released of the woman who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in southern Indiana earlier this week. The Jeffersonville Police Department confirmed on Thursday that La’Aundra Owens died from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle Monday morning at the Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
clayconews.com

KILLER STILL "AT LARGE": Vandalized Memorial of Bardstown, Kentucky K-9 Police Officer that was Ambushed & Murdered in 2013 on a Bluegrass Parkway exit Ramp in Nelson County

BARDSTOWN, KY - The Bardstown Police Department is reporting that: We are looking for the public's help regarding theft and vandalism of the memorial area for Officer Jason Ellis on exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, Kentucky. Sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th, a person...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Man wounded in late night shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after he was shot late Wednesday night in the Russell neighborhood. The shooting happened around Midnight in the 2600 block of W. Chestnut. Louisville Metro police officers called to the location found the victim, an adult man, who had been shot in the leg.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man charged in Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide indicted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man charged in connection to a Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide has been indicted. The Jefferson County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Hunter Williams Thrasher, 23, charging him with one count of murder, one count of obscuring the identity of a machine over $10,000, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of abuse of corpse, one county criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, and for being a persistent felony offender in the second degree, according to a release from the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy