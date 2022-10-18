Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Christian County School Officials Review State Assessment
Officials for Christian County Public Schools took state assessment to heart Monday afternoon, as accountability marks — better known as the spring-administered Kentucky Summative Assessment — were made available for the first time in more than two years. In what was a whirlwind of state scores in curricula,...
Hopkinsville officials announce students picked for Mayor’s Youth Council
Sixteen students selected for the Mayor’s Youth Council were introduced Tuesday night at the Hopkinsville City Council meeting. The juniors and seniors from Hopkinsville High School, University Heights Academy, Christian County High School and Heritage Christian Academy are:. Jada Ashbery, HHS. Ella Brown, HHS. Rachel Cavanah, UHA. Dominique Davie,...
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
whopam.com
Local students join Mayor’s Youth Council
The newest members of the Mayor’s Youth Council were announced at Tuesday’s Hopkinsville City Council meeting, as the program gets back underway after being put on hold in recent years. Juniors and seniors who are home schooled or attend public or private high schools in Christian County were...
whvoradio.com
TVA’s Bradley Highlights Annual Industrial Appreciation Luncheon
Officials with the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council held their annual Industry Appreciation Luncheon Wednesday afternoon at the Bruce in Hopkinsville. Alongside its signature sponsor, the Tennessee Valley Authority, came guest speaker John Bradley — who serves TVA as its senior vice president of economic development. Certainly TVA...
whvoradio.com
DECISION 2022 – Thomas, Dossett Dive In On Tough Topics For 8th District
A pair of familiar faces took to debate during Tuesday’s “Meet the Candidates” forum at The Way in Cadiz, when 8th District Representative and incumbent Republican Walker Thomas and challenger Democrat Pam Dossett sparred over a number of subjects. Among them: the legalization of medical and recreational...
whvoradio.com
Ascend Elements, Beshear Confirm Largest Economic Investment In WKY History
Christian County’s economic profile shifted dramatically Thursday morning, when more than 100 noted local, regional and national dignitaries welcomed Ascend Elements into the heart of growing Commerce Park II with a groundbreaking ceremony. Neatly nestled along a CSX service rail, the 450,000-square-foot facility to be known as “Apex 1”...
whvoradio.com
Walker and Dossett Debates Schools, Taxes, & Government Response
The race for Kentucky's House District 8 seat looks a lot like it did two years ago. Incumbent Walker Thomas faces educator Pam Dossett on the ballot; the only difference is the district now includes Caldwell County. Thomas says if re-elected his priorities are a continuation of the work he...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Todd Central vs Logan County in 13th District Championship
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels and the Logan County Lady Cougars met in the 13th District volleyball championship match Tuesday night at Russellville High School. YSE was there for the match and got these pics. Take a look. Todd Central vs Logan County in 13th District Championship.
whvoradio.com
Council Moves To Amend Zoning Code To Include Solar Energy Systems
Hopkinsville City Council is moving forward with an ordinance being prepared to amend the zoning code to include Solar Energy Systems (SES) after hearing comments from the public about solar panels and the possibility of solar farms in Christian County. At Tuesday night’s meeting, Attorney Peter Schlicker, who represents BrightNight...
Absentee and early voting options available before the Nov. 8 general election
The general election is on Nov. 8, but that isn’t the only day Kentuckians may cast a ballot. Here’s a rundown of voting options and information about polling places in Christian County. Absentee mail-in ballots. Kentucky voters who want to cast an absentee mail-in ballot in the November...
whvoradio.com
Ascend Elements Approved For $480 Million In Federal Grants
Less than an hour following the completion of Wednesday’s South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council Appreciation Luncheon in Hopkinsville, officials from Ascend Elements received even more good news — when Governor Andy Beshear announced the advanced, sustainable battery material producer has been approved for more than $480 million through two federal grants from the U.S. Department of Energy.
clarksvillenow.com
School zones in Clarksville getting more dangerous with more walkers, more distractions
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Early one recent afternoon, James Metcalf, a senior at Northwest High School, was trying to cross the street to get home. “There were a lot of people getting out of school and trying to get home (that day),” he said. The area...
Bales of Fun! Muhlenberg County, KY Holds Hay Bale Decorating Contest
It's fall, y'all! Muhlenberg County neighborhoods, organizations, and businesses have decorated to celebrate the season. Take a look at all of the creative, adorable, and fun hay bale displays. Then, place a vote for your favorites. There are some wonderful entries for the "Bales in the Berg" decorating contest. And,...
clarksvillenow.com
Who’s on the November ballot, with early voting starting this week in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Early voting begins Wednesday for the Nov. 8 elections, with city mayor, City Council, Congress and state House races up for grabs, along with a local liquor referendum and a statewide race for governor. Here are the local races on the Montgomery County ballot,...
WBKO
KYTC removing ‘illegal’ promotional signs from right-of-ways
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have been working to remove “illegally placed” items along state-maintained right-of-way areas. Wes Watt with the KYTC District 3 that serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties said political candidates, residents, business operators, realtors and property owners along U.S. and Kentucky routes are reminded “no signage is allowed on right-of-way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.”
German POWs filled gap on Christian County farms during WWII
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
whvoradio.com
Trigg Citizen And Judge-Executive Address Facebook Antics Gone ‘Too Far’
For reasons that seem unclear, attendance has mysteriously and exponentially increased over the last year at the twice-a-month Trigg County Fiscal Court meetings. And with this increased attendance, comes heightened emotions. During Monday’s convening, a recently-arrived Trigg County resident — Higdon Brice Maddock — drew attention and great concern to...
whvoradio.com
Elevate Windows And Doors Spec Building Purchase Welcome News
The newly constructed spec building in Christian County will house an industry that will add significant job opportunities in the region. South West Kentucky EDC’s Tony Prim says the recent announcement about selling the spec building to Elevate Windows and Doors was welcome news. Prim says the company will...
wkdzradio.com
Pennyrile Outage to Affect Todd County Customers Wednesday
Pennyrile Electric has announced a scheduled outage in the Allensville community of Todd County on Wednesday. The utility said the outage will affect 307 members around 9 o’clock Wednesday morning and last about two hours. Pennyrile Electric said the outage is required for a line relocation due to a...
