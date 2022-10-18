ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trigg County, KY

whvoradio.com

Christian County School Officials Review State Assessment

Officials for Christian County Public Schools took state assessment to heart Monday afternoon, as accountability marks — better known as the spring-administered Kentucky Summative Assessment — were made available for the first time in more than two years. In what was a whirlwind of state scores in curricula,...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
hazard-herald.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

Local students join Mayor’s Youth Council

The newest members of the Mayor’s Youth Council were announced at Tuesday’s Hopkinsville City Council meeting, as the program gets back underway after being put on hold in recent years. Juniors and seniors who are home schooled or attend public or private high schools in Christian County were...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

TVA’s Bradley Highlights Annual Industrial Appreciation Luncheon

Officials with the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council held their annual Industry Appreciation Luncheon Wednesday afternoon at the Bruce in Hopkinsville. Alongside its signature sponsor, the Tennessee Valley Authority, came guest speaker John Bradley — who serves TVA as its senior vice president of economic development. Certainly TVA...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

DECISION 2022 – Thomas, Dossett Dive In On Tough Topics For 8th District

A pair of familiar faces took to debate during Tuesday’s “Meet the Candidates” forum at The Way in Cadiz, when 8th District Representative and incumbent Republican Walker Thomas and challenger Democrat Pam Dossett sparred over a number of subjects. Among them: the legalization of medical and recreational...
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Ascend Elements, Beshear Confirm Largest Economic Investment In WKY History

Christian County’s economic profile shifted dramatically Thursday morning, when more than 100 noted local, regional and national dignitaries welcomed Ascend Elements into the heart of growing Commerce Park II with a groundbreaking ceremony. Neatly nestled along a CSX service rail, the 450,000-square-foot facility to be known as “Apex 1”...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Walker and Dossett Debates Schools, Taxes, & Government Response

The race for Kentucky's House District 8 seat looks a lot like it did two years ago. Incumbent Walker Thomas faces educator Pam Dossett on the ballot; the only difference is the district now includes Caldwell County. Thomas says if re-elected his priorities are a continuation of the work he...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Council Moves To Amend Zoning Code To Include Solar Energy Systems

Hopkinsville City Council is moving forward with an ordinance being prepared to amend the zoning code to include Solar Energy Systems (SES) after hearing comments from the public about solar panels and the possibility of solar farms in Christian County. At Tuesday night’s meeting, Attorney Peter Schlicker, who represents BrightNight...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Ascend Elements Approved For $480 Million In Federal Grants

Less than an hour following the completion of Wednesday’s South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council Appreciation Luncheon in Hopkinsville, officials from Ascend Elements received even more good news — when Governor Andy Beshear announced the advanced, sustainable battery material producer has been approved for more than $480 million through two federal grants from the U.S. Department of Energy.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

KYTC removing ‘illegal’ promotional signs from right-of-ways

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have been working to remove “illegally placed” items along state-maintained right-of-way areas. Wes Watt with the KYTC District 3 that serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties said political candidates, residents, business operators, realtors and property owners along U.S. and Kentucky routes are reminded “no signage is allowed on right-of-way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.”
WARREN COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

German POWs filled gap on Christian County farms during WWII

Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Trigg Citizen And Judge-Executive Address Facebook Antics Gone ‘Too Far’

For reasons that seem unclear, attendance has mysteriously and exponentially increased over the last year at the twice-a-month Trigg County Fiscal Court meetings. And with this increased attendance, comes heightened emotions. During Monday’s convening, a recently-arrived Trigg County resident — Higdon Brice Maddock — drew attention and great concern to...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Elevate Windows And Doors Spec Building Purchase Welcome News

The newly constructed spec building in Christian County will house an industry that will add significant job opportunities in the region. South West Kentucky EDC’s Tony Prim says the recent announcement about selling the spec building to Elevate Windows and Doors was welcome news. Prim says the company will...
wkdzradio.com

Pennyrile Outage to Affect Todd County Customers Wednesday

Pennyrile Electric has announced a scheduled outage in the Allensville community of Todd County on Wednesday. The utility said the outage will affect 307 members around 9 o’clock Wednesday morning and last about two hours. Pennyrile Electric said the outage is required for a line relocation due to a...
TODD COUNTY, KY

