North Carolina Cideries Are Seeing a Gentle New Craft Cider Renaissance
Right outside of Danville, Virginia, there’s an orchard where Kether Smith’s grandfather used to spend his days picking apples. Now, Smith and her team at Botanist & Barrel Cidery and Winery in Cedar Grove, North Carolina, grow much of their own produce, while also buying apples from that same orchard.
Jamaica Gilmer's Reverent Portraits Show the Wisdom and Experience of Lyon Park School Alumni
"There's a saying that you probably remember that says, the West End took care of the West End. And that's the true saying." That's a quote from Donna Mack, 72, on display alongside her portrait in the permanent new exhibition "Elders of the West End" at the Community Family Life & Recreation Center at Lyon Park. Mack's portrait looms on the hallway walls, alongside several dozen other portraits and subject quotes—a moving, artfully displayed oral history. The elders photographed range in age from 60 to 94; Mayor Elaine O'Neal, photographed with her sisters, is on the younger end.
Candidate Questionnaire: Mary Black-Branch, Raleigh City Council District A
Name as it appears on the ballot: Mary Black-Branch. Occupation & employer: Narrative Strategist, Shirley Chisholm Project. 1. Given the direction of the Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. No. A government that is...
Carrboro Label Sleepy Cat Records Elevates Its Easygoing Camaraderie at Its Biggest Label Showcase Yet
Great record labels are typically built around a central organizing principle. For some labels, that’s genre; for others, it’s geographic location. For Carrboro’s small but mighty Sleepy Cat Records, it’s a vibe: laid-back, familial, and creatively resourceful. Founded in 2019 by longtime friends and musical partners...
NC Mutual Will Cease Operations This Month
When Durham’s NC Mutual Life Insurance Company was established in 1898, it happened during the height of white supremacist campaigns of terror across the state that led to a racial massacre and overthrow of a duly elected, multiracial government in Wilmington that same year. During its heyday, the insurance...
Candidate Questionnaire: Catherine (Cat) Lawson, Raleigh City Council District A
Name as it appears on the ballot: Catherine (Cat) Lawson. Occupation & employer: Professor, Duke University School of Law. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. From the pandemic to...
Candidate Questionnaire: Anne S. Franklin, Raleigh City Council, At-Large
Name as it appears on the ballot: Anne S. Franklin. Occupation & employer: Community Organizer, Self-Employed, Semi-Retired. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. Let’s get Raleigh back on track!...
Candidate Questionnaire: Mary-Ann Baldwin, Raleigh Mayor
Occupation & employer: VP, Advancement at First Tee Golf. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. Raleigh is on the right track. We are consistently ranked as one of the...
Candidate Questionnaire: Beth Pugh Farrell, Wake County Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor
Name as it appears on the ballot: Beth Pugh Farrell. Occupation & employer: Agricultural Programs Specialist, NC Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services. 1. Why are you running for the position of Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor? In your answer, please explain your understanding of the role and why it is important.
Candidate Questionnaire: Clarence Birkhead, Durham Sheriff
Name as it appears on the ballot: Clarence Birkhead. 1. What do you believe are the most important issues facing the Sheriff’s Office? What are your top three priorities in addressing these issues?. Violent crime. Lack of equitable access to good-paying jobs. The mass exodus of qualified (government) employees.
Military Veterans Are Serving their Country in an Unusual, New Way—at the Polls
Army intelligence veteran James Hardaway retired in 2021 after 27 years. Yet his service continues: this election season, he’s working the polls. Hardaway just completed his poll worker training as a computer technician in Wake County where he will process voters in all different scenarios—such as registering and certifying them—as they enter the polling locations.
Candidate Questionnaire: Chris Heagarty, Wake School Board, District 7
Occupation & employer: Executive Director, City of Oaks Foundation. 1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the school board do differently or better over the course of your term?
"Why?" Because He Had a Gun.
Tragedy strikes and everyone asks the same question: Why?. Why, after Knightdale High School was dismissed Thursday afternoon and students were bused back to their respective suburban homes, did 15-year-old Austin Thompson, a baby-faced sophomore, allegedly shoot and kill his own brother in his home in Hedingham before walking outside to slaughter four neighbors?
Candidate Questionnaire: Matt Calabria, Wake County Commissioners, District 2
Profession or occupation: Attorney, incumbent commissioner. 1. In your view, what are the three most pressing issues facing Wake County? If elected, what will you do to address these issues?. First, the Commission should continue expanding affordable housing options. This includes not just increasing our affordable housing stock but working...
15 Minutes: DaQuanta Copeland, 42, Raleigh Mayoral Candidate
Being a longtime advocate of 25-plus years here in Raleigh, there’s just a great need. As a community advocate … I’ve worked with families who were sleeping in cars and business owners who were just trying to connect with the community. Also, I’m vice chair of the Health and Human Services Board of Wake County.
Learning to Salsa on a Friday Night in Durham
Dancers twirl during a salsa lesson at Arthur Murray Dance Studio. | Photo by Kulsoom Rizavi/The 9th Street Journal. It is the first Friday of the month at Durham’s Arthur Murray Dance Studio—Salsa Social night—and couples are twirling and prancing to the beat on the main dance floor. But around the corner, away from the group, Liza Salmon dances alone, barefoot. Salsa dancing isn’t hard, says Salmon, a baker by day and aspiring dancer by night. She says the key is to “let the music flow inside of you.”
Op-Ed: Here's Why We're Not Celebrating Google's Continued Hiring in Durham
Across the country Google has announced hiring freezes and engaged in “shadow firings,” giving workers an impossible window to transfer jobs or be laid off. Yet, these practices haven’t extended to Durham, where Google is still looking to fill hundreds of job postings. While this may seem like a promising development, as Google workers, we have some concerns.
How a Collection of Never-Shown Vivian Maier Vintage Prints Came to Durham
Seeing Through Vivian Maier's Eyes: The Vivian Maier Research Project | Saturday, Oct. 15 & Sunday, Oct. 16, various times | The Fruit, Durham. The story of how the Durham artist and collector Jeff Goldstein came to own several thousand vintage Vivian Maier prints begins, as Goldstein tells it, with “everything from bedbugs to guns.”
Changes to Durham Tax Relief Program Could Help More Seniors Stay in Their Homes
Last year, between October 6 and December 31, 204 Durham County homeowners received tax assistance through an inaugural program to help them stay in their homes. This year, the Low-Income Homeowners Relief (LIHR) program started on August 1 and ends again on December 31. Even with the two-month headstart, 214 homeowners have applied and 133 applicants have already been approved for tax assistance.
Freedom Park Monument Celebrates the African American Experience
As Confederate statues continue to topple, the centerpiece of North Carolina’s first monument to honor the African American experience has finally been erected in Freedom Park, just one block from the state’s capitol building in downtown Raleigh. “This monument makes an important statement about freedom from [the perspective...
