Read full article on original website
Related
carolinajournal.com
Fired Republican Wake County poll worker calls for more partisan balance
John Kane, Jr., son of successful Raleigh land developer John Kane, told Carolina Journal that he was hired Aug. 12 as a Wake County poll assistant and then dropped for vague reasons on Sept. 12. He believes the Wake County Board of Elections ignored state statute by not taking into account partisan balance among workers when relieving him. Kane also believes Republicans have dropped the ball on maintaining the partisan balance of poll assistants they are entitled to by law.
NC Black pastor’s speech saying school diversity is ‘wasting taxpayer dollars’ goes viral
John Amanchukwu denounced Wake County schools for helping LGBTQ students.
WXII 12
NC’s 5th District Race: Kyle Parrish up against Virginia Foxx who’s been in Washington for nearly 20 years
CARY, N.C. — A man from Cary is looking to unseat the republican who’s represented North Carolina’s 5th District in Washington for nearly 20 years. Virginia Foxx has already served nine terms in Congress. She’s once again running for re-election in a 5th District seat that is considered very safe but a democrat from Cary entered the race to prevent Foxx from running unopposed.
Monika Johnson-Hostler, candidate for Wake County Board of Education District 2
Who will represent District 2 on the Wake County school board? Get to know the candidates looking for your vote in the Nov. 8 election with our voter guide.
North Carolina Democrats seek bipartisan gun laws after mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democratic legislators are urging Republican colleagues to consider gun safety and mental health measures, citing last week’s shootings in Raleigh that left five people dead. Democratic lawmakers who made the appeal Tuesday have been unsuccessful in getting debates or votes on such bills...
News & Observer endorsements: Our choices for Raleigh City Council
Each race has at least two competitors, and four seats have no incumbent candidate. Here are our recommendations for the City of Oaks. | Editorial
North Carolina lawmakers call for changes to state gun laws after Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Gun reform advocate Alicia Taylor Campbell brings the same pair of battered running shoes to every event. The shoes are the last pair of shoes her son Ahmad Campbell wore the night he was murdered on Oct. 2, 2016. On Tuesday, Alicia Campbell was one of...
cbs17
Early voting in Wake County: Here’s what you need to know
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Early voting starts today for the Nov. 8 elections. Gary Sims, the director of the Wake County Board of Elections, shared that voters are excited and ready to return to in-person polls. “Voters are telling us they`re excited to return to the polls in person,...
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rights
RALEIGH — As part of a national Get Out To Vote action by the Poor People’s Campaign, North Carolina residents marched for voters’ rights in downtown Raleigh last weekend.
nsjonline.com
Navy veteran jailed by NC judge for not wearing mask for jury duty
RALEIGH — A Navy veteran who showed up to the Harnett County Courthouse in Lillington to do his civic duty found himself being booked and jailed not long after. Gregory Hahn was jailed for 24 hours without bond by Superior Court Judge Charles Gilchrist for refusing to wear a mask during jury duty.
carolinajournal.com
On Cheri Beasley, brother of slain state trooper gets his say
“They just said a [state] trooper was down. I knew it was my brother. He was killed by Tilmon and Kevin Golphin. Tilmon had Cheri Beasley trying to get him off. She said he was actually a good person. Here is a person that killed two law officers, and bragged about the killing, and she is standing up for the killers.”
Technician Online
OPINION: NC State’s ‘own’ Bo Hines is not for the Wolfpack
As election season looms, one of the state’s most contentious races is playing out just south of NC State’s Centennial Campus. North Carolina’s newly drawn 13th Congressional District could have dramatic implications on the balance of power in Congress come next year and is headlined by the involvement of former NC State football player Bo Hines. While Hines' single season at the University in 2014 exemplified his considerable capacities as wide receiver, his campaign for Congress has shown that these skills did not translate to politics.
nsjonline.com
HILL: Holden Thorp and the charade of political neutrality
Former UNC Chapel Hill Chancellor Holden Thorp published “The Charade of Political Neutrality” in the Sept. 16 edition of the Chronicle of Higher Education. He tried to make the case that conservative politicians want to dictate what colleges teach and who teaches what subjects. What he and virtually all administrators and faculty fail to understand about conservatives is they couldn’t care less what any administrator or faculty says at Carolina or any other college ― as long as other faculty and students have the guaranteed freedom to say whatever they want in response without fear of reprisal, ostracism, suppression or ridicule supported by the administration. Or worse, be declined tenure as a young professor or get a failing grade as a student for not adhering to the liberal ideology imposed by their superiors.
cbs17
SAFEchild will triple capacity with new 20,000-square-foot facility in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The capacity to make a meaningful difference in child abuse intervention and prevention in Wake County is soon to see a major increase. SAFEchild, the only Wake County nonprofit that offers a full range of these services at no cost, broke ground on a new facility Tuesday that will eventually triple the organization’s reach. The organization, whose name stands for “Stop Abuse For Every child,” has been working to eliminate child abuse in Wake County for 30 years.
'Good news': Injured Raleigh mass shooting victim improving, RPD chief says in City Council update
Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson spoke at Tuesday's Raleigh City Council meeting to give a brief update on the investigation into the recent mass shooting
cbs17
Workers’ compensation scam targets victims on Facebook Messenger
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a new scheme where scammers are using Facebook Messenger to con people into thinking they are eligible for big bucks in unclaimed workers’ compensation. The scam offers a huge payday—sometimes as much $1 million in benefits. That’s a pretty big inducement to...
‘Live cockroach crawling on a bowl’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 18)
Here’s what we found when we checked the restaurant inspections for Wake and Durham counties for the past week.
cbs17
Wake County chicken flock tests positive for bird flu
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A chicken flock in the backyard of a Wake County residence has tested positive on Thursday for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as the bird flu, according to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The positive sample was identified by...
Shooting in Raleigh: City reviewing alert system after some Hedingham neighbors were left in the dark
RALEIGH, N.C. — The city of Raleigh says it's reviewing the response to last week's shooting, including how it handles communication with the public. Some WRAL viewers expressed concern that people weren’t notified about the active shooter situation as it was ongoing. Several residents of the Hedingham neighborhood...
Comments / 2