Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
'Clown': Charlie Crist previews plan of attack ahead of DeSantis debate
JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Charlie Crist (D-FL) provided a glimpse of his plan of attack on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) before they go head to head next week in their only debate before Election Day. The former governor and congressman ripped DeSantis for not supporting abortion access or addressing the...
Washington Examiner
Republican police chief cuts ad endorsing Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger
Republican Police Chief Chris Jenkins is throwing his support behind Rep. Abigail Spanberger in a new ad as the Virginia Democrat faces a heated race against GOP nominee Yesli Vega to represent the state’s 7th Congressional District. In the 30-second clip, the Culpeper police chief takes aim at Vega,...
Washington Examiner
Fetterman uses PA county sheriff to spread misinformation about crime in campaign ad
For a political party that was so adamant about the importance of truth when Donald Trump was president, Democrats seem to have no problem spreading misinformation when it comes to advancing their political careers. That's the tactic John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in Pennsylvania's Senate race, used in a recent...
Washington Examiner
Texas AG seeks more power to criminalize drag shows targeting children
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is calling on the state legislature to give district attorneys and his own office more authority to go after drag queens and facilitators of sexualized drag shows that target children. In an interview with the Washington Examiner less than three weeks...
Washington Examiner
Hollywood heavy hitters stump for Abrams and Warnock
Georgia Democrats are calling on some of their uber-famous friends to stump for them this week as the field tightens in two high-stakes midterm races. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is hosting Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda on Wednesday at an event to attract more Latino voters, while gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D-GA) will be hosting a virtual event Thursday with talk show queen and media mogul Oprah Winfrey. Winfrey also headlined two rallies for Abrams in Marietta, Georgia, and Decatur, Georgia, during the 2018 election cycle, in which Abrams narrowly lost to incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA).
Washington Examiner
Five takeaways from Oklahoma gubernatorial debate between Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) and his Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister, clashed during their only scheduled debate on Wednesday evening at the Will Rogers Theater in Oklahoma City. In a zany event that began with softball questions on hobbies, was plagued with online livestream glitches, and featured a live audience...
Washington Examiner
Gov. Whitmer wields vetoes on emergency power limit, deer harvesting bills
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed two GOP plans over the weekend. Whitmer vetoed an eight-bill package that aimed to limit the governor’s emergency powers more than two years after she triggered a 1945 law to declare a state of emergency for as long as she thought necessary.
Washington Examiner
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker backtracks on hostility to school choice program
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) has walked back his opposition to a "relatively small" school choice program in the state after previously vowing to repeal it. In a candidate questionnaire for the Chicago Sun-Times this week, Pritzker, who is running for reelection, indicated that he now supports the Invest in Kids Scholarship program, which annually allocates $100 million for low-income students to attend private and parochial schools through a tax credit scholarship program.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: Residents in Maine have 12 days to claim $850 relief checks
Maine residents have under two weeks to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief, thanks to a state budget surplus. The stimulus payments are being sent out to offer financial assistance to reduce economic strains related to the pandemic and increasing inflation. Around 858,000 residents will be eligible to claim their relief checks if they file by the end of October.
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate 2022: Virginia residents have 13 days to claim rebate worth up to $500
Eligible residents of the commonwealth of Virginia have until next month to file their 2021 taxes to receive a rebate of up to $500. Taxpayers must have received a tax liability for their 2021 taxes to get a rebate of up to $250 for individual filers and $500 for joint filers, per the Virginia Tax Commission. The state says nearly 3.2 million taxpayers are eligible for the tax rebates.
Washington Examiner
NY tattoo artist who inked 10-year-old arrested after boy's mother: Police
The tattoo artist responsible for inking a 10-year-old boy in New York was arrested Saturday, authorities said. Austin Smith, 20, was taken into custody by the Town of Lloyd Police Department and charged with unlawfully dealing with a child in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.
Comments / 0