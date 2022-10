There is a new director of instructional leadership in Coppell ISD. However, it is a familiar name and face. Over the past summer, Mary Kemper was hired as the new director of instructional leadership for Coppell ISD. The main job of the director of instructional leadership is to oversee teachers and help them grow in the classroom. Previously, Kemper has served as the CISD director of math as well as a math teacher at Coppell High School. She is also an Apple Certified Educator.

