The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Sacramento Kings in their NBA season opener. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Trail Blazers-Kings prediction and pick. The Portland Trail Blazers seem to be stuck in limbo entering this season. Damian Lillard is still in the Pacific Northwest, and he is still stuck on a roster which is headed nowhere, at least if “headed nowhere” is defined as “having zero chance of winning an NBA playoff series this season.” The Blazers could sneak into the play-in round and maybe win a game, but in the loaded Western Conference, with the Warriors, Clippers, Suns, Timberwolves, Nuggets, Mavericks, and Grizzlies, the Blazers are clearly not in the same weight class as those superior ballclubs. Lillard will be brilliant, but he has clearly not received the high-end help which would meaningfully change his outlook and the long-term prospects for the Blazers. It raises the question: Will this be the season which unleashes and provokes major changes in the Blazer organization, or is this franchise simply not concerned with its aimless, drifting identity in the current NBA?

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO