ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA Analysis Network

Pelicans vs. Nets: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More

One of the most interesting matchups in the NBA’s first full slate of the season is an intra-conference game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets. This is a star-studded matchup that bookmakers are expecting to be a competitive up-and-down affair based on the lines that they have set for the game.
numberfire.com

Ziaire Williams (knee) out again Friday for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams will not play Friday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Williams' rookie season had some injury issues, missing 20 games to kick off his NBA career. Now in Year 2, he will have missed the first two games of the year due to right knee soreness. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Sacramento Kings in their NBA season opener. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Trail Blazers-Kings prediction and pick. The Portland Trail Blazers seem to be stuck in limbo entering this season. Damian Lillard is still in the Pacific Northwest, and he is still stuck on a roster which is headed nowhere, at least if “headed nowhere” is defined as “having zero chance of winning an NBA playoff series this season.” The Blazers could sneak into the play-in round and maybe win a game, but in the loaded Western Conference, with the Warriors, Clippers, Suns, Timberwolves, Nuggets, Mavericks, and Grizzlies, the Blazers are clearly not in the same weight class as those superior ballclubs. Lillard will be brilliant, but he has clearly not received the high-end help which would meaningfully change his outlook and the long-term prospects for the Blazers. It raises the question: Will this be the season which unleashes and provokes major changes in the Blazer organization, or is this franchise simply not concerned with its aimless, drifting identity in the current NBA?
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Los Angeles Clippers 2022-23 season win total prediction

After missing the playoffs for just the third time since 2010-11, the Los Angeles Clippers have a lot to prove this upcoming season. The team finished 42-40 in eighth place in the Western Conference before falling in the Play-In Tournament. Can they have a bounce-back year in 2022-23? Let’s take a look at the Clippers’ over-under win total for this new NBA season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees vs. Astros prediction and Aaron Judge odds for ALCS Game 2

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros faced off in Houston for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday night and the home team earned a 4-2 win. Our experts cashed their best bet in that contest here and have already analyzed the matchup for Game 2. Let’s dive into our experts’ Yankees vs. Astros prediction for ALCS Game 2 with odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Advises Jets to Make These Two Trades

As much as these first six weeks showed a significant step forward, New York still has plenty of room for improvement (and several tough games remaining on their schedule) in 2022. The upset over the Packers showed that they have what it takes to truly beat every team in any...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Giants Make Four Roster Moves

Giants signed WR Marcus Johnson to their active roster. Giants signed OT Korey Cunningham and TE Lawrence Cager to their practice squad. Giants released TE Austin Allen from their practice squad. Johnson, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out...
TEXAS STATE
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy