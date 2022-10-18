Read full article on original website
NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News
Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
Lakers News: Devean George Thinks LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Can Work Together
Russell Westbrook’s return to the Los Angeles Lakers elicited mostly skeptical reactions after the 2017 NBA MVP’s difficult first year with the team — and a trade rumor-filled offseason. The Lakers reportedly tried to trade Westbrook for the majority of the summer, engaging in negotiations with a...
Kevin Durant’s 5-word reaction to Zion Williamson dominating Nets
In a message that will make New Orleans Pelicans fans happy, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant admits Zion Williamson doesn’t look like someone coming from a long injury layoff. Williamson played in his first NBA regular season game after missing the whole 2021-22 season due to a foot injury,...
Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss
The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
Richard Jefferson Says There Is No Way The Lakers Will Waste LeBron James' Year, They Will Wait For 10-15 Games Before Making Any Huge Trade Decisions
NBA analyst Richard Jefferson believes the Lakers will not waste another year of LeBron James but aren't going to rush into making a decision to trade for players before 10-15 games.
Klay Thompson Says Jordan Poole Is The Future Of The Warriors And Draymond Green Will Have A Statue Outside Of The Chase Center
Klay Thompson gets real on Jordan Poole and Draymond Green's value to the Warriors.
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday evening.
Tracy McGrady's Cold Reaction To LeBron James Breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Record: "It's Just Longevity, Man"
TMac had a matter-of-fact reaction when talking about LeBron James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's points record.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Current Starting Lineup
The Lakers' Game 1 starting five looked.. pretty rough last night.
Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Knicks
The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their initial injury report for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks.
Pelicans vs. Nets: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
One of the most interesting matchups in the NBA’s first full slate of the season is an intra-conference game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets. This is a star-studded matchup that bookmakers are expecting to be a competitive up-and-down affair based on the lines that they have set for the game.
New Orleans Pelicans at Brooklyn Nets odds, picks and predictions
The Brooklyn Nets welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to Barclays Center Wednesday. Tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Pelicans vs. Nets odds, and our expert NBA picks and predictions. With G Ben Simmons set to play for Brooklyn along with...
numberfire.com
Ziaire Williams (knee) out again Friday for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams will not play Friday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Williams' rookie season had some injury issues, missing 20 games to kick off his NBA career. Now in Year 2, he will have missed the first two games of the year due to right knee soreness. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court.
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Sacramento Kings in their NBA season opener. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Trail Blazers-Kings prediction and pick. The Portland Trail Blazers seem to be stuck in limbo entering this season. Damian Lillard is still in the Pacific Northwest, and he is still stuck on a roster which is headed nowhere, at least if “headed nowhere” is defined as “having zero chance of winning an NBA playoff series this season.” The Blazers could sneak into the play-in round and maybe win a game, but in the loaded Western Conference, with the Warriors, Clippers, Suns, Timberwolves, Nuggets, Mavericks, and Grizzlies, the Blazers are clearly not in the same weight class as those superior ballclubs. Lillard will be brilliant, but he has clearly not received the high-end help which would meaningfully change his outlook and the long-term prospects for the Blazers. It raises the question: Will this be the season which unleashes and provokes major changes in the Blazer organization, or is this franchise simply not concerned with its aimless, drifting identity in the current NBA?
NBA Odds: Los Angeles Clippers 2022-23 season win total prediction
After missing the playoffs for just the third time since 2010-11, the Los Angeles Clippers have a lot to prove this upcoming season. The team finished 42-40 in eighth place in the Western Conference before falling in the Play-In Tournament. Can they have a bounce-back year in 2022-23? Let’s take a look at the Clippers’ over-under win total for this new NBA season.
Yankees vs. Astros prediction and Aaron Judge odds for ALCS Game 2
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros faced off in Houston for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday night and the home team earned a 4-2 win. Our experts cashed their best bet in that contest here and have already analyzed the matchup for Game 2. Let’s dive into our experts’ Yankees vs. Astros prediction for ALCS Game 2 with odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook.
Memphis Grizzlies start the season strong ahead of tough stretch
Wednesday's game wasn't pretty, but the Memphis Grizzlies picked up their first win of the 2022-23 season against the New York Knicks. Ja Morant shined and scored 34 points while adding nine assists, and Santi Aldama stepped up in place of Jaren Jackson Jr. with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Advises Jets to Make These Two Trades
As much as these first six weeks showed a significant step forward, New York still has plenty of room for improvement (and several tough games remaining on their schedule) in 2022. The upset over the Packers showed that they have what it takes to truly beat every team in any...
Yardbarker
Giants Make Four Roster Moves
Giants signed WR Marcus Johnson to their active roster. Giants signed OT Korey Cunningham and TE Lawrence Cager to their practice squad. Giants released TE Austin Allen from their practice squad. Johnson, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out...
Yardbarker
Knicks’ new uptempo offense faces early test in season opener vs Grizzlies
That’s how Tom Thibodeau wanted the New York Knicks to play this season. They showed a glimpse of that in their 3-1 preseason run. Despite missing out on three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell, the Knicks still had a solid offseason. They went younger, trading away their veterans to sign 26-year-old...
