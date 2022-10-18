ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Parma Heights should not be culling deer

Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

CHEERS lakefront project enters design phase

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Harbor Eastern Embayment Resilience Strategy (CHEERS) project partners announced on Oct. 13 that a lakefront transformational project is entering its design phase. What You Need To Know. The concept of the CHEERS project emerged after a yearlong study to determine how to transform Cleveland’s lakeshore...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Princeton University student from Euclid found dead

PRINCETON, N.J. — Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student from Euclid, has been found dead, according to a release from the Mercer County (New Jersey) Prosecutor's Office. Ewunetie's body was discovered near the edge of the Princeton campus in New Jersey by a facilities employee at around 1...
PRINCETON, NJ
WKYC

WKYC

