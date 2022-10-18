Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
Related
Education Station: Warrensville Heights schools see success in system-wide changes
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — There is some very good news coming out of Warrensville Heights City Schools. "We made a lot of hard decisions," Superintendent Donald Jolly tells 3News. "Our district went from 607th to 298th. We're more than proud." Yes, the district jumped from last place in Ohio's...
Studio West 117 in Lakewood celebrates opening, LGBTQ+ spaces
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — From an image to reality, Studio West 117 in Lakewood is officially complete and meant to be for everyone. It has a focus on the LGBTQ + community. Michael Kittle is the general manager of the three bar and restaurant spaces. "This is the first of...
How foreign investors siphon money out of Cleveland's poorest neighborhoods
Out-of-state and foreign investors have gobbled up real estate in Cleveland over the last decade; experts say this is the new way money is siphoned from Cleveland's poorest communities.
Parma Heights should not be culling deer
Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks debuts new bike pump track at Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A “first-of-its-kind” sports course is set to open on Thursday at a Cleveland Metroparks reservation. The Cliffs Bike Park at the Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation will open at 11 a.m., Cleveland Metroparks officials said. The outdoor area features a paved pump track for...
‘Christmas Connection’ doubles in size this year, and offers more shopping than ever in its history
Cleveland's Christmas Connection will feature more than 450 vendors this year, making it the largest in its history and double the size of last year’s show.
Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.
Earn while you learn with community college program
Homa Bash shows how one local community college is helping students graduate debt-free — and even finding ways to pay them while they go to school.
Search for missing Princeton University student from Euclid continues
EUCLID, Ohio — Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student from Euclid, was last seen on Friday at around 3 a.m. near her dorm. Friday was also the last day of classes at Princeton before its one-week fall break. On Monday, the university reported Misrach missing. Two days later,...
spectrumnews1.com
CHEERS lakefront project enters design phase
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Harbor Eastern Embayment Resilience Strategy (CHEERS) project partners announced on Oct. 13 that a lakefront transformational project is entering its design phase. What You Need To Know. The concept of the CHEERS project emerged after a yearlong study to determine how to transform Cleveland’s lakeshore...
Princeton University student from Euclid found dead
PRINCETON, N.J. — Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student from Euclid, has been found dead, according to a release from the Mercer County (New Jersey) Prosecutor's Office. Ewunetie's body was discovered near the edge of the Princeton campus in New Jersey by a facilities employee at around 1...
Christmas Ale returns with 'First Pour' at Great Lakes Brewing Company in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Although we’re in the midst of Halloween with trick-or-treat night just around the corner, some in Cleveland are already jumping ahead to Christmas. That’s right! Christmas Ale is back in Northeast Ohio while the Great Lakes Brewing Company celebrates their annual “First Pour” event as the seasonal drink was officially tapped Thursday morning.
Three athletes headed to Cleveland for Wahoo Club gatherings
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Three former athletes with ties to Cleveland are scheduled to appear at Wahoo Club gatherings. Former Cleveland pitcher Vinnie Pestano will be the guest speaker at the club’s brunch Saturday Oct. 22.
WKYC
Tom Hamilton, voice of the Cleveland Guardians, receives major honors
CLEVELAND — It's a voice everyone knows and loves. For the past 33 years, one thing has remained consistent with baseball in Cleveland: Guardians radio announcer Tom Hamilton. “To do it in a city like Cleveland is extra special because people care,” said Hamilton. For over three decades,...
‘It’s hard living here in Cleveland’: High school students pledge to end gun violence
Students all around the country are making the pledge to end gun violence, including high schoolers in Northeast Ohio.
Homeless Jesus sparks conversations, leads to installation of Matthew 25 sculptures across Greater Cleveland
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- A group of Clevelanders was recently invited to take a tour of the Matthew 25 Sculpture Collection, which began a few years ago with just one: Homeless Jesus, a life-sized sculpture portraying Jesus sleeping on a park bench. The sculpture, by artist Timothy Schmalz, made a strong...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0