ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

Police investigate fatal shooting on Downtown Mall

Charlottesville police investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two people injured in the early morning hours on Sunday. It happened around one in the morning at Lucky Blue's on West Main St. Police say when they arrived, three people had gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital where one person was pronounced dead, and two others are in stable condition.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wmra.org

Car chase ends in arrest of man wanted in abduction case

A Shenandoah County man who has been evading law enforcement since Wednesday was caught Friday afternoon. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Mitchell Markley Jr., 39, allegedly abducted 41-year-old April Cline from a Basye home on Wednesday morning. Cline was found on Thursday outside of New Market, and is safe, but Markley was still on the loose at that time. He was apprehended shortly before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, following a car and foot chase in Rockingham County.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Authorities arrest man wanted for abduction

The man wanted for an alleged abduction earlier this week in Shenandoah County has been captured in Rockingham County. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that Mitchell Markley Junior was apprehended following a pursuit shortly after this afternoon. Markley will be charged with two offenses in Shenandoah County, including abduction...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating Harrisonburg crash that left one person dead

HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a crash that left one individual dead on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred at the 2900 block of South Main Street when a sedan traveling in the northbound lane crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound tractor-trailer.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Search for abduction suspect centers around southern Shenandoah County

The manhunt continues for a Shenandoah County man involved in an abduction. Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Mitchell Markely Junior, who is accused of abducting April Cline Wednesday morning in the 28-hundred block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area. Mitchell Markely Junior (Courtesy of Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office)
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Vehicle fire delayed traffic on I-81 S

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle fire earlier today stopped traffic on I-81 S near MM 262. Both lanes were closed at one point, and the crash was eventually cleared. Stay tuned for more traffic alerts from WHSV on our newscasts, and on our website.
wsvaonline.com

Man wanted in abduction case arrested in Rockingham County

The man wanted for an alleged abduction earlier this week in Shenandoah County has been captured in Rockingham County. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that Mitchell Markley Junior was apprehended following a pursuit shortly after 1:30 Friday afternoon. Markley will be charged with two offenses in Shenandoah County, including...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Teens charged in connection with shooting near Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three teenagers are charged in connection with a shooting near the Downtown Mall. Two juveniles were shot near the parking lot of a hotel around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, October 15. Police have previously stated one person was found at the scene with serious injuries and was transported to UVA Health. A second person arrived at UVA Health after the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Vehicle crashes into Augusta Health building

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crashed into a building at the Augusta Health campus in Fishersville Thursday morning. The driver reportedly drove into the corner of the Internal Medicine building on accident. Augusta Health says there were no injuries, and the building will not shut down.
FISHERSVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Augusta County authorities safely locate runaway teen

Update: Friday, 9:08 a.m. Tristan Mac Cornelius has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Tristan Mac Cornelius,...
WDBJ7.com

Teenager reported missing out of Nelson Co.

NELSON Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Skylar M. Cabaniss, 16 of Faber, was reported missing out of Nelson Co. Saturday. Cabaniss is five-feet-six inches and weighs 125 pounds, according to the Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office. She was last reported seen at around 10 p.m. Friday at her home in the...
FABER, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Albemarle County Police safely locate runaway teen

Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 16-year-old Dominique Brinson. Brinson is from the Charlottesville area and was last seen at CATEC on Rio Road. He was wearing black pants, a black puffer-type coat, White Air Jordans with purple details, and carrying a beige backpack. He has two razor stripes on his eyebrow.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

One dead after two-vehicle crash on South Main Street in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – A crash on South Main Street has left one individual dead and the road closed. WHSV - TV3 reports the Harrisonburg City Manager’s Office says the wreck involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle. One person is reportedly dead. More information will be provided...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Missing Teen Found

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A runaway juvenile has been safely found following a search by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The search for 16-year-old Tristan Mac Cornelius began after he was last seen on Oct. 20 around 3:30 p.m. Cornelius was described as 5′11″, approximately 170 pounds, with...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
recordpatriot.com

Staunton man dies in three-vehicle crash

WEST ALTON — A Staunton man died Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash. About 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, a truck being driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles, Missouri, was going north on U.S. 67 when it collided with a pickup truck being driven by George Redenius, 82, of Staunton. The impact of the collision caused Redenius' truck to collide with a vehicle being driven by Jordan Bryant, 26, of Alton, according to police.
STAUNTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy