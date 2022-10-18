ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Tom Brady Apologizes for Comparing Playing in NFL to Military Deployment

Brady apologizes for comparing playing in NFL to military deployment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took a moment on Thursday to address his recent controversial comments. On the latest episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray, Brady compared playing in the...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Miami

Report: Jets WR Elijah Moore Asks for Trade

Report: Jets WR Elijah Moore asks for trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New York Jets may be winning, but Elijah Moore still wants out. The second-year wide receiver has asked the Jets for a trade due to frustration with his role and usage amidst the team's surprising 4-2 start to the season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
NEW YORK STATE
The Verge

Amazon plans to stream a Black Friday NFL game starting in 2023

If Thanksgiving Day football isn’t enough, Amazon and the NFL want to create a new tradition by airing a Black Friday football game starting next year (via Deadline). The game will take place on November 24th, 2023, at 3PM ET, but it’s too soon to know which teams will be playing.
NBC Miami

Twitter Continues to Roast Russell Wilson Over Another Subway Ad

Twitter continues to roast Russell Wilson over another Subway ad originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Russell Wilson is at the center of social media yet again for a commercial rather than his play on the field. The Denver Broncos quarterback was in the news weeks ago when an advertisement...
DENVER, CO
TVLine

As We See It Cancelled at Amazon

As We See It, Parenthood creator Jason Katims’ dramedy about roommates living on the autism spectrum, will not be returning for Season 2 on Prime Video, TVLine has learned. Touted as “Katims’ best series since Parenthood” in TVLine’s Best Shows From the First Half of 2022, the eight-episode series told the story of three twentysomething roommates living on the autism spectrum as they attempt to “get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that eludes them.” The series, which dropped on Jan. 21, starred Rick Glassman (Undateable) as Jack, Sue Ann Pien (Ballers) as Violet and newcomer Albert...
Athlon Sports

NFL, Amazon Make Official Decision On 'Black Friday' Game

The NFL already has Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and the occasional Saturday game. Now, get ready for football on a Friday. Amazon announced Tuesday that, starting in 2023, the NFL will play a game on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. The matchup ...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Maneater Free Online

Best sites to watch Maneater - Last updated on Oct 18, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Maneater online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Maneater on this page.

