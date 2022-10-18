As We See It, Parenthood creator Jason Katims’ dramedy about roommates living on the autism spectrum, will not be returning for Season 2 on Prime Video, TVLine has learned. Touted as “Katims’ best series since Parenthood” in TVLine’s Best Shows From the First Half of 2022, the eight-episode series told the story of three twentysomething roommates living on the autism spectrum as they attempt to “get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that eludes them.” The series, which dropped on Jan. 21, starred Rick Glassman (Undateable) as Jack, Sue Ann Pien (Ballers) as Violet and newcomer Albert...

2 HOURS AGO