Clemson noticeably absent from ESPN's midseason All-America team
There was not a Tiger in sight in ESPN's college football midseason All-America team, which was released on Wednesday. Despite a big breakout season for quarterback DJ Uiagalelei at the helm for No. 5 (...)
Wednesday Practice Report: Defense Taking Ownership
Dabo Swinney speaks with the media one final time before Clemson hosts Syracuse in a battle of unbeaten teams.
What We Heard: B.T. Potter
Clemson’s cannon-legged weapon, B.T. Potter, sat down with the media this week after passing Chandler Catanzaro to become the program's all-time leading scorer among kickers this past weekend at Florida (...)
College Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
On Nov. 5, the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers will square off in what should be one of the best games this season has to offer. Though we're still a few weeks away from watching these SEC powerhouses square off, the ticket prices for this game are already skyrocketing. According...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clemson, SC
With a generally humid climate, the city of Clemson in Pickens and Anderson counties, South Carolina, promises places and adventures all year round. People seek outdoor adventures that let them reconnect with nature in this city. Education is also the main highlight in the city with the historic and world-renowned...
FOX Carolina
Police looking for woman accused of defrauding Clemson bank
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department is seeking to identify a woman they say defrauded a bank of thousands of dollars. Police released surveillance pictures of the woman. Anyone with information is asked to call Clemson police.
FOX Carolina
Police find missing man in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department announced they have found a missing man who was last seen on Monday, October 10. According to police, Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen near Keith Street and McCollum area at around 11:59 p.m.
WYFF4.com
Remaking the Mills: A WYFF 4 special that explores the history of textiles in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South was the heart of the textile industry in America during most of the last century. WYFF 4’s specialChronicle: Remaking the Mills will take a closer look at the history of the mill communities. The one-hour, locally produced special premieres Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. It examines the rise and fall of the textile industry in the Upstate, and how many mills are finding new life today.
gsabusiness.com
Final proposal unveiled for downtown Greenville Gateway Project
A project years in the making that reimagines a crucial entryway to downtown Greenville could be closer to becoming a reality. After two years of planning and collaboration with residents, elected officials, business leaders and designers, PlusUrbia Design of Miami presented the final proposal for the Greenville Gateway Project on Tuesday.
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including two in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
A piece of history: Poinsett Bridge
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the hills of Travelers Rest, you’ll find Poinsett Bridge. “The Poinsett Bridge is a real gem for the state of South Carolina,” said Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Cathy Cannon-Hubka. “It was built in the 1820s and it took about a year, which to me, is a short amount of time to have built this bridge.”
FOX Carolina
Orionid Meteor Shower peaks Thursday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Be sure to keep an eye out for shooting stars the next few nights!. The best view of the Orionid Meteor Shower will be Thursday night after midnight as it will be peaking. Up to 80 meteors per hour will be possible, streaking across the dark skies.
Let’s Eat at Pizza and Then Some in Belton
If you're looking for pizza plus a few more options for lunch or dinner Pizza and Then Some in Belton is just that.
livability.com
Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC
Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
WYFF4.com
Pilot attempted to land 3 times before Lake Hartwell plane crash, report says
WASHINGTON — More than a month after a small plane crashed in Lake Hartwell killing the pilot, the NTSB release a preliminary report Wednesday, detailing the pilot made three attempts to land before the crash. The body of Todd Jeffrey Carrell, 55, of Florida, was removed from the sunken...
Georgia woman charged with murder of Oconee man
A Georgia woman is in custody following the fatal stabbing of an Oconee County man, earlier this week. On Monday night, 43 year old Terrance Boyd of Walhalla was stabbed to death outside of a home on Moore Avenue there.
Local eateries win Fall for Greenville awards
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Many people from across the country packed downtown Greenville last weekend to try different foods at Fall for Greenville, while several local eateries won awards for exemplary dishes served during the event. Every year at Fall for Greenville, national food journalists rate the tastes of each food vendor. Below are the […]
Upstate man buys car with lottery money
An Upstate man is planning to buy a car with the money he won while playing the lottery.
spartanburg.com
Dash EV Establishing Operations in the Upstate
Dash EV, an innovative electric car company, has announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The company’s operations will create 10 new jobs. Dash EV produces sustainable vehicles to expand the carsharing business. With an environmentally friendly mindset, Dash EV created Dash, a cost-effective, 100% electric and solar-charged vehicle. The company’s mission is to provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and mass transit in cities and on campuses.
Greenville seeing improvements with changes to Augusta Street
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — In March, the city of Greenville reduced the number of lanes on Augusta Street in an effort to make it safer for drivers and pedestrians. The “road diet” was designed to cut the four-lane street to three lanes, with one lane in each direction and a turning lane in the middle. […]
