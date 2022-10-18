ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

wflx.com

Witnesses describe fiery Martin County crash that killed 4 people

A crash that killed four people in Martin County Tuesday had good Samaritans jumping into action to help the victims. The crash involving a Tesla sedan and a minivan occurred just after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of southbound Federal Highway and Northwest Baker Road. According to the Florida Highway...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Man charged with battery after fight inside restaurant in Sebastian, Florida

A 54-year-old man was arrested after a physical altercation with a restaurant manager at the Captain Hirams Resort in Sebastian, Florida. As officers responded, police dispatch informed them that a man, later identified as Michael A. Mazzarelli of St. Cloud, was actively fighting with a manager at the establishment. Once...
SEBASTIAN, FL
wqcs.org

Martin County Sheriff Deputies Arrest Pair on Theft and Counterfeit Charges

Martin County - Wednesday October 19, 2022: Martin County Sheriff Deputies have arrested two people on theft and counterfeit charges. 25-year old Khalil Wynn Chase of Monroe New York and 23-year old Destiny Vilme of Miami are accused of using counterfeit identifications to defraud business owners out of thousands of dollars in cellular phones.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

50 Cocaine packages worth $1.7 Million wash ashore in Vero Beach

(VERO BEACH, FLA) — The Federal Department of Homeland Security confiscated 50 individually wrapped packages of cocaine washed ashore at Vero Beach. The packages are estimated to be worth $1.7 million and each package is valued at $34,000, according to the Vero Beach Police Department. The packages were found...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Powder cocaine packages wash ashore in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH — Department of Homeland Security agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding 50 cocaine packages – each having a street value of more than $30,000 – that washed ashore earlier this month. Vero Beach police responded to reports of a suspicious cargo Oct. 7 at...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Police locate missing man in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Richemont has been found. Police are searching for a missing man out of Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach police say 69-year-old Dort Richemont was last seen at his home on Ocean Parkway around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richemont was seen...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

