Read full article on original website
Related
Couple killed in Martin Co. crash remembered for kindness
Tom and Debbie Trowbridge were returning home from an anniversary lunch when their van, which was turning left, was hit by the Tesla heading south.
Martin County Sheriff's Office works to combat speeding after 4 killed in crash
Sheriff William Snyder is now enacting high-intense traffic enforcement in light of this week’s tragedy where four people were killed on U.S. 1. near Stuart.
Neighbors mourn loss of 'super nice family' after Martin Co. crash
We are learning more about the four lives that were lost in Tuesday's violent crash in Martin County involving a Tesla and minivan.
cw34.com
Couple killed in collision with Tesla after celebrating 42nd wedding anniversary
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Two of the victims of a deadly collision with a speeding Tesla in Stuart had just come from celebrating their wedding anniversary. The crash happened Tuesday along Federal Highway and Baker Road. According to a relative, the victims include Thomas and Deborah Trowbridge of Stuart....
850wftl.com
Local firefighter falsifies report to cover mistake of pronouncing man dead
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)– A Delray Beach firefighter has been fired after he reported that an elderly man who was found unresponsive in a home was dead without taking the appropriate actions to see if he was. The incident occurred after The Veterans Administration Medical Center in West Palm Beach...
FHP investigates cause of deadly Tesla, minivan crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is piecing together Tuesday's violent crash involving a Tesla and minivan in Martin County that killed four people.
wflx.com
Witnesses describe fiery Martin County crash that killed 4 people
A crash that killed four people in Martin County Tuesday had good Samaritans jumping into action to help the victims. The crash involving a Tesla sedan and a minivan occurred just after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of southbound Federal Highway and Northwest Baker Road. According to the Florida Highway...
cw34.com
Police arrest 2 men for DUI: one with an open beer, another with his car deep in ditch
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie police officers on patrol announced they arrested two people who'd been drinking over the legal limit. First, on Crosstown Parkway, they stopped the driver of a black Infiniti for going 60 mph in a 45-mph zone. They said when they...
Lawmaker requests FDOT review intersection following deadly crash
Since a deadly crash claimed the lives of four people in Martin County, drivers and residents have been posting to social media that they have had safety concerns about that area.
sebastiandaily.com
Man charged with battery after fight inside restaurant in Sebastian, Florida
A 54-year-old man was arrested after a physical altercation with a restaurant manager at the Captain Hirams Resort in Sebastian, Florida. As officers responded, police dispatch informed them that a man, later identified as Michael A. Mazzarelli of St. Cloud, was actively fighting with a manager at the establishment. Once...
cw34.com
2 people shot on the street in West Palm Beach, another 'detained'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting on the street left two people wounded and West Palm Beach police told CBS12 News a third person has been "detained." Police said it happened at about noon Wednesday, on N. Tamarind Avenue in the area of State and Grant streets.
wqcs.org
Martin County Sheriff Deputies Arrest Pair on Theft and Counterfeit Charges
Martin County - Wednesday October 19, 2022: Martin County Sheriff Deputies have arrested two people on theft and counterfeit charges. 25-year old Khalil Wynn Chase of Monroe New York and 23-year old Destiny Vilme of Miami are accused of using counterfeit identifications to defraud business owners out of thousands of dollars in cellular phones.
850wftl.com
50 Cocaine packages worth $1.7 Million wash ashore in Vero Beach
(VERO BEACH, FLA) — The Federal Department of Homeland Security confiscated 50 individually wrapped packages of cocaine washed ashore at Vero Beach. The packages are estimated to be worth $1.7 million and each package is valued at $34,000, according to the Vero Beach Police Department. The packages were found...
veronews.com
Powder cocaine packages wash ashore in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH — Department of Homeland Security agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding 50 cocaine packages – each having a street value of more than $30,000 – that washed ashore earlier this month. Vero Beach police responded to reports of a suspicious cargo Oct. 7 at...
Tesla autopilot safety called into question after deadly crash in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tesla is facing questions over the safety of its autopilot feature following a deadly crash in Florida. In August, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said an impaired driver using autopilot hit a motorcycle, killing its rider. That was the third deadly crash involving the...
Semi-truck crash slows down I-95 southbound in West Palm Beach
The southbound lanes of I-95 at Belvedere Rd. are closed after an early morning crash. The crash involved two semi-trucks and a car.
WPBF News 25
'Joy and inspiration to all of us': Loved ones remember former teacher killed in Martin County car crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Loved ones are remembering the lives lost in atragic car accident in Martin County Tuesday afternoon. "They were celebrating their anniversary yesterday and turning into their community and then propelled out into eternity," the Rev. Darrell Norman, pastor of First Baptist Church in Stuart, told WPBF 25 News.
Was driver 'huffing' when 4 died in Delray crash? Or did truck malfunction? Jury to decide
WEST PALM BEACH — On the opening day of Paul Streater's DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide trial, attorneys asked jurors to consider two questions. Was Streater driving under the influence of a chemical on the night of an April 2018 crash that killed four family members? Or was the wreck a result of a vehicle malfunction?
cw34.com
Woman blocked ex-boyfriend online so he brought toolkit and tried to break in, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It took two tries but police say they managed to get a confession after being called to an overnight "loitering and prowling incident." It happened in Delray Beach at about 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. walking erratically within the center of the roadway.
cw34.com
Police locate missing man in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Richemont has been found. Police are searching for a missing man out of Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach police say 69-year-old Dort Richemont was last seen at his home on Ocean Parkway around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richemont was seen...
Comments / 0