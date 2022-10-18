Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Watertown council majority favors spending on golf club & Flynn pool
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A majority of Watertown city lawmakers are in favor of purchasing the Watertown Golf club at the proposed selling price of $3.4 million. The number was brought forward by owner Mike Lundy, which would include roughly 60 acres Lundy owns, along with golf carts and course equipment.
wwnytv.com
What would golf club deal mean to future of Thompson Park?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As fall peaks in Watertown’s Thompson Park, a group that aims to preserve the park is feeling optimistic now that a majority of city council is leaning toward buying the private land used by the Watertown Golf Club. “We’ll have the space to expand...
wwnytv.com
John Kenyon, 58, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - John Kenyon, age 58, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. There will be no visitation or funeral services at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. John is survived by his father, Patrick Kenyon of Canton, NY and a sister, Patricia Kenyon of Massena, NY. He is predeceased by his mother, Ruby Kenyon. John was born on February 15, 1964, in Canton, NY, the son of the Patrick and Ruby (Corey) Kenyon. He graduated from H.C. Williams High School, Canton, NY and later graduated with an associate degree from SUNY Canton. John was a lifeguard while in school, as well as a self-employed woodworker. John enjoyed camping, golfing, trapping, bowling and was a past member of the swim team in high school. Donations may be made in John’s memory to the Massena Humane Society, 177 South Racquette Road, Massena, NY, United States, New York.
wwnytv.com
Ives Hill Country Club: 18-hole course vs. 9?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of the deal in front of Watertown City Council when it comes to buying the Watertown Golf Club is putting a restriction on Ives Hill Country Club - making it a 9-hole course. So what could happen with the other 9 holes and what do longtime Ives Hill members want?
wwnytv.com
Hops Spot owner plans to open Watertown location
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Get ready for food and beer to be served up again in a Watertown building that once used to be a restaurant. In fact, it’s not the first location in the north country for this owner. Once known for its Italian cuisine as Cavallario’s...
informnny.com
L.L. Bean boot returning to Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A massive boot is making the hike to the North Country. L.L. Bean is set to bring its pop-up shop to Watertown’s Public Square on October 22 and October 23, according to a press release from Watertown’s Planning and Community Development Department. As...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg delays budget work sessions until next month
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After holding one budget session, the city of Ogdensburg has called off the rest until November. The sessions bring in department heads like fire and police chiefs to talk about the money it takes to make each department run. “I don’t know where the money...
wwnytv.com
Historical Society to host Brookside Cemetery Tour
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Historical Society is hosting its historical tour of Watertown’s Brookside Cemetery this weekend. Society Executive Director Toni Engleman and Suzie Renzi-Falge, board of trustees vice president, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday. Watch their interview above. The tour gives...
Gov. Hochul Announces Progress Toward Boosting New York’s Unscrewed Aircraft Systems Industry
ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site has secured approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly uncrewed aircraft systems – commonly referred to as drones – beyond visual line of sight across the entire 50 miles of airspace within New York’s Drone Corridor.
wwnytv.com
Amanda L. Ferguson, 34, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Amanda L. Ferguson, 34, of Dexter, NY, passed away October 16, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center following her battle with cancer. Calling hours will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow the calling hours at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
wwnytv.com
After fires, Jefferson County businesses rebound
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Jefferson County businesses are rising from the ashes after flames consumed their buildings. At the beginning of the year, a fire destroyed the 60-year-old Overhead Door Company of Watertown, forcing manager Andrew Garrett to temporarily move operations to a nearby warehouse. It has been a challenge.
wwnytv.com
Elfie Renate (Peterson) Bedford, 73, of Morristown
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Elfie Renate (Peterson) Bedford, age 73, of Morristown, NY, will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 1:00PM, at 5 McDonald Road, Ogdensburg, NY, for friends and family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Bedford passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and under the care the of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.
Great News! Another Chick-fil-A is Opening in Upstate NY; But Where?
Get you taste buds ready, you now have another spot in Upstate New York to visit if you want a delicious chicken sandwich. This is something many Central and Upstate New Yorkers have wanted for years. Now their prayers have been answered as more and more Chick-fil-A locations have been popping up all over the state.
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s Chick-fil-A to open next week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chick-fil-A’s new Watertown location will open next week. The official grand opening will be Thursday, October 27. The announcement was made on Facebook Wednesday evening. The newest branch of the popular chicken spot is located off Western Boulevard where Ruby Tuesday used to be.
wwnytv.com
Watertown condemns 2 city properties with leaky roofs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Bureau of Code Enforcement has condemned two properties - one used for housing, the other for a business. The apartment house at 332 - 334 Clay Street was condemned Tuesday. Residents had to gather up their things. It’s the same property that we...
wwnytv.com
Barbara J. Romeo, 81, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara J. Romeo, 81, of Lacona, formerly, of Watertown, Pillar Point and Leesburg, FL, passed away on October 7, 2022 in Canton, GA. Mrs. Romeo was born April 13, 1941, in Ogdensburg, NY, to Donald and Agnes (Dickson) Dubeau. In 1959, she graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. After graduating, she worked as a nurse’s aid at Hepburn Hospital. On October 1, 1950, she married John Romeo, Jr. at Notre Dame Cathedral in Ogdensburg with Rev. Lucian LaDuke officiating. The couple owned and operate Watertown Frozen Food. Mr. Romeo died in 2013.
wwnytv.com
Robert W. Crofoot, 86, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Robert W. Crofoot, 86, of State Route 126, Castorland passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Janice; a son and his...
wwnytv.com
Cheer on Ogdensburg ‘Amazing Race’ participants
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The First Presbyterian Church of Ogdensburg is sponsoring a scavenger hunt for the entire community this weekend. Barbara Hebert said registration is closed for the Amazing Race Around Ogdensburg, but people are encouraged to turn out to cheer participants on. Watch the video for her...
wwnytv.com
Traffic advisory: Eastern Boulevard & Bradley Street in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State highway crews will start this week to prepare two Watertown streets for paving. State officials say milling will begin Wednesday on Eastern Boulevard between the intersection with State Street and the intersection of State and Huntington streets. Paving will start Monday and be done...
wwnytv.com
SUNY Canton gets $2.3 for on-campus child care
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - SUNY Canton is getting $2.3 million from the state to address the critical shortage of child care in the region. The college is planning to build an on-campus facility that will serve between 50 and 70 children. “We are so ecstatic and so appreciative of...
Comments / 0