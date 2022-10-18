ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ider, AL

Ider woman charged with rape, sex abuse

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An Ider woman is facing rape and sex abuse charges after an investigation by multiple agencies in northeast Alabama.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Kristen Rice Perry, 30, of Ider, was arrested on Monday, October 17.

Court documents show the incident happened in April of 2022. The victim was listed as being between 12 and 16 years old.

News 19 reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information on what led to Perry’s arrest.

The investigation came through a joint effort by the DeKalb County Criminal Investigations Unit and the Jackson County Department of Human Resources (DHR).

Perry was charged with second-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse. She was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center and released on a $45,000 bond.

WHNT News 19

