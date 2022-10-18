Read full article on original website
MINI: Sioux City should consider arch design for entry signs
Wow! What a difference the arched welcome sign to Morningside University makes on Morningside Avenue. The city should highly consider using a similar design for all future entrances to Sioux City. It would definitely make a statement and would be money well spent in my opinion. -- Jake Jungers, Sioux City.
Wells Enterprises looking to pick up Tyson employees wanting to stay
Earlier this month Tyson Foods announced their plans to relocate Dakota Dunes corporate office to Arkansas, leaving more than 500 office workers with a tough decision.
Public can choose Sioux City Reads selections
SIOUX CITY -- Join the Sioux City Public Library for Sioux City Reads, a new community-based reading initiative where Sioux Cityans are involved every step of the way -- from book selection to attending programming and book discussions together. Now through Nov. 21, cast your vote for one of the...
Sioux City residents paying nearly $2,000 a month on bills
Reports have shown that Sioux City residents pay nearly $2,000 on bills, with mortgage taking the lead as the most expensive monthly cost.
Mapleton man uses small lottery winnings to buy $1 million ticket
On Monday night Daryl Ingram used his winnings from the Saturday night lottery drawing to purchase a handful of easy-pick tickets from KCK's Food and Fuel in Danbury, Iowa.
Ag Informer – More Record Prices for Iowa Farmland
In Plymouth County, Iowa, a new record was set to the tune of $26,250 per acre. The farmland included 55 acres of high-quality farmland, according to Brock Auction Company, which managed the sale. That means the total bill was $1.44 million. The tracts included 53.8 cropland acres with a 27.11-acre...
State report: Sioux City's VIBE academy in bottom 5% of schools
SIOUX CITY -- VIBE Academy, Sioux City's new online school, ranks in the bottom 5 percent of schools in Iowa, according to a new state report. Nodland and Sunnyside Elementary Schools were rated as "high performing schools," down from an "exceptional" rating last year, according to the Department of Education's 2021-22 annual accountability report.
Applications for LIHEAP open to help with heating bills
One way for people to pay less on their heating bills is through what's known as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
NEWS 10.19.22: Early Voting, Former South Dakota Gov. Dies, Iowa Alert System, and More
Early voting started today in Iowa. In Sioux City, voters began to trickle into the Long Lines Recreation Center, where around twenty voting booths are set up. Woodbury County auditor Pat Gill greeted the steady stream of people, thanking them for voting early in a period that lasts for 20 days.
WATCH NOW: North Sioux City businessman pushes ballot initiative to remove city's cap on medical marijuana licenses
Jim Zortman talks about initiative measure #5, a ballot measure that would eliminate North Sioux City's cap on medical marijuana dispensary licenses. He and his business partners gathered enough signatures to have measure placed on in the November ballot after they lost a state lottery held to determine who would get a license for North Sioux City.
'Menopause The Musical' to reschedule its Orpheum performance
SIOUX CITY -- Due to unforeseen circumstances, "Menopause The Musical," originally scheduled for Nov. 13 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., has been rescheduled for March 4, 2023. All tickets for the original performance will be honored for the rescheduled date. All patrons should hold onto their tickets for...
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Woodbury County
A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in Iowa over the last two months.
‘One Chip Challenge’ banned at Sioux City school after student ‘impacted’
A Sioux City school has issued a statement regarding the popular "One Chip Challenge" and the potential risks that come with it.
$1 Million Powerball ticket purchased in northwest Iowa
(Clive, IA) — For the third time in two months, someone in Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least 1-million dollars. The Iowa Lottery says someone bought a Powerball ticket at a KCK’s Food and Fuel in Danbury Monday. The northwest Iowa community is a town of 320 people. The winning ticket joins a 2 million dollar winner from Forest City last week, and a 1 million dollar winner from Ames in September.
WATCH NOW: Moville landowner opposes possible Navigator pipeline crossing her land
Vicki Hulse talks about the 151 acres of land she owns north of Moville near the Plymouth County line during an interview Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Hulse is resisting efforts by Navigator Heartland Greenway to have surveyors enter her land in preparation for a possible carbon dioxide pipeline to be routed through the property.
New Avery Bros. facility receives approval from Sioux City City Council
The Sioux City City Council unanimously passed a resolution to amend the combined Floyd River Urban Renewal plan.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Yankton man sentenced to federal prison for selling fentanyl
SIOUX FALLS -- A Yankton, South Dakota, man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl. Ronald Minniefield, also known as "Zareef Al-amin", "Chicago", "Black", "King" and "KO", 52, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He was sentenced Monday to 151 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
Four injured as semi hits MMCRU school bus in northwest Iowa
Cherokee County officials say four people were injured when a semi hit a school bus traveling east of Marcus at about 7:30 this morning. The bus was carrying students in the Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union school district. The district’s Facebook page indicates all aboard the bus were evaluated at the scene. Three students and the bus driver were taken to Cherokee’s hospital for treatment of what’s described as minor injuries.
