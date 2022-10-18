ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Sioux City should consider arch design for entry signs

Wow! What a difference the arched welcome sign to Morningside University makes on Morningside Avenue. The city should highly consider using a similar design for all future entrances to Sioux City. It would definitely make a statement and would be money well spent in my opinion. -- Jake Jungers, Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Public can choose Sioux City Reads selections

SIOUX CITY -- Join the Sioux City Public Library for Sioux City Reads, a new community-based reading initiative where Sioux Cityans are involved every step of the way -- from book selection to attending programming and book discussions together. Now through Nov. 21, cast your vote for one of the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Ag Informer – More Record Prices for Iowa Farmland

In Plymouth County, Iowa, a new record was set to the tune of $26,250 per acre. The farmland included 55 acres of high-quality farmland, according to Brock Auction Company, which managed the sale. That means the total bill was $1.44 million. The tracts included 53.8 cropland acres with a 27.11-acre...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

State report: Sioux City's VIBE academy in bottom 5% of schools

SIOUX CITY -- VIBE Academy, Sioux City's new online school, ranks in the bottom 5 percent of schools in Iowa, according to a new state report. Nodland and Sunnyside Elementary Schools were rated as "high performing schools," down from an "exceptional" rating last year, according to the Department of Education's 2021-22 annual accountability report.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: North Sioux City businessman pushes ballot initiative to remove city's cap on medical marijuana licenses

Jim Zortman talks about initiative measure #5, a ballot measure that would eliminate North Sioux City's cap on medical marijuana dispensary licenses. He and his business partners gathered enough signatures to have measure placed on in the November ballot after they lost a state lottery held to determine who would get a license for North Sioux City.
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
Sioux City Journal

'Menopause The Musical' to reschedule its Orpheum performance

SIOUX CITY -- Due to unforeseen circumstances, "Menopause The Musical," originally scheduled for Nov. 13 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., has been rescheduled for March 4, 2023. All tickets for the original performance will be honored for the rescheduled date. All patrons should hold onto their tickets for...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

$1 Million Powerball ticket purchased in northwest Iowa

(Clive, IA) — For the third time in two months, someone in Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least 1-million dollars. The Iowa Lottery says someone bought a Powerball ticket at a KCK’s Food and Fuel in Danbury Monday. The northwest Iowa community is a town of 320 people. The winning ticket joins a 2 million dollar winner from Forest City last week, and a 1 million dollar winner from Ames in September.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Yankton man sentenced to federal prison for selling fentanyl

SIOUX FALLS -- A Yankton, South Dakota, man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl. Ronald Minniefield, also known as "Zareef Al-amin", "Chicago", "Black", "King" and "KO", 52, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He was sentenced Monday to 151 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
YANKTON, SD
Radio Iowa

Four injured as semi hits MMCRU school bus in northwest Iowa

Cherokee County officials say four people were injured when a semi hit a school bus traveling east of Marcus at about 7:30 this morning. The bus was carrying students in the Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union school district. The district’s Facebook page indicates all aboard the bus were evaluated at the scene. Three students and the bus driver were taken to Cherokee’s hospital for treatment of what’s described as minor injuries.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy