Which Kansas City-area high school football player had best performance this past week?

Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City
Robin Moore loves to cook with mushrooms, but she couldn’t always find the variety — like Lion’s Mane — she wanted at Kansas City stores. So she started growing them herself; ultimately turning the surplus into her own small business. “I’ve researched and kind of taught myself,” said the founder of MyCo Planet, who initially The post Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City appeared first on Startland News.
High school football schedules for KC teams in Missouri and Kansas this week? Got ‘em
Here is the schedule of high school football games for this week in the Kansas City area of Kansas and Missouri.
Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. shares a fun video to mark return to the Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs linebacker let fans know he was back in his own way.
Tailing Mahomes, delaying Kelce: Why this crucial Chiefs 3rd down went awry vs. Bills
The Bills certainly watched tape of last year’s AFC Championship before facing the Chiefs on Sunday. Here’s how we can tell.
chiefs.com
Chiefs Announce High School Coaches of the Week for Week Seven of the 2022 Season
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their Coach of the Week honors for the seventh week of the season. The awards go to Center head football coach Bryan DeLong (Missouri) and Bishop Ward head football coach Greg Duggins (Kansas). As a result of this honor, both schools will receive a...
Chiefs are getting played differently without Tyreek Hill — whether it’s working or not
Are defenses hurting the Chiefs by playing more man coverage? Here’s what the numbers say.
Chiefs’ health ahead of Sunday’s 49ers game? Just one player missed practice Thursday
The Chiefs were nearly whole on the practice field Thursday as they readied themselves for a West Coast swing into the Bay Area. That includes linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who is working his way back from a four-game NFL suspension,
Football powerhouse Rockhurst will face winless team, for some reason. Let’s play fair
Nobody needs a showboaty rout of players who give it their all despite overwhelming odds. | Editorial
KU football update: quarterback Daniels, corner Bryant have not practiced this week
KU coach Lance Leipold provided a brief, very brief, injury report at Tuesday’s weekly news conference.
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker happy to be back, looks forward to strong finish
The new franchise record-holder for longest field goal is finally healthy following a Week 1 injury and lengthy recovery process.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes said his 1-year-old daughter is already flashing soccer skills
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter, 1-year-old Sterling, is already showing soccer ability thanks in part of the KC Current.
Kansas City area restaurant inspections: Lilly’s Cantina, Edge of Hell, Joy Wok, more
See who is on the list for Oct. 19.
Charvarius Ward makes plea to 49ers fans: Keep Chiefs supporters out of Sunday’s game
The former KC cornerback wants to keep Chiefs fans from the 49ers’ home stadium.
Odell Beckham Jr. to Chiefs? Or Christian McCaffrey? Rumors fly! Let’s talk at 10 a.m.
Talking Kansas City Chiefs as they prepare to play at the San Francisco 49ers
The Chiefs-Raiders game was a dream. Leaving Arrowhead’s parking lot was a nightmare
It took the writer of this letter to the editor two hours to get to the freeway. | Opinion
KCTV 5
15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified. According to the Blue Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. A 15-year-old was found dead...
Kansas City could break 50-year-old record-low on Tuesday
Cold weather is here and Kansas City is forecasted to see temperatures that could beat a 50-year-old record.
Travis Kelce on Chiefs creating cap space for a possible move: ‘Something’s in the air’
Travis Kelce hopes having his contract restructured will allow the team to sign free-agent receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. or another player.
Kansas City police respond to shooting near Westport Road, Main Street
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that critically injured a victim on Wednesday evening. The shooting happened near Westport Road and Main Street.
Chiefs fans have ideas on who KC should add after report of Kelce contract restructure
The move freed up some salary-cap space for the Chiefs, and fans are hopeful that means help is coming.
