Blue Lock Releases Anime's Ending: Watch
Blue Lock's anime debut run is now a few episodes in, and that means that fans have finally gotten a look at its full ending theme sequence to help celebrate this milestone! With the Fall 2022 anime schedule now a few weeks into its slate of premieres, fans have gotten to get their first impressions of all of the new anime we will be checking out over the next few weeks. There are already a few standout releases as a result, and one major sports series will be scratching that itch this season in some surprising ways following its premiere episode.
To Your Eternity Debuts Season 2 Opening, Ending: Watch
To Your Eternity is the final major franchise returning for new episodes as part of the new slate of anime hitting in the Fall 2022 anime season, and its first episode has debuted the new opening and ending theme sequences for the second season! After first making waves among fans with its anime debut back in the Spring 2021 anime season, the adaptation for Yoshitoki Oima's original manga series stood out for being a lot different from many of the other offerings. Now the series is back in action with its highly anticipated second season forcing Fushi through many more challenges.
Naruto Brings Sasuke Full Circle With Help From Its New Manga
Naruto fans love a good comeback, and thankfully, Sasuke Uchiha satisfies them in spades. Despite a rough childhood, the former traitor is known best as a hero in the Hidden Leaf these days. As the Hokage's righthand man, Sasuke has proven himself someone capable of change, and fans are always dying to see more of it in the franchise. So of course, Sasuke Retsuden has them in tears right now.
Naruto Kickstarts New Manga with Sasuke Retsuden Debut: Read
Naruto is back, and thanks to a special new release, all eyes are on the Uchiha family once again. While the main series continues its work on Boruto, Sasuke is leading his very own manga courtesy of Shonen Jump. After a long wait, Sasuke Retsuden has been turned into a manga, and its first chapter is available to read right now.
My Hero Academia's Kohei Horikoshi Shares New Art Featuring Mirko
My Hero Academia has brought together countless heroes to fight against Shigaraki and his massive new army in the Paranormal Liberation Front, but one top crime fighter has stood out amongst her comrades as Mirko continues to unleash her Quirk. To help in celebrating the new episode that sees Mirko continuing her battle against the High-End Nomu, creator Kohei Horikoshi has released new art for the Rabbit Hero as the War Arc continues to heat up in the Shonen franchise's anime adaptation.
'Sadistic and wicked': Netflix in fresh The Crown row as close friend of Princess Diana hits out at series over scene showing royal in a limo before fatal Paris crash - as she accuses show of 'forcing' sons William and Harry to 'relive the pain and agony'
A close friend of Princess Diana has slammed Netflix as 'sadistic and wicked' over its depiction of her final hours in the latest series of The Crown. Simone Simmons, a friend of the late princess, was highly critical of the show's decision to recreate the moments before Diana's untimely death in a Paris car crash in 1997.
Netflix Wants to Shift Its Anime Production Strategy, Says New Report
Netflix has come a long way since the service debuted, and these days, the global giant is known for pushing streaming to the world's stage. With its reach covering the globe, Netflix has become a go-to solution for our entertainment needs. From movies to shows, the service has them all, and it began moving into the anime sphere several years ago. Butt if a new report is right, then it seems Netflix is ready to shake up its production procedures for future titles.
The Rings of Power's Charlie Vickers Discusses Keeping Sauron's Secret, the Stranger's Connection, and the Surprising Performance That Inspired Him (Exclusive)
Charlie Vickers played an epic villain reveal in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's first season finale, "Alloyed." In the episode, Vickers' character, Halbrand, reveals himself as Sauron to Galadriel, whom Halbrand befriended earlier in the season. The reveal comes as the Elven smith Celebrimbor uses the knowledge that Halbrand/Sauron offered him a "gift" to forge The Three Rings, the first of the eponymous Rings of Power. Fully revealed, Sauron tempts Galadriel with an offer to become his queen, a joint ruler sharing dominion over all of Middle-earth. When Galadriel refuses, Sauron vanishes, reappearing on the outskirts of the newly formed Mordor, setting the stage for The Rings of Power's second season.
Amazon Prime Video Cancels Comedy Series From Parenthood Creator After One Season
Having premiered earlier this year, Amazon Prime Video has cancelled their hit comedy series. . Hailing from Friday Night Lights and Parenthood creator Jason Katims, The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the show won't be moving forward and has been concluded after its first season. Inspired by the Israeli series On the Spectrum, the show followed a trio of 20-something roommates all who were on the autism spectrum. Katims himself has a son who is autistic and all three of the show's leads, Rick Glassman, Sue Ann Pien and Albert Rutecki, are on the spectrum as well.
Why She-Hulk Finale's Happy Ending Was So Important (Exclusive)
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law saw Jen Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) using her fourth-wall-breaking powers to change the direction of the episode. Jen wasn't pleased with where the story was going, so she left her show on Disney+ and entered an episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled to confront the writers and Kevin Feige, who was revealed to be an AI named K.E.V.I.N. After discussing the ending she deserved, Jen went back to a finale that saw the good guys prevailing and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) having a nice meal with Jen and her family. In honor of the finale, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the show's head writer, Jessica Gao, and she spoke about the importance of Jen's happy ending.
Sonic the Hedgehog Fans Brace for Spoilers After Sonic Frontiers Update
Sonic Frontiers, the next Sonic the Hedgehog game that's releasing in just a couple of weeks, got a promising update this week, but it's been one that's also raised some concerns about spoilers. Morio Kishimoto, the director working on Sonic Frontiers, tweeted this week a message about the game which many have taken as a signal that the game has gone gold with development wrapping up now. while Kishimoto did not say that exactly, Sonic fans are bracing themselves regardless for the possibility of Sonic Frontiers spoilers within the days leading up to the game's November 8th release.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Gives Mirko MVP Award After Newest Episode
My Hero Academia is now exploding with the war between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front with the sixth season, and the anime has given the Rabbit Hero Mirko a MVP award after her big moment in the newest episode of the series! With the fifth season of the series spent building up the power of both the heroes and villains sides, the sixth season thus far has been free to focus on the action as the heroes have kicked in their plan of attack on Jaku Hospital and the various Paranormal Liberation Front bases. This meant seeing some big name heroes in action for the first time.
Ron Masak, Murder, She Wrote Star and Character Actor, Dead at 86
Another beloved member of the Murder, She Wrote cast has passed away. Ron Masak, the character actor who portrayed Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on Murder, She Wrote, has died at the age of 86. Masak's granddaughter, Kaylie Defilippis, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died on Thursday of natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks. The news of Masak's passing comes just over a week after the death of Murder, She Wrote star Angela Lansbury.
Dragon Ball Cosplay Fuses Spider-Man And Saiyans
Dragon Ball's Z-Fighters have found themselves dragged into anime crossovers in the past, facing the Straw Hat Pirates in an anime special and countless Shonen fighters in the video game Jump Festa, but they have yet to officially jump into the Marvel Universe. Now, one cosplayer has given the superhero who gained his powers from a radioactive spider bite, Spider-Man, a makeover by seeing what Peter Parker might have looked like had he been born on the Planet Vegeta instead of Queens.
Despicable Me Is Changing Streaming Services (Again)
The Minions/Despicable Me franchise remains one of the most popular animated film series around today. All five movies have been hits with kids and done great numbers at the box office, and they continue to find serious success in the streaming space. The first two Despicable Me films have been huge on Netflix each time they've made their way to the streaming service, establishing themselves as Top 10 staples. Unfortunately, in a couple of weeks, Despicable Me is leaving Netflix once again.
‘The Inspection’ Writer-Director Elegance Bratton on Making Films With “Radical and Defiant Empathy”
Elegance Bratton, writer-director of A24’s The Inspection and the inaugural recipient of NewFest’s Breakthrough Queer Visionary Award, says the cast and crew were “fighting the elements” during the filming of his narrative directorial debut about a young Black gay man who joins the Marines under the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. “We were shooting in summer in Mississippi and it was biblically hot,” he recalls to The Hollywood Reporter, laughing. “I don’t even know how to put it. Like Black church in the summer.”More from The Hollywood ReporterCarter Smith's Queer Horror 'Swallowed,' Juliana Curi Doc 'UÝRA -- The Rising Forest'...
GameStop Stock Movie Dumb Money Casts Barbie, How to Train Your Dragon Actress
The upcoming movie based on the GameStop stock catastrophe, Dumb Money, has cast actress America Ferrera. At the start of 2021, there was an implosion in the stock market with a number of major stocks. The biggest one was GameStop, the stock was trading in the low double digits for months and then it skyrocketed into the hundreds, meaning anyone who got in early and bought a lot of shares made off with a lot of money. It made a lot of people very rich, made some people who got in a bit too late a bit broke, but it was a historic moment and one that has had a lasting impact on the stock market. The sudden surge was influenced by Reddit users, private investors, and generally everyday people, resulting in a truly monumental moment in finance.
New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Posters Debut
Along with last night's TV spot for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios has released a batch of new character posters for the film, which is set to debut in theaters next month. The posters feature a half dozen characters, including Shuri -- widely assumed to be the frontrunner to replace T'Challa as Black Panther -- and Namor the Sub-Mariner, who serves as the film's antagonist, and who was revealed to have ties to vibranium, the wondrous metal that has allowed Wakanda to have wealth and self-sufficience from the outside world for generations. To accompany the posters, Marvel rolled out a batch of Twitter emojis for each of the characters.
American Horror Story: Mia Farrow Regrets Turning Down Season 1 Role
American Horror Story kicked off its eleventh season this week, and it's not the only new project from Ryan Murphy. In addition to executive producing Netflix's successful The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, he's also producing The Watcher for the streaming site in addition to helming the first and third episodes. The limited series, which is based on the Internet urban legend of "The Watcher," stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, and Mia Farrow. Netflix released a video titled In Conversation: Ryan Murphy Talks with the Women of The Watcher, and he revealed he wanted Farrow to appear way back in the first season of American Horror Story, and the Rosemary's Baby icon admitted that she regrets turning it down.
