wcluradio.com
County working to verify eligibility for healthcare premium payments
GLASGOW — About 955 requests for healthcare premium pay were submitted to the county government over the last two months. The Barren Fiscal Court voted to allocate $2 million toward the Barren County healthcare sector.after it received funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Half of that funding was earmarked for premium pay to incentivize those who worked during the height of the pandemic.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Oct. 10, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 10 – Oct. 14, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Oct....
WBKO
KYTC removing ‘illegal’ promotional signs from right-of-ways
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have been working to remove “illegally placed” items along state-maintained right-of-way areas. Wes Watt with the KYTC District 3 that serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties said political candidates, residents, business operators, realtors and property owners along U.S. and Kentucky routes are reminded “no signage is allowed on right-of-way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.”
WBKO
Barren County plans to construct tiny mobile home for victims of a fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Fiscal Court has plans to construct a Fire Rescue Mobile Tiny House for residents whose homes were destroyed by a fire. People who are victims of a fire may qualify to live there for long periods of time until they are able to have permanent housing.
WBKO
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Bowling Green gas station
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Someone in Bowling Green is $2 million richer. The Speedway on Nashville Road sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in last night’s drawing. This prize usually pays $1,000,000, however, the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature,...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 10, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 10 – Oct. 17, 2022. Alisha R. Lutz, 29, and Dakota L. Wyatt, 29, both of Park City. Kaley R. Bartlett, 25, of Glasgow, and Kyle L. Smith, 33, of Knob...
wcluradio.com
Community urged to use caution Friday during funeral of Amish boy
BECKTON — Funeral services are scheduled Friday for a 6-year-old Amish boy who died Monday morning along Highway 1297. Roy Gingerich was killed after a pickup truck traveling eastbound along Old Bowling Green Road crashed into the rear of the buggy. Kentucky State Police confirmed three children were involved in the crash alongside their mother, Ella.
wnky.com
Glasgow-Barren County Tourism looking for movie extras
GLASGOW, Ky. – If you’ve wanted a shot at being on screen, tomorrow might be your chance. Glasgow-Barren County Tourism is looking for 15 extras for a movie. Applicants can try for a spot tomorrow at noon in Glasgow. All you need to do is send a message...
wdrb.com
Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Kentucky, Wednesday's jackpot now $508 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Bowling Green is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Monday's drawing. According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game's second prize, which is usually worth $1,000,000; but the winner spent another $1 for the Power Play option, doubling the prize.
wcluradio.com
Cave City mayoral candidates discuss views during forum
CAVE CITY — Two of the three candidates running for mayor in Barren County’s second largest city detailed their plans for the city’s future at a political forum held Tuesday evening. The Cave City Chamber of Commerce hosted the forum at the Cave City Convention Center. Candidates...
wcluradio.com
Tom Emberton, former judge and gubernatorial candidate, dies at 90
EDMONTON — Tom Emberton, a former chief judge to the Kentucky Court of Appeals and executive assistant to Kentucky Governor Louie B. Nunn, has died. He was 90. Metcalfe County Coroner Larry Wilson said Emberton’s home caught fire sometime early Thursday. The coroner’s office did not confirm his death because his body was yet to be found. Emberton apparently reentered the home after it was ablaze but never returned outside.
WBKO
37k lbs of food donations to be distributed to food pantries in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several community food pantries will now be able to restock their shelves and continue serving their communities. Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, a semi-truck filled with donations from a distribution center in Utah that provides Humanitarian project requests worldwide stopped at a warehouse in Bowling Green to unload nearly 37,000 lbs of boxed food.
wdrb.com
Bowling Green man dealing with cancer, medical bills wins Kentucky Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bowling Green man dealing with a cancer diagnosis won over $234,000 thanks to the Kentucky Lottery. According to a news release, Frank Long has spent his days going to doctor's appointments, receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. On the days he'd go through the treatment, Long would play Kentucky Lottery games online.
wcluradio.com
Former Glasgow Independent superintendent overpaid for accrued sick days, records show
GLASGOW — Keith Hale, the former superintendent of Glasgow Independent Schools, was overpaid for accrued sick days when he retired, according to newly obtained documents. Hale retired effective June 30, 2022. He was expected to serve as superintendent through June 2024 but announced an abrupt retirement on May 10. He cited health concerns in an email to employees of the school district.
wnky.com
SoKY rivergoers question low river levels
RICHARDSVILLE, Ky. – SOKY’s rivers are shallow, and many of you have felt the effects of losing that impounded river system firsthand. Locals who live on the Barren River & Green River have seen the water lower throughout the year…some residents simply frustrated, others pointing fingers towards the Rivers’ dam removals.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Todd Central vs Logan County in 13th District Championship
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels and the Logan County Lady Cougars met in the 13th District volleyball championship match Tuesday night at Russellville High School. YSE was there for the match and got these pics. Take a look. Todd Central vs Logan County in 13th District Championship.
k105.com
Longtime Clarkson City Commissioner passes away
A longtime Clarkson City Commissioner has passed away. Bob Vincent, 74, died on Monday at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville. Vincent, as city commissioner, worked with Clarkson Mayor Bonnie Henderson for nearly 20 years. “Since I have been mayor, Bob has been on our city commission,” Henderson said. “I...
WBKO
Pet of the Week: Meet Jazzy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jazzy is now available for adoption from the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. For more information on adoptions, visit the shelter’s website or call 270-783-9404.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Credit card thefts suspects caught on camera at local business
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say they have surveillance video of two men using several stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases. Officers say the man in red used the cards, while the other male stood by. A man reported his credit cards had been stolen while...
wkyufm.org
Bowling Green to break ground on Kentucky's fifth veterans nursing home
Ground will be broken in November on a Bowling Green nursing home for military veterans. The 60-bed facility will open in the Kentucky Transpark on 25 acres of donated land in the industrial complex. The project has cleared a number of hurdles during a decade of planning and delays. The...
