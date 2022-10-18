EDMONTON — Tom Emberton, a former chief judge to the Kentucky Court of Appeals and executive assistant to Kentucky Governor Louie B. Nunn, has died. He was 90. Metcalfe County Coroner Larry Wilson said Emberton’s home caught fire sometime early Thursday. The coroner’s office did not confirm his death because his body was yet to be found. Emberton apparently reentered the home after it was ablaze but never returned outside.

