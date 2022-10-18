Read full article on original website
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positions
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campuses
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statistics
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion Scheme
This Free Class Could Help You Save a Life
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday evening.
Celtics Owner Rejected This Personnel Request From Danny Ainge
If Danny Ainge had it his way, he would have brought not one, but two members of the Celtics coaching staff to Utah over the NBA offseason. The Jazz cleaned house this past summer, trading away their two best players and hiring a new head coach. Will Hardy, who was an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, will kick off his Utah tenure Wednesday night when the Jazz host the Denver Nuggets. But as Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck revealed Tuesday, Hardy wasn’t the only Boston coach who Ainge had his eyes on after the 2021-22 campaign concluded. The Jazz CEO also wanted to acquire Joe Mazzulla, who ultimately became Celtics head coach in wake of the Udoka scandal.
Kyrie Irving makes bold prediction about NBA season
Kyrie Irving is calling his shot (no pun intended) early. The Brooklyn Nets guard spoke with reporters on Tuesday and all but outright predicted a championship for Brooklyn this season. It all started when Irving was asked what a championship would mean for the Nets franchise. “I’ll have an answer...
CBS Sports
Celtics owner says he blocked Jazz, former Boston exec Danny Ainge from 'stealing' Joe Mazzulla in offseason
During the offseason, Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge tried to add Joe Mazzulla to the team's coaching staff but was blocked by Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck. Ainge, of course, was the Celtics' president of basketball operations until 2021, and has a long-standing relationship with Grousbeck and the organization. "I prevented...
Boston Celtics honor Bill Russell before going on to beat Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 in first regular season game since the NBA legend's passing as they pay tribute to 'a true champion, both on and off the floor'
As the Boston Celtics helped to officially open the NBA season in their home game at TD Garden, they began by paying tribute to the greatest player in franchise history - Bill Russell. Russell, a pioneer for African Americans in the sport and an NBA Hall of Famer, passed away...
Winners and losers of NBA's opening night: Charles Barkley, Warriors already in midseason form
The Warriors were a big winner Tuesday night as they got their 2022 NBA championship rings then kicked off a new season with a rout of the Lakers.
Yardbarker
Paul Pierce Claims Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Are The NBA's Best Duo After They Combined For 70 Points In Celtics' Opening Night Victory
Many thought that following the scandal and controversy that the Boston Celtics dealt with before the season, they would start the year off shaky. They were playing a revamped Philadelphia 76ers roster, too, with James Harden looking a lot more like his old self than he has in a while. But despite all the turmoil following the Ime Udoka situation, Boston started the season with a win, pulling away in the 3rd quarter and then seeing it through to win comfortably.
Wyc Grousbeck said Danny Ainge tried to poach Joe Mazzulla to Jazz, but blocked move
Before Joe Mazzulla picked up his first-ever win leading the Celtics as interim coach, he almost didn’t get that opportunity. When the Jazz and Danny Ainge were looking for a new head coach this past offseason, they landed on C’s assistant Will Hardy to lead a rebuild in Utah. Mazzulla was part of the interview process as one of the up-and-coming young coaches in the league, which is why Ainge wanted to poach him to the Jazz.
NECN
Forsberg: Can Jaylen Brown Lift the Celtics to New Heights This Season?
Forsberg: After diving deep, can Jaylen lift Celtics to new heights? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There was too much noise above the surface. Memories of letting an NBA title slip away, endless trade rumors, calamity within the Boston Celtics organization. So Jaylen Brown sought refuge where there was no noise.
NECN
NBA Rumors: Celtics, Grant Williams Don't Reach Contract Extension Before Deadline
Report: Celtics, Grant Williams don't reach extension before deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams won't enter the 2022-23 NBA season with a new contract extension. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Williams, Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson and Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington aren't...
NECN
Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid Scuffle in Celtics-76ers NBA Season Opener
WATCH: Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid scuffle in season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There's no love lost between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid. Their rivalry was renewed during Tuesday night's Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers season opener at TD Garden. Early in the third quarter, Smart took exception to Embiid...
NECN
Tatum, Brown Each Score 35, Celtics Beat 76ers 126-117
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 on Tuesday night in the opening game of the NBA regular season. Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points and Grant Williams finished with 15 as the defending Eastern Conference champions gave interim coach Joe Mazzulla a victory in his debut.
NECN
WATCH: James Harden Shimmies, Airballs in Embarrassing Sequence Vs. Celtics
WATCH: James Harden shimmies, airballs in embarrassing sequence originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. James Harden had his fair share of highlights in Tuesday night's NBA regular-season opener, but there was one play he'd undoubtedly like to take back. Late in the second quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics showdown,...
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Jaylen Brown gives Celtics a new mantra after statement win
It took only one game for the 2022-23 Boston Celtics to find their rally cry. "We’re not taking no mess this year." Stream the Celtics all season on NBCSportsBoston.com or via the MyTeams App!. Jaylen Brown, he of the energy-shifting proclamation that became last year’s mantra, delivered that line...
NECN
Tomase: Is Boston About to Become a Celtics Town Again?
Tomase: Is Boston about to become a Celtics town again? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bailey Zappe vs. Mac Jones is a juicy story with low stakes -- no one thinks the Patriots are winning a Super Bowl anytime soon behind either of them. The Bruins have dispensed with...
NECN
Check Out Warriors' Jaw-Dropping, Massive 2022 NBA Championship Rings
Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping, 16-carat championship rings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth...
NECN
Bulls Merchandise Dominates Sales in Over Half of US States
Bulls merch dominates sales in over half of US states originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls continue to lead the way in the merchandise game. Popular sports apparel retailer Lids recently announced their top-selling NBA gear for the 2022 offseason, and the Bulls led the way in a whopping 28 U.S. states.
NECN
Tomase: 2 Plays That Illustrate Tatum's Evolution to Selfless Superstar
Tomase: Two plays that illustrate Tatum's evolution to selfless superstar originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. To understand how far Jayson Tatum has come as a leader, we must journey back to the Orlando Bubble to juxtapose one play against the Heat versus two he made in Tuesday's opener. Sports...
NBC Sports
18 ESPN NBA experts make Finals predictions and none pick Celtics
There are several basketball experts who are predicting the Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference and 2023 NBA Finals, but it's hard to find many of those people at ESPN. ESPN posted a predictions story Tuesday morning before the two Opening Night games, including the Celtics hosting the rival...
NECN
Jake DeBrusk's Revival Is a Major Boost for Bruins' Chances of Competing
DeBrusk's revival is a major boost for Bruins' chances of competing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk celebrated his birthday in front of nearly 18,000 fans at TD Garden on Monday night, and he put on a fantastic show. DeBrusk scored twice, picked up an...
