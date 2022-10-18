RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re 35 years and older, chances are you’ve either heard of or visited a downtown Richmond bar in your college days known as the Family Dog. It’s been closed for 22 years. But for one night only on Friday night, the iconic “Dog” will be open for EKU’s homecoming festivities so that alums can reminisce and laugh about the good old days.

