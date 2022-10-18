ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathitt County, KY

wymt.com

Police in Powell County look for missing man

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Powell County Sheriff’s Office ask for your help to find a missing man. In a post on Facebook made late Wednesday night, they said friends and family of Ryan Roberts have not heard from him since about 3:30 p.m. on October 18th.
POWELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re 35 years and older, chances are you’ve either heard of or visited a downtown Richmond bar in your college days known as the Family Dog. It’s been closed for 22 years. But for one night only on Friday night, the iconic “Dog” will be open for EKU’s homecoming festivities so that alums can reminisce and laugh about the good old days.
RICHMOND, KY
WSAZ

Eastern Kentucky restaurant destroyed by fire

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A staple in Floyd County was destroyed by flames Thursday morning. Firefighters battled a raging fire at Fat Boy’s Grill and Tavern on Main Street in Martin, Kentucky, for more than four hours. Martin residents already feel the heartbreak. “It’s a great loss, and...
MARTIN, KY
wymt.com

Cold weather hits at worst time for some flood survivors

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - First the flood, now the cold. The drop in temperatures is yet another weather event for people in Eastern Kentucky to deal with. But people say they are coping the best they can. Ray Baker’s new home is a travel trailer at a campground in...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Wise County Goodwill employees credited with saving a life

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County Goodwill store employees are being credited with saving a woman’s life on Tuesday. Security camera video shows the moment a woman collapsed and team members jumped into action. “We all worked as a team,” Goodwill Team Lead Cathy Lane said. “We did what we had been trained to […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WKYT 27

Lexington police arrest woman after crash in stolen truck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police received a report about a pickup truck that belonged to Distinctive Design and Remodeling that was stolen overnight in the city. Early this morning, police in Madison County spotted the truck, and started chasing it. However, they ended the chase after speeds got too high.
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

Man Facing Several Charges Following Foot-Chase With Police

Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to a gas station on Bypass Road, at around 5:30 AM, Sunday morning. A woman reported her 2022 Jeep Compass was stolen while she had been inside of the store. After taking the time to review security footage and speaking to several...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Crews making final rounds of flood debris clean-up

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are still cleaning up from historic flooding in late July, the deadline to move debris to state or county rights-of-way or a designated community drop-off site is quickly approaching. Crews are making final rounds of debris collection. You should move your debris to state...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Ky. school district bus involved in crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County Public Schools bus was in involved in a crash Thursday morning. London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said they were called out to American Greeting Card Road a little after 8:30 a.m. No children were on board the bus at the time of the...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Two Individuals Arrested Following Domestic Dispute In Business Parking Lot

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off US 25 approximately 6 miles South of London after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and learned that a male and female subject had allegedly been involved in a domestic disagreement there.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Middlesboro man charged after allegedly leading deputies on chase

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man was arrested Wednesday morning after sheriff’s deputies say he led them on a chase and tried to crash into one of their responding cruisers. Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted 38-year-old Joe Leon Bullins of Middlesboro driving on US-25E near the Pineville...
MIDDLESBORO, KY

