wymt.com
Police in Powell County look for missing man
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Powell County Sheriff’s Office ask for your help to find a missing man. In a post on Facebook made late Wednesday night, they said friends and family of Ryan Roberts have not heard from him since about 3:30 p.m. on October 18th.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years
WATCH | Kentucky businesses still struggle to find workers. Kentucky businesses still struggle to find workers. WATCH | Clark Co. farmer discusses how corn has become a cash crop in Ky. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT. Clark Co. farmer discusses how corn has become a cash crop...
WKYT 27
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re 35 years and older, chances are you’ve either heard of or visited a downtown Richmond bar in your college days known as the Family Dog. It’s been closed for 22 years. But for one night only on Friday night, the iconic “Dog” will be open for EKU’s homecoming festivities so that alums can reminisce and laugh about the good old days.
Eastern Progress
Every dog has its day: former students, employees remember The Family Dog
When asked about their time at Eastern Kentucky University, alumni always bring up one thing: The Family Dog, a bar located on Richmond’s Water Street. Before gaining the name The Family Dog, it opened in the 1940’s as Specks. Located on Water Street, Specks was the place to be.
Crews battle intense fire at Floyd County restaurant
Multiple fire departments are fighting flames.
WKYT 27
West Knox Volunteer Fire Department mourns loss of another longtime member
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The West Knox Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of another longtime member. Deputy Chief Steve Mayer died Monday, October 17. Mayer was a member of the West Knox Volunteer Fire Department since 1990. The department has lost two firefighters in less than two...
wymt.com
Flood survivor at Perry County Park ‘fighting tooth and nail’ for help with trailer issues
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A chilly breeze sweeps through Perry County Park as the daily temperatures continue to drop. Almost three months since the flood, survivors are still adjusting to new circumstances. “It’s just not home, you know, it’s temporary,” flood survivor Michelle Reed said. “It’s living somewhere that’s meant...
WSAZ
Eastern Kentucky restaurant destroyed by fire
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A staple in Floyd County was destroyed by flames Thursday morning. Firefighters battled a raging fire at Fat Boy’s Grill and Tavern on Main Street in Martin, Kentucky, for more than four hours. Martin residents already feel the heartbreak. “It’s a great loss, and...
Rowan County man forced to find new shelter after arson destroys ‘home’ under Morehead bridge
Rowan County law enforcement are investigating, and area nonprofits are now looking to see how they can better serve the homeless after an act of arson wiped out a homeless camp under a bridge in Morehead.
wymt.com
Cold weather hits at worst time for some flood survivors
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - First the flood, now the cold. The drop in temperatures is yet another weather event for people in Eastern Kentucky to deal with. But people say they are coping the best they can. Ray Baker’s new home is a travel trailer at a campground in...
Wise County Goodwill employees credited with saving a life
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County Goodwill store employees are being credited with saving a woman’s life on Tuesday. Security camera video shows the moment a woman collapsed and team members jumped into action. “We all worked as a team,” Goodwill Team Lead Cathy Lane said. “We did what we had been trained to […]
WKYT 27
Lexington police arrest woman after crash in stolen truck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police received a report about a pickup truck that belonged to Distinctive Design and Remodeling that was stolen overnight in the city. Early this morning, police in Madison County spotted the truck, and started chasing it. However, they ended the chase after speeds got too high.
q95fm.net
Man Facing Several Charges Following Foot-Chase With Police
Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to a gas station on Bypass Road, at around 5:30 AM, Sunday morning. A woman reported her 2022 Jeep Compass was stolen while she had been inside of the store. After taking the time to review security footage and speaking to several...
clayconews.com
Somerset Man charged in London, Kentucky on a Wayne County Indictment Warrant of Arrest
LONDON, KY (October, 20, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston has charged a Pulaski County man on an indictment warrant of arrest. Attempted murder of a police officer. Persistent felony offender II. Wanton endangerment – first-degree – police officer is victim...
wymt.com
Crews making final rounds of flood debris clean-up
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are still cleaning up from historic flooding in late July, the deadline to move debris to state or county rights-of-way or a designated community drop-off site is quickly approaching. Crews are making final rounds of debris collection. You should move your debris to state...
Kingsport Times-News
Pound Town Council welcomes newly sworn police officer, $131K in returned funds
POUND — The Town Council on Tuesday made a $131,400 bump in the town budget formal and welcomed its latest sworn police officer to the force. The council ran across another bump — a council member’s refusal to accept a resolution for the town’s Christmas parade permit application.
wymt.com
Southern Ky. school district bus involved in crash
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County Public Schools bus was in involved in a crash Thursday morning. London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said they were called out to American Greeting Card Road a little after 8:30 a.m. No children were on board the bus at the time of the...
Prestonsburg, KY Police Department remembers fallen officer on birthday
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department is remembering Officer Jacob Chaffins, who would have been 29 years old on Tuesday. Jacob Chaffins was one of three officers killed in an ambush on July 1, 2022. Officer Chaffins was just 28 years old when he was shot and killed in the line of duty. He was […]
q95fm.net
Two Individuals Arrested Following Domestic Dispute In Business Parking Lot
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off US 25 approximately 6 miles South of London after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and learned that a male and female subject had allegedly been involved in a domestic disagreement there.
wymt.com
Middlesboro man charged after allegedly leading deputies on chase
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man was arrested Wednesday morning after sheriff’s deputies say he led them on a chase and tried to crash into one of their responding cruisers. Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted 38-year-old Joe Leon Bullins of Middlesboro driving on US-25E near the Pineville...
