Columbia, SC

wgac.com

Going To The Fairs In Aiken Or Augusta? Here Are Things To Remember

The weather has been perfect. If you are going to the fairs in Aiken or Augusta, you probably couldn’t pick a better time. Fair officials want everyone to enjoy the rides and attractions this week but have a couple of reminders to make sure everyone has a safe time making memories with their family.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Local Motorcycle Gang Member Sentenced for Trafficking Methamphetamine

A local member of a violent motorcycle gang has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. Fifty-year-old Robert Lewis Coney Jr. of North Augusta, and co-defendant Donnie Lee Curtis of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, were arrested during a drug deal last year in the parking lot of a Grovetown motel.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wgac.com

Single Vehicle Fiery Wreck in Aiken Claims One Life Late Thursday Night

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a late-night fiery crash Thursday, just south of Aiken. The driver of a Toyota 4-door sedan lost control of the vehicle just before 11 p.m. on Glenwood Drive at Creekside Drive. Authorities say the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hit a culvert, overturned, then hit a brick sign before bursting into flames.
AIKEN, SC

