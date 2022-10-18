Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Mexican Consulate visits Pitt County town to help with documentation
BELVOIR, N.C. (WITN) - You need an ID to do a lot of things, and it can be easy to take for granted that many of us can stay in town to get or renew one. If you are a Mexican citizen but live here, for example, you might use what’s called a Matricula Consular card as an ID. It’s good for five years. But to get one, you need to go to a Mexican Consulate, and they aren’t exactly a few blocks down the road.
WITN
North Carolinians encouraged to wear purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper has declared October Domestic Violence Awareness month and is encouraging everyone to wear purple Thursday in honor of victims and survivors of such violence. The National Center for Injury Prevention and Control reports more than 12 million women and men in the U.S. have...
WITN
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Beautiful Friday; Watching for a weekend system
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure will keep us dry into Saturday before a coastal low pressure spreads moisture inland. Under sunny skies, Friday will see highs around 70 with a light northeast wind. Highs will reach the low Saturday despite an increase in clouds. A coastal low will form...
WITN
In-person early voting starts Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Our state’s in-person early voting period for the general election begins on Thursday. The North Carolina State Board of Elections says the period ends on Saturday, Nov. 5th at 3 p.m. WITN is told that this year, 359 early voting sites will be open across...
Comments / 0