Mexican Consulate visits Pitt County town to help with documentation

BELVOIR, N.C. (WITN) - You need an ID to do a lot of things, and it can be easy to take for granted that many of us can stay in town to get or renew one. If you are a Mexican citizen but live here, for example, you might use what’s called a Matricula Consular card as an ID. It’s good for five years. But to get one, you need to go to a Mexican Consulate, and they aren’t exactly a few blocks down the road.
In-person early voting starts Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Our state’s in-person early voting period for the general election begins on Thursday. The North Carolina State Board of Elections says the period ends on Saturday, Nov. 5th at 3 p.m. WITN is told that this year, 359 early voting sites will be open across...

