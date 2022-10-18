Read full article on original website
TAL Holdings opens store in Ephrata, Washington
Vancouver, Wash. — TAL Holdings, one of the fastest growing family-owned building material centers in the Pacific Northwest, has opened a new location under the Marson and Marson Lumber brand in Ephrata, Washington. The new store has 8,000 square feet of retail space and sits on a 4-acre lot...
Looking for Affordable Places to Live in WA? Try Eastern, WA
Hot off the presses the list of most affordable places to live in Washington State for 2022 has arrived and Eastern, Washington has grabbed four of the top 10 spots! Think you have an idea of what places are most affordable in Eastern, Washington?. Right in the Middle. According to...
This Towering Vacation Cabin in Washington Has a ‘Top Gun’ View
So, what do I mean by a ‘Top Gun’ view? Well, this one-of-kind cabin is situated in Easton, Washington in the center of the Cascade Mountains and has an amazing view of Lake Kachess, where the climatic ‘Top Gun’ mountain scene was filmed…and the reviews are spectacular.
25 Entertainment Options Locals Say They’d Like To See in the Tri-Cities
Here Are 25 Entertainment Options We'd Like To See In Tri-Cities Washington. Tri-Cities Washington is a great place to live and we've got some great entertainment options but as awesome as the towns are, there are a few options that the locals would love to see in the Tri-Cities. Can...
ncwlife.com
Air quality has declined to very unhealthy range in Wenatchee
Air quality in Wenatchee has again reached unhealthy stage. The Department of Ecology air quality station on 5th Street in Wenatchee measured the air at 236 at 1 p.m., well above the 200 needed to go from unhealthy to very unhealthy. After sharply rising since 7 a.m., the measurement first...
kpq.com
Motorhome Lost in Fire on Millerdale Avenue in Wenatchee
A motorhome was fully engulfed in flames on Millerdale Avenue in Wenatchee Thursday. At around 9:45 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire responded to a call of a motorhome on fire at a private residence on the 1500 block of Millerdale Avenue. Apparently it started when the 911 caller was fixing the...
kpq.com
Smoke In Wenatchee Valley To Leave With Big Weather Change
There's more smoke in the forecast for the next two days in the Wenatchee Valley, but a big change is on the way. National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeremy Wolf says the first snow storm of the fall will hit the Cascades by Friday, which will be a game changer for the entire area.
Love Pizza? New Woodfired Pizza and Brews Spot to Open in Yakima
Get in my belly! Every time I see pizza, even if I have already eaten, I will grab a slice and this is my mantra! Pizza covers all the food groups, would you agree? There are so many different styles of pizza and places to enjoy it, each one unique, and Yakima, we are in for another one! Keep your eyes peeled for Flame & Brew Wood-Fired Pizza!
KXLY
I-90 reopens near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Eastbound I-90 has reopened near Ellensburg following a semi crash. Two semis were involved in the crash just before 4:00 a.m. It fully blocked the eastbound lanes of the highway for several hours. There is no information yet regarding injuries. This is a developing story, check...
KIMA TV
U.S. Air Force to hold concert at East Valley High School Wednesday night
YAKIMA, Wash.—The U.S. Air Force (USAF) Band will be putting on a free concert for Yakima on Wednesday night, Oct. 19. They will be playing at the main gymnasium over at East Valley High School (EVHS). The concert will start at 7 p.m. The concert will be free, but...
Overdose Deaths Continue to Kill Yakima Residents
Another month has passed in Yakima and overdose deaths continue. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says at the beginning of August the number of overdose deaths was 41. In September the number was 50 overdoses. Today the number is 58. That's less than last year's number at this time when 76 people had died from drugs in Yakima County. Last year a record 98 overdoses happened the most the county has ever recorded.
94.5 KATS
In a Hurry in Yakima? Watch For Police Patrols
Emphasis patrols continue in the city of Yakima until the end of the year and every week the Yakima Police Department posts updates on the number of drivers stopped and ticketed along with crashes that are investigated. What's the reason for the patrols? Last month the Yakima Police Chief wrote a letter to the community in which he says "the culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." More than 15 fatality crashes have been reported this year within city limits and numerous serious injury crashes involving vehicles and motorcycles.
nbcrightnow.com
I-90 fully blocked near Ellensburg after a 2-semi crash
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Eastbound I-90 is fully blocked near Ellensburg, milepost 106, due to a crash involving two semi trucks.
ifiberone.com
First snow of the season expected on Snoqualmie and Stevens passes this weekend as temps plummet statewide
A serious shift in weather is expected this Friday statewide, according to the National Weather Service. Due to a drastic change in atmospheric flows on Friday, temperatures will fall from highs in the mid 70's to highs in the mid-50s in central Washington with lows in the mid-30s. The onslaught...
Chronicle
Yakima Residents Ask for More Information About Missing Boy
Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs that read "Did you forget," "We need answers" and "Justicia para Lucian."
ifiberone.com
East Wenatchee woman accused of slamming into police vehicle after pursuits in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee woman with multiple warrants is accused of slamming into a police vehicle after fleeing from law enforcement on Wednesday in Wenatchee. The Columbia River Drug Task Force had located 28-year-old Danielle Reyes while she was driving in Wenatchee. Detectives say Reyes has multiple misdemeanor warrants and had been involved in several eluding incidents in both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
Deputies in East Wenatchee arrest man suspected of assaulting trooper, eluding police
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A man suspected of assaulting a state trooper and eluding police in Wenatchee was arrested on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Victor Dominguez in East Wenatchee for two warrants. One was for a Domestic Violence Court Order Violation, and the second was for third-degree assault. The Columbia River Drug Task Force says Dominguez assaulted a Washington State Patrol...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata schools puts an end to uncomfortably spicy 'one chip challenge' after multiple students do it on campus
EPHRATA - The Ephrata School District’s message to parents about a painful challenge that a couple of students have tried this year that has some adults writhing in agony. The Ephrata School District notified the parents and public about problems caused by the challenge on its social media page.
ifiberone.com
13-year-old Ephrata student arrested
EPHRATA - A 13-year-old Ephrata Middle School student has been arrested. According to the Ephrata Police, the teen was taken into custody after they allegedly made an in-person threat to another student on Friday after school on campus. Once police were notified of the incident, police went to an off-campus...
Man Charged with Shooting Sunnyside Police Officer
A man arrested for shooting a Sunnyside Police Officer was charged during an appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday. 43-year-old Alejandro Mario Palomarez of Sunnyside faces a charge of first-degree assault. He's being held in the Yakima County jail. Authorities say he's also charged with a firearms enhancement and an aggravating factor in the shooting both of which could mean more time behind bars if he's convicted.
