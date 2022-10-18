Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Related
popville.com
Sweet City Ride
Thanks to Jeff for sending: “Gorgeous Corvette! Forest Hills”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Bloomingdale, Crime, Helicopters. Just In: “Golf Cart Robbers Arrested”. Prince Of...
popville.com
High Praise for Bammy’s
Friday – 5pm-9pm Saturday – 12pm-9pm From MPD: “Four suspects operating two stolen golf carts robbed a victim in the Bloomingdale neighborhood. Festival, Takoma (Takoma Park) Takoma Park Street Festival is Sunday!!. Prince Of Petworth Today at 4:05pm. “Photo credit Sam Kittner. 2019 Takoma Park Street Festival”...
popville.com
“All Souls LGBTQ+ sign defaced”
A reader reports: “The Welcome sign at All Souls UU Church on the Harvard St NW entrance was defaced.”. If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and…
popville.com
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
popville.com
“MADAM’S ORGAN TURNS 30 THIS WEEK!”
“With over 10,000 live performances, hundreds of thousands of visitors, decades of annual beach trips for neighborhood children and hosting a Christmas celebration for those same children and their families, Madam’s Organ has earned its reputation as a Washington, DC institution and an Adams Morgan neighborhood treasure. Join us...
popville.com
Notes from your Neighbors – Trash Can edition
Today’s Rental for the location and it’s on the third floor. This rental is located at 1423 R Street, NW near 14th. The Craigslist ad says: “$2,100 / 1br – LOGAN/DUPONT CIRCLE – Sunny 1 bedroom on 3rd floor (Logan/Dupont East) Dear PoPville, Gym. “What...
popville.com
Takoma Park Street Festival is Sunday!!
“Photo credit Sam Kittner. 2019 Takoma Park Street Festival”. “It’s back! After a delay due to Hurricane Ian, everyone’s favorite neighborhood festival, the Takoma Park Street Festival, will take place this Sunday, October 23rd from 10:00am – 5:00 pm on Carroll Avenue in Takoma Park. The festival will fill the streets with music, vendors, great food and fun.
popville.com
“Celebrate Spot of Tea’s grand opening in Union Market with $1 drinks and $1 soft serve minis!”
“Spot of Tea, DC’s local bubble tea shop, will celebrate its grand opening inside Union Market (1309 5th ST NE) with $1 regular drinks and $1 soft serve minis all day on Saturday October 22nd and Sunday October 23rd. Spot of Tea’s core drink lineup features colorful, one-of-a-kind flavors...
Washingtonian.com
Halloween Decorations in Georgetown Are to Die For
Another perfect fall weekend, another chance to set up spooky decorations! Not to be outdone by the residents of Capitol Hill, Georgetown residents also have gone all out in preparation of All Hallow’s Eve. Here are some of our favorite displays so far, just as a burst of fall colors has arrived.
popville.com
High Praise for Sweet Lemon Cafe
“Today I dined for the first time at the new Capitol Hill eatery Sweet Lemon Cafe (201 Massachusetts Ave, NE). Best salmon avocado toast I ever had! Now Aksana is trying to tempt me off my diet.”
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the wood details
This rental is located at 13th ST Ne near Maryland Ave NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,799 / 3br – Beautifully restored Victorian light filled townhouse steps to H-ST (Capitol Hill, Eastern Market, Union Station) Beautiful spacious warm light-filled home on the Hill!. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. 2 bedrooms...
Eater
Unsuspecting Places to Find Great Sushi in D.C.
D.C. is home to a stellar cast of Japanese and sushi spots. But several restaurants that aren’t typically associated with raw fish happen to have surprise side menus and hidden counters centered around sushi. Here are six unlikely destinations for terrific rolls, sashimi, temaki, and omakase menus around D.C.
mocoshow.com
Five Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (October 2022 Edition)
Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we get into the midst of fall:
Group throws woman off DC Metro bus, video shows
WASHINGTON — A woman she was brutally attacked on a bus in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera and the video is disturbing. Metro Transit Police investigators are looking into what happened. The incident happened on the M4 bus headed to Deanwood around 4 p.m....
Howard University Homecoming Weekend: Here’s how it will affect DC traffic and parking.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Howard University is getting ready to celebrate its big homecoming weekend. If you don’t plan to be part of the celebrations, there’s a chance you could feel its effects in the District, particularly if you’re looking to drive and park in the area. The Metropolitan Police Department released a list […]
fox5dc.com
Parts of DC region woke up to light snow flurries Thursday
WASHINGTON - Parts of the D.C. region woke up to some light snow flurries Thursday morning – a sure sign that we are getting closer to the winter season. FOX 5 Matthew Cappucci spotted the flurries on the VDOT traffic camera near McLean, Virginia between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.
popville.com
Petworth Social Bar & Grill coming to former Taqueria Del Barrio space
821 Upshur Street, NW previously home to Taqueria Del Barrio. Remember Domku?. “Initially, the southern-style comfort food menu will offer staples like burgers, pasta and salads, along with specialties like Cajun-Maple Wings, Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Fried Catfish Fingers and more, as well as a dessert menu.”. The liquor license placard...
Washingtonian.com
9 of the Best Places to See Fall Foliage Around DC
As leaves turn vibrant throughout the Washington area, with peak fall foliage predicted for DC around October 24, here are some spots to enjoy the season’s beautiful scenery. Northwest DC. Botanist Ana Chuquin recommends checking out both Picnic Grove 1 in the park, to see a panorama of trees...
popville.com
Calypso Ice Cream and Coffee Opens in Trinidad Saturday!
1730 Trinidad Avenue, NE photo by Ryan Corvello Photography. “Calypso Coffee and Ice Cream will celebrate the grand opening of its first location on Saturday, October 22nd. At the opening, Calypso will offer free ice cream and coffee between 12 and 2 p.m. Located in the Trinidad neighborhood in Washington,...
foxbaltimore.com
DC woman assaulted by group of teenagers on Metrobus shares what happened in brutal attack
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Southeast D.C. woman who was attacked and pushed off a Metrobus on Monday is sharing her story with 7News. 7News' Kellye Lynn spoke to Kyla Thurston at her apartment about the encounter with the group of teenagers. She told us what D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metro officials are saying about the incident.
Comments / 0