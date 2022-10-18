ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘It’s terrifying’: Florida toddler and her creepy doll get nationwide fame

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) — Dolls and little girls are usually a typical match, but for one Florida toddler, she and her doll aren’t exactly what you’d expect.

Three-year-old Briar Beard first spotted her red-eyed, scaley-faced doll during a stop at a Halloween store, according to NBC affiliate WESH .

Her mother, Brittany Beard, said her daughter started crying, not because she was scared, but because she wanted it so badly.

“She immediately has to have it. ‘I’m its momma. It needs me. I love it,’” Beard said.

Briar ended up calling the doll, which has a diabolical laugh, Chloe, but her mom calls her “Creepy Chloe.”

“I am pretty sure Creepy Chloe is stealing my soul while I sleep,” Beard told WESH.

Briar and Chloe would eventually get nationwide fame after a trip to Disney World caught the attention of surprised parkgoers.

Beard said the employees of the Grand Floridian were even enamored with Creepy Chloe, with a pastry chef making a cupcake in the doll’s honor.

The family got famous online after Beard posted the story on social media, with even the New York Times and the Drew Barrymore Show wanting to interview them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

