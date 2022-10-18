SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Nobody was injured in a crash that pushed two vehicles into the side of a house in Sheboygan Wednesday afternoon. Sheboygan Police were called to 13th and Martin around 5:40pm. Officers say a car was making a left hand turn when it was hit by another car – both vehicles were pushed into the side of a home. Police say the driver of the car that caused the accident was a 50 year old Sheboygan man who was cited for operating under the influence. A ring doorbell camera caught the whole thing, and helped Police with the investigation, which is still ongoing.

