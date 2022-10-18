Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
marquettecountytribune.com
Weekend fire destroys home in Westfield
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 2:31PM regarding a structure fire at 629 S. Charles St. in Westfield. Village of Westfield Fire Department, along with fire departments from Town of Westfield, Town of Springfield, Town of Newton, Oxford, Montello, Coloma, along with a Wautoma Fire Department Ladder Truck were paged. Also responding were Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Marquette County EMS. The Sheriff’s Office reported that the house was occupied at the time of the fire and everyone inside was able to get out without any injuries. The structure is a full 2-story home that is a total loss from the fire.
WBAY Green Bay
Family escapes house fire in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents escaped a house fire in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. At about 9:38 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to the 400 block of N. National Avenue for a report of fire in an attic of a single family home. A person...
dailydodge.com
News – October 20, 2022
(Beaver Dam) A Juneau man was sentenced yesterday (Wednesday) to three years in prison for his Eighth Operating While Intoxicated offense. A jury found Wesley Gayan guilty on the felony charge. He was also placed on extended supervision for five years. Gayan was under the influence of stimulants and narcotic analgesics when he was pulled over by authorities in December of 2019. The 54-year-old struggled through field sobriety tests and was arrested.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old in Dodge County located safe
FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County have given an update regarding the search for missing 12-year-old Jack Couey. According to the Fox Lake Police Department, Couey has been found and is safe. There are no further details regarding this incident. Local 5 News will update this...
nbc15.com
Two-vehicle crash in Town of Sun Prairie ejects driver
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in which a driver was ejected from his vehicle. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at County Highway TT and Ridge Road in the town of Sun Prairie, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
wxerfm.com
Sheboygan Man Cited For Crash That Sends Two Cars Into Side Of House
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Nobody was injured in a crash that pushed two vehicles into the side of a house in Sheboygan Wednesday afternoon. Sheboygan Police were called to 13th and Martin around 5:40pm. Officers say a car was making a left hand turn when it was hit by another car – both vehicles were pushed into the side of a home. Police say the driver of the car that caused the accident was a 50 year old Sheboygan man who was cited for operating under the influence. A ring doorbell camera caught the whole thing, and helped Police with the investigation, which is still ongoing.
dailydodge.com
Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam Lists Several Homes For Sale
(Beaver Dam) Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam has announced Tuesday that it is listing several homes for sale near its campus. Nine, single-family homes are for sale along South University Avenue and Webster Street. The hospital acquired the properties years ago as they became available on the market...
dailydodge.com
GoFundMe Established For Victim Of Attempted Murder In Beaver Dam
(Beaver Dam) A GoFundMe page has been setup for the victim in an attempted murder in Beaver Dam over the weekend. A Fall River teen is accused of choking, stabbing and running over the juvenile victim with his car Saturday night near the Beaver Dam Wal-Mart. The victim was in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Traffic: County Highway H in Kewaskum down to one lane Thursday
The Washington County Highway Department announced today they will be reducing traffic to one lane over the bridge on County Trunk Highway (CTH) H east of US Highway 45 in the Town of Kewaskum tomorrow, Oct. 20. The lane closure will allow crews to seal a new concrete bridge deck.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan OWI crash into house
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
CBS 58
20-year-old killed in Sheboygan County crash
HOLLAND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man from Plymouth has reportedly died following an accident on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office issued a release on Wednesday revealing that officials received several 911 calls regarding a single-vehicle crash that took place on County Road AA at I-43 in the Town of Holland.
WISN
I-43 will be closed for two nights between Milwaukee and Mequon
Interstate 43 will be closed in both directions overnight Wednesday and Thursday between Mequon and Milwaukee. Work is being done on the County Line Road/Port Washington Road Interchange segment. I-43 northbound, between Good Hope Road and Mequon Road (WIS 167), is scheduled to close to traffic, nightly, between 10 p.m....
dailydodge.com
Horicon Man Arraigned On Vehicular Homicide Charges In Washington County
(Washington County) A Horicon man accused of causing a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her one-year-old son in Washington County was arraigned Wednesday. Steven Bruskiewicz Jr. entered a not guilty plea to four felony counts including Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle and Reckless Driving. According to...
seehafernews.com
Officials Identify the Plymouth Man Who Died in Tuesday Night Crash
The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died in a crash Tuesday night in the Town of Holland. 20-year-old Payton Lee was reported to be traveling east on County Road AA at around 9:45 p.m. when he struck a bridge pier column under I-43. Lee was...
captimes.com
A ‘Midwest goodbye’: The town of Madison merges with Madison and Fitchburg
The town of Madison often flies under the radar and is just fragments of what it used to be. Many people traveling through it don’t know it is separate from the city of Madison at all. That is, until Oct. 31. Created in 1846, the town originally covered 36...
WISN
U-Haul pickup truck involved in chase, crash
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Police are looking for the driver of a U-Haul pickup truck that ran a red light and led Glendale police on a chase Wednesday morning. Glendale police said an officer saw the truck run a red light at West Good Hope Road and Interstate 43 at about 1:16 a.m.
whbl.com
Tuesday Night Crash Claims Life of Plymouth Man – UPDATE W/I.D.
One person died in a crash in the Town of Holland on Tuesday night. The Sheboygan County. Emergency Communications Center received several 911 calls at around 9:45 p.m. regarding a single vehicle crash that occurred on County Road AA / Foster Road at I-43 at Oostburg. Investigators say that the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Culver’s robber strikes two more times
MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
dailydodge.com
Investigation Of Possible Threat At Beaver Dam High School Later Deemed To Be Not Credible
(Beaver Dam) An investigation of a possible threat at the Beaver Dam High School was later deemed to be not credible. Superintendent Mark DiStefano said in an email students reported hearing statements this week that could be concerning and considered a threat. He says although there was very little detail...
WISN
Teen charged with stabbing, running over girl, 17, with car in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A 17-year-old from Fall River has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after authorities said he stabbed a teenage girl he met on Snapchat and ran her over with his car in Beaver Dam. According to a criminal complaint, at about 9 p.m. Saturday,...
Comments / 0