Beaver Dam, WI

marquettecountytribune.com

Weekend fire destroys home in Westfield

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 2:31PM regarding a structure fire at 629 S. Charles St. in Westfield. Village of Westfield Fire Department, along with fire departments from Town of Westfield, Town of Springfield, Town of Newton, Oxford, Montello, Coloma, along with a Wautoma Fire Department Ladder Truck were paged. Also responding were Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Marquette County EMS. The Sheriff’s Office reported that the house was occupied at the time of the fire and everyone inside was able to get out without any injuries. The structure is a full 2-story home that is a total loss from the fire.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Family escapes house fire in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents escaped a house fire in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. At about 9:38 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to the 400 block of N. National Avenue for a report of fire in an attic of a single family home. A person...
FOND DU LAC, WI
dailydodge.com

News – October 20, 2022

(Beaver Dam) A Juneau man was sentenced yesterday (Wednesday) to three years in prison for his Eighth Operating While Intoxicated offense. A jury found Wesley Gayan guilty on the felony charge. He was also placed on extended supervision for five years. Gayan was under the influence of stimulants and narcotic analgesics when he was pulled over by authorities in December of 2019. The 54-year-old struggled through field sobriety tests and was arrested.
BEAVER DAM, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old in Dodge County located safe

FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County have given an update regarding the search for missing 12-year-old Jack Couey. According to the Fox Lake Police Department, Couey has been found and is safe. There are no further details regarding this incident. Local 5 News will update this...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Two-vehicle crash in Town of Sun Prairie ejects driver

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in which a driver was ejected from his vehicle. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at County Highway TT and Ridge Road in the town of Sun Prairie, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
wxerfm.com

Sheboygan Man Cited For Crash That Sends Two Cars Into Side Of House

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Nobody was injured in a crash that pushed two vehicles into the side of a house in Sheboygan Wednesday afternoon. Sheboygan Police were called to 13th and Martin around 5:40pm. Officers say a car was making a left hand turn when it was hit by another car – both vehicles were pushed into the side of a home. Police say the driver of the car that caused the accident was a 50 year old Sheboygan man who was cited for operating under the influence. A ring doorbell camera caught the whole thing, and helped Police with the investigation, which is still ongoing.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
dailydodge.com

Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam Lists Several Homes For Sale

(Beaver Dam) Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam has announced Tuesday that it is listing several homes for sale near its campus. Nine, single-family homes are for sale along South University Avenue and Webster Street. The hospital acquired the properties years ago as they became available on the market...
BEAVER DAM, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Traffic: County Highway H in Kewaskum down to one lane Thursday

The Washington County Highway Department announced today they will be reducing traffic to one lane over the bridge on County Trunk Highway (CTH) H east of US Highway 45 in the Town of Kewaskum tomorrow, Oct. 20. The lane closure will allow crews to seal a new concrete bridge deck.
KEWASKUM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan OWI crash into house

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

20-year-old killed in Sheboygan County crash

HOLLAND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man from Plymouth has reportedly died following an accident on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office issued a release on Wednesday revealing that officials received several 911 calls regarding a single-vehicle crash that took place on County Road AA at I-43 in the Town of Holland.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WISN

I-43 will be closed for two nights between Milwaukee and Mequon

Interstate 43 will be closed in both directions overnight Wednesday and Thursday between Mequon and Milwaukee. Work is being done on the County Line Road/Port Washington Road Interchange segment. I-43 northbound, between Good Hope Road and Mequon Road (WIS 167), is scheduled to close to traffic, nightly, between 10 p.m....
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Officials Identify the Plymouth Man Who Died in Tuesday Night Crash

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died in a crash Tuesday night in the Town of Holland. 20-year-old Payton Lee was reported to be traveling east on County Road AA at around 9:45 p.m. when he struck a bridge pier column under I-43. Lee was...
PLYMOUTH, WI
WISN

U-Haul pickup truck involved in chase, crash

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Police are looking for the driver of a U-Haul pickup truck that ran a red light and led Glendale police on a chase Wednesday morning. Glendale police said an officer saw the truck run a red light at West Good Hope Road and Interstate 43 at about 1:16 a.m.
GLENDALE, WI
whbl.com

Tuesday Night Crash Claims Life of Plymouth Man – UPDATE W/I.D.

One person died in a crash in the Town of Holland on Tuesday night. The Sheboygan County. Emergency Communications Center received several 911 calls at around 9:45 p.m. regarding a single vehicle crash that occurred on County Road AA / Foster Road at I-43 at Oostburg. Investigators say that the...
PLYMOUTH, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s robber strikes two more times

MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
MEQUON, WI

