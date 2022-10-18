Bronson, Chiefland and Williston look to stay alive in district tournaments

Read full article on original website
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
3 Days, 13 Venues, 350 Bands – Halloween Weekend – The Fest returns.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The dark has never been this exciting before.Matthew C. Woodruff
Take a walk on the wildflower side.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Lake Butler, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Gainesville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Gainesville. The Newberry HS football team will have a game with P.K. Yonge High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. The St. Francis Catholic High School football team will have a game with Oak Hall School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cops: Florida girl breaks into safe, gives $10K to students
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school this week when she handed out more than $10,000 that officials say she stole from her grandmother's safe. Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports...
Bronson, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Citrus County Chronicle
Williston picks up seventh win of the season after shutout victory over Trenton on Homecoming
WILLISTON — The Williston Red Devils remained undefeated and improved to (7-0) on the season after beating the Trenton Tigers, 56-0, in their Homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 14. It was a memorable game for the senior players, since this was their first Homecoming win in their four years in high school.
ocala-news.com
Magnificent Frigatebirds Over Lake Weir
After Hurricane Ian, Marion Audubon birders spotted six new species that have never been recorded in Marion County, plus many other rarities! These birds rode the outer bands from the east coast inland. Pictured are two of eight magnificent frigatebirds seen over Lake Weir that day. Thanks to Michele Reyes for sharing!
Prediction: Florida Gators to land Cormani McClain, nation's top uncommitted prospect
Lakeland High School (Florida) five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is the nation's top uncommitted prospect and the No. 1 non-quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Rated the nation's No. 2 overall prospect, the 6-foot-2, 165-pound defensive back is set to announce his college commitment ...
Citrus County Chronicle
Drivers take on Sportsman Fall Brawl
High-profile and high-paying events continue to add to the local race atmosphere at Citrus County Speedway. Some of CCS’s biggest events have brought in the best drivers vying for top payouts. First, it was the Full Throttle 100 where Bubba Pollard collected the $10,000-to-win prize several weeks ago. Last week, a $10,000 payout went to Kris Rummel in the Grocery Getter Enduro.
Central Florida sees coolest night of the season so far
ORLANDO, Fla. — After the coolest afternoon in Orlando since March 13, or 220 days, Central Florida is setup for the coolest night of the season so far, Channel 9 Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A frost advisory is in...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Nyella, Duke, and Gizmo
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is the park loving Nyella. This 4-year-old pup loves to go on walks and is looking for a swimming buddy. Next is the cubby but oh...
WCJB
NCFL home sales drop, prices keep climbing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Home sale prices continued to rise in September in defiance of falling home sales in North Central Florida. According to numbers released by Florida Realtors on Thursday morning, home sales in North Central Florida are down significantly. In Gainesville, 27 percent fewer homes were sold last month compared to the same time last year. In Ocala, home sales are down 25 percent.
Citrus County Chronicle
Football season winding down
In week nine of the high school football season, a trio of Citrus County teams hit the road, while the other hosts a game with playoff implications. Citrus (1-7, 0-2) at River Ridge (3-4, 1-1), 7 p.m. Prep Zone. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games,...
fox35orlando.com
Florida middle school student stole $10K from grandparents, passed it out to kids, school says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Students at Lake Weir Middle School in Ocala are learning a life lesson they probably didn't expect this week: the consequences of stealing. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old girl broke into her grandparents’ safe and stole about $13,500 in cash – half her grandmother’s life savings left over after she’d sold her house. Then, the sheriff’s office says the girl started handing the cash out to people at school.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Van collides with Keystone Heights school bus
A van pulled out in front of a school bus and was struck along Gatorbone Road in Keystone Heights on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, a 43-year-old Keystone Heights man driving a van exited his residence at 6969 Gatorbone Road at 2:09 p.m. The van pulled out in front of a school bus being driven southbound by a 33-year-old Keystone Heights man, resulting in the right side of the van striking the left rear rim of the school bus.
Citrus County Chronicle
Gilchrist County Arrests
Case, Tristan Adian: of Newberry, FL, booked 10/11/22, Failure to appear, ROR. Days, Corey Lamont: of Williston, FL, booked 10/11/22, Out of county warrant, Bond $2,000. Frier, Larry Dewayne: of Trenton, FL, booked 10/22/22, Felony probation violation, No bond. Nobles, David Wayne: of High Springs, FL, booked 10/11/22, Battery, 2nd...
fox35orlando.com
Lockdown lifted at Forest High School after gun found in restroom, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Forest High School was on lockdown on Friday after school officials say a firearm was found in a restroom. Law enforcement swept the entire campus as a precaution. In an update just before noon, the school said it was cleared and normal operations have resumed. No...
alachuachronicle.com
Hawthorne man arrested in connection with May shooting death in Southwest Downtown Parking Garage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ny’trell Eugene Perry, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the shooting death of Michael Reed, Jr., on May 1 at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. Perry was charged with swinging at a man from Ocala with his gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off; a few minutes later, that man reportedly saw Perry pointing a gun at him and fired in self-defense, killing Reed.
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threat
Clay County District Schools police sent out a Community Alert on Thursday afternoon about a threat against Middleburg High School. “Clay County District Schools Police are aware that an individual is sharing through AirDrop on Apple's iOS a threat against Middleburg High School. We are investigating this incident and take every threat seriously and have zero tolerance for this behavior,” the community alert on the police department Facebook page said.
WCJB
Alachua County Fire Rescue saves burning mobile home in Waldo
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say nobody was hurt in a fire near Waldo. Crews on Friday responded to Northeast CR 1471. The fire started in a shed, and moved into a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters were able to put the flames. TRENIDNG STORY: Family prepares...
WCJB
‘School is supposed to be safe’: An arrest leads to a lockdown in Eastside Elementary school
LAKE CITY Fla. (WCJB) - A fight just outside of Eastside Elementary school in Columbia County led to the arrest of 21-year-old Tyrese Bradley and 19-year-old Ja Marion Terry, who were armed. “Of course, you hear somebody has a gun around the school and you have children at the school...
