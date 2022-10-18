ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, FL

Bronson, Chiefland and Williston look to stay alive in district tournaments

By Nick Anschultz News Reporter/Editor
Citrus County Chronicle
 3 days ago
High School Football PRO

Lake Butler, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Lake Butler, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Santa Fe HS football team will have a game with Union County High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
LAKE BUTLER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Cops: Florida girl breaks into safe, gives $10K to students

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school this week when she handed out more than $10,000 that officials say she stole from her grandmother's safe. Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports...
SUMMERFIELD, FL
High School Football PRO

Bronson, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Bronson, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Williston HS football team will have a game with Bronson Middle-High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
WILLISTON, FL
ocala-news.com

Magnificent Frigatebirds Over Lake Weir

After Hurricane Ian, Marion Audubon birders spotted six new species that have never been recorded in Marion County, plus many other rarities! These birds rode the outer bands from the east coast inland. Pictured are two of eight magnificent frigatebirds seen over Lake Weir that day. Thanks to Michele Reyes for sharing!
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Drivers take on Sportsman Fall Brawl

High-profile and high-paying events continue to add to the local race atmosphere at Citrus County Speedway. Some of CCS’s biggest events have brought in the best drivers vying for top payouts. First, it was the Full Throttle 100 where Bubba Pollard collected the $10,000-to-win prize several weeks ago. Last week, a $10,000 payout went to Kris Rummel in the Grocery Getter Enduro.
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Nyella, Duke, and Gizmo

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is the park loving Nyella. This 4-year-old pup loves to go on walks and is looking for a swimming buddy. Next is the cubby but oh...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

NCFL home sales drop, prices keep climbing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Home sale prices continued to rise in September in defiance of falling home sales in North Central Florida. According to numbers released by Florida Realtors on Thursday morning, home sales in North Central Florida are down significantly. In Gainesville, 27 percent fewer homes were sold last month compared to the same time last year. In Ocala, home sales are down 25 percent.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Football season winding down

In week nine of the high school football season, a trio of Citrus County teams hit the road, while the other hosts a game with playoff implications. Citrus (1-7, 0-2) at River Ridge (3-4, 1-1), 7 p.m. Prep Zone. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games,...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida middle school student stole $10K from grandparents, passed it out to kids, school says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Students at Lake Weir Middle School in Ocala are learning a life lesson they probably didn't expect this week: the consequences of stealing. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old girl broke into her grandparents’ safe and stole about $13,500 in cash – half her grandmother’s life savings left over after she’d sold her house. Then, the sheriff’s office says the girl started handing the cash out to people at school.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Van collides with Keystone Heights school bus

A van pulled out in front of a school bus and was struck along Gatorbone Road in Keystone Heights on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, a 43-year-old Keystone Heights man driving a van exited his residence at 6969 Gatorbone Road at 2:09 p.m. The van pulled out in front of a school bus being driven southbound by a 33-year-old Keystone Heights man, resulting in the right side of the van striking the left rear rim of the school bus.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Gilchrist County Arrests

Case, Tristan Adian: of Newberry, FL, booked 10/11/22, Failure to appear, ROR. Days, Corey Lamont: of Williston, FL, booked 10/11/22, Out of county warrant, Bond $2,000. Frier, Larry Dewayne: of Trenton, FL, booked 10/22/22, Felony probation violation, No bond. Nobles, David Wayne: of High Springs, FL, booked 10/11/22, Battery, 2nd...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Hawthorne man arrested in connection with May shooting death in Southwest Downtown Parking Garage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ny’trell Eugene Perry, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the shooting death of Michael Reed, Jr., on May 1 at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. Perry was charged with swinging at a man from Ocala with his gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off; a few minutes later, that man reportedly saw Perry pointing a gun at him and fired in self-defense, killing Reed.
OCALA, FL
Don Johnson

Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threat

Clay County District Schools police sent out a Community Alert on Thursday afternoon about a threat against Middleburg High School. “Clay County District Schools Police are aware that an individual is sharing through AirDrop on Apple's iOS a threat against Middleburg High School. We are investigating this incident and take every threat seriously and have zero tolerance for this behavior,” the community alert on the police department Facebook page said.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Fire Rescue saves burning mobile home in Waldo

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say nobody was hurt in a fire near Waldo. Crews on Friday responded to Northeast CR 1471. The fire started in a shed, and moved into a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters were able to put the flames. TRENIDNG STORY: Family prepares...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

