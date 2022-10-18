Read full article on original website
WWMT
Kellogg HQ improvements temporarily close portion of McCamly Street
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek drivers will need to find an alternate route if they're traveling on McCamly Street. As of Thursday, McCamly Street South from Hamblin Avenue to Jackson Street West temporarily closed because of ongoing construction to Kellogg's Headquarters front entrance, according to the city of Battle Creek.
WWMT
Battle Creek pot shops could close at midnight under pending proposal
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A proposal to allow marijuana shops to stay open until midnight in the city was introduced during at Battle Creek City Commission meeting Tuesday. Currently, the shops close at 9 p.m. Battle Creek businesses lose money because customers travel to Emmett Township where shops are...
WWMT
Community invited to share feedback on upcoming Kalamazoo road projects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo community will have a chance to share feedback on upcoming road construction projects planned on the Westnedge Hill area, according to the City of Kalamazoo. The meeting is scheduled to take place 7-8:30 p.m. Monday at the Kalamazoo YMCA in the community room. The...
WWMT
12 Grand Rapids projects chosen for federal funding through community vote
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A dozen projects scattered across Grand Rapids' three wards were chosen to receive American Rescue Plan Act funding through a community vote, according to Participatory Budgeting Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids: Fallen, damaged trees to be given away as firewood in Grand Rapids. The results of...
WWMT
Kalamazoo, Battle Creek welcome back after-school program for youth
WEST MICHIGAN — After school programs could be a staple in a child's life. In Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, Lights On Afterschool returned for another years. Kids will have a chance tot help each other with academics, make friends, and enjoy a safe environment after school, according to event organizers.
WWMT
Pheasant hunting season kicks off in west Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thursday kicked off the start of pheasant hunting season in Michigan. Pheasants are beginning to be released onto nine state game areas throughout southern Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Deer hunting: What you need to know for deer hunting season. Two of...
WWMT
Plowed trails, heated restrooms offered at Portage parks through winter
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Parks and Recreation announced good news for trail enthusiasts. All Portage parks are to remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday as the weather gets colder, according to the City of Portage. The recreation trails are to be plowed and the...
WWMT
Transfer agreements set Kellogg Community College students up for long-term success
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Students across west Michigan now have a new path to a bachelors degree or higher. Kellogg Community College announced a new partnership with 10 different 4-year colleges and universities in the state Tuesday. Original story: New deals signed to help Kellogg Community College graduates finish...
WWMT
State takes new action against Kalamazoo Graphic Packaging plant following violations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is preparing to take another round of enforcement actions against Graphic Packaging International in Kalamazoo. The company is facing escalated enforcement from the state, which included financial penalties following an enforcement notice issued Oct. 6 after...
WWMT
Kalamazoo County welcomes new public information officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County government welcomed a new member to the team in October. On Oct. 14, Kalamazoo County hired Taylor Koopman as their new public information officer. Kalamazoo: Residents safely evacuate Kalamazoo house fire with no injuries. Koopman, a Western Michigan University graduate, replaces previous public information...
WWMT
Meijer begins administering updated COVID-19 booster
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The fight against COVID-19 in west Michigan continues. Kids ages 5-11 can now receive their updated COVID-19 booster shot at Meijer pharmacies, according to the company in a release Wednesday. Pandemic: US clears Novavax COVID booster dose. The move comes after the CDC approved pediatric...
WWMT
Kalamazoo City Clerk's Office opens second branch at Western Michigan University
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With the midterm election right around the corner, it's important to know where to go to vote or drop off absentee ballots. In Kalamazoo, the city clerk's office opened a second branch for voters in the lower level of the Bernhard Center at Western Michigan University's campus, officials said.
WWMT
Schoolcraft Village Council pushes for answers on ignored American Rescue Plan request
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — A frustrated Schoolcraft Village Council grilled a Kalamazoo County Commissioner about why their request for much-needed American Rescue Plan dollars was ignored Monday. "Your lack of staff or new staff is not an excuse for poor administration and decision-making in Kalamazoo County," village manager Cheri Lutz...
WWMT
2,000-link paper chain to wrap Children's Health Center
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Children's Health Center in Grand Rapids is expected to unveil a paper chain created to recognize Mental Health Day Thursday morning. The chain, which was created at Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, represents supporters standing with the center to help "break the bonds of loneliness and isolation faced by members and their families," a representative with the Center said Wednesday.
WWMT
Bicyclist dies after being dragged several blocks through Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was riding his bike Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle and dragged for several blocks, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue SE and Dickinson Street SE to reports of a person lying in the road with significant injuries, investigation shows.
WWMT
Schoolcraft asks for reconsideration for American Rescue Plan funding
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The village of Schoolcraft asked for $3 million in their attempt to reapply for American Rescue Plan funding Tuesday. Village Manager Cheri Lutz asked the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners to reconsider the village's application for an "unfunded state mandate for lead and copper rule." Schoolcraft...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks to expand explosive training facility
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — People along Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo County spoke out against a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety request to use land near them as an explosives training facility and disposal site. The city of Kalamazoo sent a notice to neighbors living within 300 feet of the...
WWMT
Question of the Day: Is carving pumpkins a tradition?
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Halloween is less than two weeks away!. Have you carved a pumpkin? Is it a tradition for you?
WWMT
Man charged months later in fatal Grand Rapids crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Months after a crash killed a 65-year-old man in Grand Rapids, the driver in question has been charged. Jeremy Stewart Cox, 27, was charged with reckless driving causing death and driving while suspended causing death. Each felony carries a maximum sentence of 15 years, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
WWMT
Website tracks live odorous gas emissions in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Hydrogen sulfide emissions were reported in Kalamazoo's northside and Eastwood neighborhoods, according to a tracking website launched by the city. Sensors were placed across Kalamazoo to provide live tracking of the gas emissions, often associated with a rotten egg smell. A pipeline under the Kalamazoo Water...
