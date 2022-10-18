ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

WWMT

Kellogg HQ improvements temporarily close portion of McCamly Street

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek drivers will need to find an alternate route if they're traveling on McCamly Street. As of Thursday, McCamly Street South from Hamblin Avenue to Jackson Street West temporarily closed because of ongoing construction to Kellogg's Headquarters front entrance, according to the city of Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Community invited to share feedback on upcoming Kalamazoo road projects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo community will have a chance to share feedback on upcoming road construction projects planned on the Westnedge Hill area, according to the City of Kalamazoo. The meeting is scheduled to take place 7-8:30 p.m. Monday at the Kalamazoo YMCA in the community room. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo, Battle Creek welcome back after-school program for youth

WEST MICHIGAN — After school programs could be a staple in a child's life. In Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, Lights On Afterschool returned for another years. Kids will have a chance tot help each other with academics, make friends, and enjoy a safe environment after school, according to event organizers.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Pheasant hunting season kicks off in west Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thursday kicked off the start of pheasant hunting season in Michigan. Pheasants are beginning to be released onto nine state game areas throughout southern Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Deer hunting: What you need to know for deer hunting season. Two of...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Kalamazoo County welcomes new public information officer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County government welcomed a new member to the team in October. On Oct. 14, Kalamazoo County hired Taylor Koopman as their new public information officer. Kalamazoo: Residents safely evacuate Kalamazoo house fire with no injuries. Koopman, a Western Michigan University graduate, replaces previous public information...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Meijer begins administering updated COVID-19 booster

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The fight against COVID-19 in west Michigan continues. Kids ages 5-11 can now receive their updated COVID-19 booster shot at Meijer pharmacies, according to the company in a release Wednesday. Pandemic: US clears Novavax COVID booster dose. The move comes after the CDC approved pediatric...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

2,000-link paper chain to wrap Children's Health Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Children's Health Center in Grand Rapids is expected to unveil a paper chain created to recognize Mental Health Day Thursday morning. The chain, which was created at Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, represents supporters standing with the center to help "break the bonds of loneliness and isolation faced by members and their families," a representative with the Center said Wednesday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Bicyclist dies after being dragged several blocks through Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was riding his bike Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle and dragged for several blocks, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue SE and Dickinson Street SE to reports of a person lying in the road with significant injuries, investigation shows.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Schoolcraft asks for reconsideration for American Rescue Plan funding

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The village of Schoolcraft asked for $3 million in their attempt to reapply for American Rescue Plan funding Tuesday. Village Manager Cheri Lutz asked the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners to reconsider the village's application for an "unfunded state mandate for lead and copper rule." Schoolcraft...
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Safety asks to expand explosive training facility

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — People along Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo County spoke out against a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety request to use land near them as an explosives training facility and disposal site. The city of Kalamazoo sent a notice to neighbors living within 300 feet of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Man charged months later in fatal Grand Rapids crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Months after a crash killed a 65-year-old man in Grand Rapids, the driver in question has been charged. Jeremy Stewart Cox, 27, was charged with reckless driving causing death and driving while suspended causing death. Each felony carries a maximum sentence of 15 years, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Website tracks live odorous gas emissions in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Hydrogen sulfide emissions were reported in Kalamazoo's northside and Eastwood neighborhoods, according to a tracking website launched by the city. Sensors were placed across Kalamazoo to provide live tracking of the gas emissions, often associated with a rotten egg smell. A pipeline under the Kalamazoo Water...
KALAMAZOO, MI

