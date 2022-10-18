ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie, WA

Snoqualmie Fire Chief on interactive fire map: “It’s more real-time”

By Kevin Ko, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZei0_0idzaWCv00

As wildfires continue burning across western Washington, local firefighters are asking the public to use a recently-released tool by the Western Fire Chiefs Association (WFCA).

The WFCA Fire Map shows active and recent woodland fires in the western United States and Alaska.

“It’s more real time. It’s the most up-to-date information that a community or resident can get through a phone application,” Snoqualmie Fire Chief Mark Correira said.

While information is available online, Correira said “it does take time for that information to get up on the web.”

The WFCA Fire Map uses 911 dispatch call data from Pulse Point, along with location/boundary data from the National Interagency Fire Center’s IRWIN feeds.

“When I moved out here 25 years ago, we were not dealing with smoke inundation. We were not dealing with wildland fires in western Washington. It’s just part of the new normal up here that we’re preparing ourselves for and just getting ready for next year. Because we aren’t sure what’s going to happen,” Correira said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUOW

NW town breathing the world’s worst air

Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
DARRINGTON, WA
kpug1170.com

Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Tips to prepare your home for the rain coming to western Washington this weekend

SEATTLE, Wash. — Now's your last chance to make sure everything around your house and neighborhood are ready for the rain that's headed for western Washington this weekend. KOMO meteorologists are predicting predict an abrupt change to our weather Friday. They're forecasting rain to hit the lowlands Friday and be joined by strong winds near the Cascade summits.
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Two Lynnwood men arrested for allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6

A pair of Lynnwood men were arrested on federal charges for their actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in the District of Columbia. Tucker Weston, 34, was charged with felony offenses of assaulting, impeding law enforcement officers, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and related misdemeanor offenses, according to the Department of Justice. Jesse Watson, 33, was charged with misdemeanor offenses.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Updated: Snoqualmie Fire Department on the Scene of a Slow-Moving Brush Fire, No Structures Threatened

UPDATE 11:17 am: Fire is under control and contained. Crews will be working throughout the day to extinguish hidden and spot fires. Please avoid the area. __________________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 7:30 am, Snoqualmie firefighters responded to a brush fire located in a wooded area between...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Air quality around Seattle ranked worst in the world

SEATTLE — Heavy smoke from wildfires continues to reduce air quality in Seattle and Western Washington, and an air quality alert has been extended for a second time. The poor air quality landed Seattle the top spot for the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir’s air quality and pollution city ranking, as of 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA

A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Slow-moving brush fire burning in Snoqualmie, near hospital

Firefighters are working on a slow-moving brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital on Wednesday, according to the city of Snoqualmie. At about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Snoqualmie firefighters responded to a brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital, between Snoqualmie Parkway and Frontier Avenue Southeast. The fire, approximately 50 feet by...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
MyNorthwest

Microsoft reportedly laid off nearly 1,000 employees

The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Microsoft has laid off nearly 1,000 employees, according to a new report from Axios. Microsoft’s total workforce stood at around 221,000 at the end of June, with Axios reporting that the layoffs affect less than 1% of the employees.
KING COUNTY, WA
thetacomaledger.com

The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?

Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
109K+
Followers
137K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy