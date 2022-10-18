Read full article on original website
skeeter peeter
1d ago
I don't buy this excuse I was an addict for 15 years. I worked for my drugs and didn't kill and steal. He is only sorry he got arrested.
New Kensington man claims self-defense in shooting death
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A New Kensington man on trial for the shooting death of a man in Arnold more than two years ago claims he fired the shots in self-defense. Mario Matthew Gatti, 33, was the only defense witness to testify Wednesday in the Westmoreland County jury trial, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Suspect in jail, charged with Youngstown murder stemming from prearranged fight
Mekhi Venable is accused of the shooting death of Jacob Moore, 21.
McKees Rocks Man Charged With Stabbing On City’s Island
Police say an argument that began through text messages ultimately led a Butler man to be stabbed earlier this week. The incident happened on Tuesday just before midnight when police were called to Butler Memorial Hospital to investigate one person who was being treated for a stabbing. During their investigation,...
Pa. man who used table leg to kill someone sentenced to 3-6 years
A western Pennsylvania man who killed another man with a table leg will spend three to six years in state prison, according to a story from TribLive. Walter Jones, 55, of Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood, pleaded guilty in July to one count of third-degree murder. Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge...
2 school officers injured trying to stop fight at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy
PITTSBURGH — Two school police officers were injured following a fight at Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh said that the incident started with a fight involving six students inside of a classroom at the school on Brighton Road. The incident then spilled into the hallway and outside, causing students to gather.
Pa. man suspected in drug-related death found hiding in ceiling: report
In a failed attempt to evade authorities, 49-year-old Timothy James Tombs was arrested Tuesday at a rehabilitation facility in Cambria County on charges stemming from an investigation into a drug delivery that resulted in a death that occurred in April, according to the Altoona Mirror. According to the publication, Altoona...
Local restaurant owner accused of violating protection order after sentencing in domestic case
The charge against Michael Alberini was filed Wednesday in Struthers Municipal Court.
Pittsburgh-area resident victim of ‘porch pirate’ theft
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — The holiday shopping season is ramping up, meaning more deliveries to homes, and more opportunities for “porch pirates.”. Sarah Mazzocchi was at her Mt. Lebanon home when four packages were delivered. Her husband got an alert and they checked the front porch, but only one package was there.
Wanted man arrested in South Hills after allegedly making fraudulent purchases at jewelry stores
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Gregory Lawrence, 67, is facing felony forgery charges after being arrested by Bethel Park police at the Jared jewelry store near South Hills Village Mall on Tuesday. According to arrest documents, he was allegedly attempting to make a purchase using a fake ID and credit...
Prosecutors: Arnold fatal shooting took less than 30 seconds
Westmoreland County prosecutors said it took a New Kensington man less than 30 seconds to park his car in an Arnold alley, walk into a townhouse wielding a gun, push over a woman, shoot and kill an unarmed man and return to his car. Assistant District Attorney Katie Ranker told...
Man charged with criminal homicide after argument in Jeannette appears in court
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — As the case against Jeannette homicide suspect Antwone Thurston moves one step closer to trial, the defense is laying the groundwork for an argument of self-defense. “There’s one common thread throughout this case. Mr. Thurston was the one attacked, he just happened to have a...
Penn Hills woman charged after Murrysville drug sting
A Penn Hills woman was arrested Monday after police said she sold five bricks of suspected heroin/fentanyl to a confidential informant in Murrysville, according to court papers. Summer L. Kerley-Webster, 38, is facing drug and criminal use of a communication facility charges. Police from North Huntingdon and Murrysville were assisted...
Pittsburgh police investigate shooting in Larimer
A man was shot in the leg early Thursday in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood. Zone 5 police officers said they responded around 1:30 a.m. to an incident in the 6400 block of Shetland Street, where they found the man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Paramedics took the man to a local hospital where he was in stable condition, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Pittsburgh man who killed another man with a table leg gets 3 to 6 years in prison
A Pittsburgh man who killed another man with a table leg last year will spend three to six years in state prison. Walter Jones, 55, of the city’s Knoxville neighborhood, pleaded guilty in July to one count of third-degree murder. Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Alexander P. Bicket also ordered Jones to serve three years of probation.
Former Pitt student sentenced to 6 years for threatening FBI agents
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former Pitt student found guilty of threatening FBI agents on social media was sentenced to six years in prison.A jury convicted 28-year-old Khaled Miah on multiple charges in December, including five counts of making interstate threatening communications and one count of destruction of records. He'll serve three years of probation after he's released.Miah was accused of using a Twitter account to threaten, intimidate and harass FBI Pittsburgh agents and the FBI. Then, knowing he was under investigation, prosecutors said he deleted the posts.One message referred to the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, investigators said. It allegedly said, "Currently eating pasta and watching videos of the second plane hit the South Tower." Another message allegedly said, "The zero hour is approaching."Investigators also said Miah spent time in Washington D.C. driving around looking at major landmarks and in Boston at places where the bombing happened during the marathon.During an interview, investigators said "an associate" of Miah's talked about him being "mentally unstable and attracted to a violent Islamic ideology."
Police: Man knocks 86-year-old woman to the ground, steals her car
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 86-year-old woman from Lincoln-Lemington has joined the list of carjacking victims in the city. She is urging everyone to be more aware of their surroundings."Even if you're aware, it still can happen," she said.Thrown down two times in her driveway, the victim said she still hurts."I couldn't walk for about three days. I'm still in pain, but not as much," the victim said. She showed up at court Tuesday to testify against her alleged attacker, Raymond Wilson."I'd seen him in the neighborhood, and I was leery of him. He always walked on the opposite side of the street...
Man pleads guilty to Monroeville hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
A Monroeville man will serve at least two years in state prison after pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle. Braden Chetsko, 23, was ordered by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Kelly Bigley to serve two to five years in prison followed by five years of probation, according to Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review.
Judge orders Bob's Tavern in Finleyville to remain closed after being deemed a 'nuisance bar'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A bar in Washington County will stay closed after the District Attorney declared it a nuisance bar. Bob's Tavern in Finleyville was shut down last week after Jaisen Irwin was shot and killed following a fight at the bar.District Attorney Jason Walsh said that the business attracted drug activity and said dealers allegedly used it to deal heroin and cocaine.On Thursday, a judge told Rudy Zelak, the owner of the bar, that he failed to take control of his business."I don't think that was a fair assessment," Zelak said. "I control what I can control."The bar has been in Zelak's family for more than 50 years.Bob's Tavern in Finleyville reportedly deemed nuisance barWoman charged with homicide in connection to Finleyville shootingPolice: Woman drove away after Finleyville shooting victim fell out of her carBody with gunshot wound found in Washington County road
Pa. school bus driver badly injured in crash: reports
The driver of an empty school bus was seriously injured crashed into a steel support in Forest Hills, according to a story from the Post-Gazette. The incident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard. The crash left the front end of the bus twisted around the borough’s welcome sign.
‘She was my rock’: Mother of innocent woman shot, killed on Pittsburgh’s North Side speaks out
PITTSBURGH — “The thought of her not being in my world, it terrifies me. There’s going to be emptiness. It’s a part of me that went with her,” said Bridgette Mehalic. She’s talking about her 33-year-old daughter, Jacquelyn Mehalic. Police say Mehalic and 59-year-old...
