PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former Pitt student found guilty of threatening FBI agents on social media was sentenced to six years in prison.A jury convicted 28-year-old Khaled Miah on multiple charges in December, including five counts of making interstate threatening communications and one count of destruction of records. He'll serve three years of probation after he's released.Miah was accused of using a Twitter account to threaten, intimidate and harass FBI Pittsburgh agents and the FBI. Then, knowing he was under investigation, prosecutors said he deleted the posts.One message referred to the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, investigators said. It allegedly said, "Currently eating pasta and watching videos of the second plane hit the South Tower." Another message allegedly said, "The zero hour is approaching."Investigators also said Miah spent time in Washington D.C. driving around looking at major landmarks and in Boston at places where the bombing happened during the marathon.During an interview, investigators said "an associate" of Miah's talked about him being "mentally unstable and attracted to a violent Islamic ideology."

