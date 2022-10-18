ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assistant director expected to be appointed to top post at Miami police oversight board

By Charles Rabin
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Rodney Jacobs, the longtime assistant director of an independent board tasked with investigating police misconduct in the city of Miami, is expected to be named to the agency’s top post Tuesday evening.

Jacobs, 32, has been the de facto director since Cristina Beamud retired in June. Civilian Investigative Panel board members are expected to vote for Jacobs to fill the top spot Tuesday night. Then city commissioners must give a stamp of approval.

Jacobs, married and with one son, joined the CIP as assistant director in 2017. He’s a lawyer with a master’s degree from the University of Miami, who is active in various organizations across South Florida and remains active military.

He received an undergraduate degree from Hiram College near Akron, a master’s from UM, then graduated law school at the University of Dayton in 2015. Jacobs currently serves as vice chairman of the local civic leadership group Engage Miami and has had leadership positions with United Way of Miami. He’s also an elected board member of the National Association of Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, which teaches ethical standards for civilian oversight boards.

He’s a former military intelligence officer for the U.S. Army reserve, and he currently is the company commander for a Civil Affairs battalion for the army reserve where he commands more than 100 soldiers. He also advises foreign and domestic leaders on government, economics and social policies.

Miami Herald

Miami Herald

