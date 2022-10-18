Lake Morton’s swans rounded up to prepare for yearly check-up

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials gathered Lake Morton’s swans on Tuesday for their yearly check-up.

It’s part of an effort to monitor the health of Lakeland’s swan population.

Supervisors have created ways to catch the birds effectively and safely.

“We do it early in the morning for the safety of the swans, you know, not to stress them. It’s a fairly quick process,” said Steve Platt, grounds maintenance supervisor. “We’ll put them in the holding pins until tomorrow morning, then our veterinarian from My Pets Animal Hospital will come out and check each bird individually to make sure there is nothing going on and if there is, she’ll treat them as needed.”

The original swans on Lake Morton were donated by Queen Elizabeth II in 1957.

