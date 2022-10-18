From singing background for Lady Gaga to signing to Interscope and performing at The BET Awards, Philly singer GoGo Morrow is ready to shine. GoGo Morrow was one of the first artists I covered when I started out as an intern for WXPN in 2014. Before moving out to Los Angeles, the singer/songwriter/dancer was making a name for herself in her hometown of Philadelphia. Back in the day when you could catch local artists like Chill Moody, Beano French, and Cody Khamar performing at The Blockley while probably wearing some form of Kings/Queens Rule Together, Natural Born Heatbreakers or Milano Di Rouge attire, a young GoGo decided to stop background singing and dancing for Lady Gaga and to focus on her own career.

