Pa. man who used table leg to kill someone sentenced to 3-6 years
A western Pennsylvania man who killed another man with a table leg will spend three to six years in state prison, according to a story from TribLive. Walter Jones, 55, of Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood, pleaded guilty in July to one count of third-degree murder. Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge...
New Kensington man claims self-defense in shooting death
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A New Kensington man on trial for the shooting death of a man in Arnold more than two years ago claims he fired the shots in self-defense. Mario Matthew Gatti, 33, was the only defense witness to testify Wednesday in the Westmoreland County jury trial, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Police: 6 juveniles targeting delivery drivers in string of carjackings
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Suspects who are believed to be involved in a rash of carjackings across Pittsburgh are now finding a new way to bring the car straight to them. Wilkinsburg police said they believe six juveniles are behind several incidents in their area and Pittsburgh and said the suspects are now targeting delivery drivers. "You think you can just take it and get away with it? Just take it because it's there? That's not right," said Vicki Patterson, a former Wilkinsburg resident. Detective Michael Adams said the suspected teens are using delivery apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash and are...
Suspect in jail, charged with Youngstown murder stemming from prearranged fight
Mekhi Venable is accused of the shooting death of Jacob Moore, 21.
2 school officers injured trying to stop fight at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy
PITTSBURGH — Two school police officers were injured following a fight at Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh said that the incident started with a fight involving six students inside of a classroom at the school on Brighton Road. The incident then spilled into the hallway and outside, causing students to gather.
Penn Hills man sentenced to life for deadly home invasion
A Penn Hills man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a home invasion and beating that left a 65-year-old man dead. Charles Pershing, 40, was sentenced Tuesday. The attack happened back in September 2018. Police say Pershing bound and beat Loxley Johns. Pershing also attacked a...
Penn Hills man gets mandatory life in prison for home invasion beating death
A Penn Hills man will spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance of being released after being sentenced Tuesday in the beating death of a man during a home invasion. A jury found Charles Pershing, 40, guilty of second-degree murder for killing Loxley Johns, 65, at Johns’ home on Runnete Street on Sept. 3, 2018.
Man shot in the leg in Larimer
One person was hurt after a shooting overnight in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood. Police were called to Shetland Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. They found a man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. Police say they were unable to find...
McKees Rocks Man Charged With Stabbing On City’s Island
Police say an argument that began through text messages ultimately led a Butler man to be stabbed earlier this week. The incident happened on Tuesday just before midnight when police were called to Butler Memorial Hospital to investigate one person who was being treated for a stabbing. During their investigation,...
Former Pitt student sentenced to 6 years for threatening FBI agents
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former Pitt student found guilty of threatening FBI agents on social media was sentenced to six years in prison.A jury convicted 28-year-old Khaled Miah on multiple charges in December, including five counts of making interstate threatening communications and one count of destruction of records. He'll serve three years of probation after he's released.Miah was accused of using a Twitter account to threaten, intimidate and harass FBI Pittsburgh agents and the FBI. Then, knowing he was under investigation, prosecutors said he deleted the posts.One message referred to the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, investigators said. It allegedly said, "Currently eating pasta and watching videos of the second plane hit the South Tower." Another message allegedly said, "The zero hour is approaching."Investigators also said Miah spent time in Washington D.C. driving around looking at major landmarks and in Boston at places where the bombing happened during the marathon.During an interview, investigators said "an associate" of Miah's talked about him being "mentally unstable and attracted to a violent Islamic ideology."
1 killed in Westmoreland County crash
A Greensburg woman died at an Allegheny County hospital after being involved in a crash Wednesday in Hempfield. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Patricia Blake, 71. The incident was reported at the intersection of Route 66 and Business Route 66 at 5:40 p.m. Hempfield Fire Chief Anthony Kovacic said two vehicles collided and firefighters extricated a passenger. It was unclear if anyone else was injured.
Police: Man knocks 86-year-old woman to the ground, steals her car
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 86-year-old woman from Lincoln-Lemington has joined the list of carjacking victims in the city. She is urging everyone to be more aware of their surroundings."Even if you're aware, it still can happen," she said.Thrown down two times in her driveway, the victim said she still hurts."I couldn't walk for about three days. I'm still in pain, but not as much," the victim said. She showed up at court Tuesday to testify against her alleged attacker, Raymond Wilson."I'd seen him in the neighborhood, and I was leery of him. He always walked on the opposite side of the street...
Wanted man arrested in South Hills after allegedly making fraudulent purchases at jewelry stores
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Gregory Lawrence, 67, is facing felony forgery charges after being arrested by Bethel Park police at the Jared jewelry store near South Hills Village Mall on Tuesday. According to arrest documents, he was allegedly attempting to make a purchase using a fake ID and credit...
‘She was my rock’: Mother of innocent woman shot, killed on Pittsburgh’s North Side speaks out
PITTSBURGH — “The thought of her not being in my world, it terrifies me. There’s going to be emptiness. It’s a part of me that went with her,” said Bridgette Mehalic. She’s talking about her 33-year-old daughter, Jacquelyn Mehalic. Police say Mehalic and 59-year-old...
Man pleads guilty to Monroeville hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
A Monroeville man will serve at least two years in state prison after pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle. Braden Chetsko, 23, was ordered by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Kelly Bigley to serve two to five years in prison followed by five years of probation, according to Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review.
Judge orders Bob's Tavern in Finleyville to remain closed after being deemed a 'nuisance bar'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A bar in Washington County will stay closed after the District Attorney declared it a nuisance bar. Bob's Tavern in Finleyville was shut down last week after Jaisen Irwin was shot and killed following a fight at the bar.District Attorney Jason Walsh said that the business attracted drug activity and said dealers allegedly used it to deal heroin and cocaine.On Thursday, a judge told Rudy Zelak, the owner of the bar, that he failed to take control of his business."I don't think that was a fair assessment," Zelak said. "I control what I can control."The bar has been in Zelak's family for more than 50 years.Bob's Tavern in Finleyville reportedly deemed nuisance barWoman charged with homicide in connection to Finleyville shootingPolice: Woman drove away after Finleyville shooting victim fell out of her carBody with gunshot wound found in Washington County road
Pennsylvania man sold meth on Facebook
A Butler County resident pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Daniel Dellich, Jr., age 47, formerly of Boyers, Pennsylvania 16020, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand. In connection with the guilty […]
Hartwood Acres changing wedding rules after neighbors call police for noise complaints
INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Couples using a popular wedding reception venue in Allegheny County will have to adhere to new rules starting next year.Couples will have to turn down the music and wrap up the festivities a little earlier at the Hartwood Acres Mansion in Indiana Township, which is nestled amid residential homes.When weddings are outside at the pavilion, neighbors said the music can be heard from inside their homes."We did not expect that a noise complaint would rally multiple officers from Allegheny County and multiple officers from Indiana Township." That was the scene at roughly 9:30 Saturday, Sept....
2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A story involving a vicious dog attack in the Morgantown area. A woman says her dogs were randomly attacked and killed on a walk and she wound up at a hospital herself. Candice Moench was walking her two dogs Maggie and Baby G by the Cobun...
Suspect at large, 1 injured in Johnstown shooting
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting late Monday night in the West End area of Johnstown. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Chandler Avenue and Seminary Lane around 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, according to Johnstown Police Department Captain Chad […]
