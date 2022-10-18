Read full article on original website
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent CostsLord GaneshCalifornia State
Restaurant Power Ranger Servers 'Morph' into Real-Life Heroes to Save a Woman Being Attacked by a Man in Ramen ShopZack LoveOakland, CA
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Brazen Retail Theft Prompts the Closure of Another San Francisco Store, CotopaxiAnthony J Lynch
padailypost.com
Council pans 382-unit Creekside apartments proposal that’s called ‘grotesque’ and ‘outrageous’
Palo Alto City Council said tonight (Oct. 17) that a proposal to build 382 apartments next to the Barron Park neighborhood isn’t anywhere close to getting their approval, as they sided with residents who called the project “grotesque” and “outrageous.”. “It’d be foolish on our part...
SFGate
Da Announces Appeal Of Dismissal Of Lawsuit Against Ada Lawyers
Recently appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that her office is appealing the dismissal of a civil lawsuit against Potter Handy, a San Diego law firm known for filing thousands of lawsuits under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Standing in the crowded dining area of New Lun...
sanjoseinside.com
Santa Clara County Sends Ballots to Non-citizens, Blames DMV
Four San Jose non-citizen permanent residents received Santa Clara County 2022 election ballots even though they are not U.S. citizens, according to a concerned family friend and copies of documents reviewed by San Jose Inside. The four were sponsored by their brother to live in the United States in 2019....
Incumbent San Francisco Supervisors are rarely defeated, but is Gordon Mar in trouble?
Incumbent San Francisco supervisors like Gordon Mar don’t lose elections. His opponent, Joel Engardio, doesn’t win them. Or does he? There’s reason to believe this year Engardio has a chance at winning an election in District 4, which encompasses the outer Sunset District, despite technically having only lived in it for a few months before...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Mayor London Breed Apologizes for Comments About Hondurans
San Francisco Mayor London Breed is apologizing for comments she made during a show earlier this month. Breed was all smiles at an event at Manny’s in the Mission Wednesday night. She was there to talk about the positives of San Francisco. Breed left without answering any questions from...
SFGate
County Publishes List Of Of People Owed Unclaimed Money
Santa Clara County has released a list of more than 200 people and businesses who are the potential owners of more than $100,000 in unclaimed money and are encouraging those on the list to come forward to receive their payments. The county's Department of Tax and Collections published the list...
Frustrated by city’s inaction, SF residents ward off encampments with plants
Never before has the Mission appeared so green. Planter boxes of all kinds line sidewalks and come in all shapes and sizes: Wood, aluminum, and sometimes ceramic pots. They bloom with jade, ice plants, aloe and pansies. One neighborhood association has put out at least 106 wine barrel planters on...
‘Time’s up’: Santa Clara County doctors to strike
After two years of stalled contract negotiations, Santa Clara County doctors say they’ve had enough. Valley Physicians Group, a union representing 450 county-employed doctors, has submitted a strike notice this week with the intention to hit the picket line Nov. 1. More than 100 doctors and health care workers rallied in front of Santa Clara... The post ‘Time’s up’: Santa Clara County doctors to strike appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Two candidates aim to represent largest district in San Mateo County
City council members Ray Mueller of Menlo Park and Laura Parmer-Lohan of San Carlos offer their takes on key issues in District 3. In the race for District 3 of the Board of Supervisors, Menlo Park City Council Member Ray Mueller and San Carlos City Council Member Laura Parmer-Lohan are competing to represent the largest district by area. District 3 includes seven cities and 20 unincorporated areas, ranging from Pacifica south almost to Santa Cruz on the coast and as well as inland communities including Atherton, Portola Valley, Woodside and West Menlo Park. Mueller and Parmer-Lohan finished in the top two in the June primary and moved on to compete in the Nov. 8 general election.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Morgan Hill School Conflict Leaves Students In Limbo
On the first day of classes at Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill, a PE teacher greeted Evan Myers' seventh period construction management class. It was unusual, but the sophomore took it in stride. Then the class, which teaches construction skills like using tools, began skipping all of the...
SFist
Bizarrely, Clarence Thomas’s Wife Is Pumping Money Into an East Bay School Board Race
Three candidates for the Acalanes Union High School District Governing Board have pulled in more than $10,000 in campaign contributions, much of it from the insurrectionist wing of the Republican party. Whatever your feelings about the SF school board recall election last February, it certainly benefited somewhat from support from...
SFGate
County Cracks Down On Removing Guns From Prohibited Hands
San Mateo County leaders launched a new initiative to remove more guns from the hands of felons, stalkers and others prohibited from possessing a firearms. The new San Mateo County Gun Violence Prevention Program, announced on Wednesday by a collective of elected and civil leaders, will work to both remove firearms from prohibited people and expedite firearm restraining order applications.
San Francisco is now boycotting most of the United States. That may soon change.
In March, Mission Local wrote that the city of San Francisco was boycotting the majority of the United States — 28 states did not pass the city’s criterion regarding anti-LGBTQ laws, anti-abortion laws, or restrictive election laws disproportionately affecting people of color. In the intervening seven months, that...
kezi.com
Bay Area Hospital workers submit petition to recall hospital directors
COOS BAY, Ore. -- Thousands of signatures were submitted to the Coos County Clerk Tuesday in an effort by the Save Bay Area Hospital PAC to recall two Bay Area Hospital directors. The Save Bay Area Hospital PAC says they are a committee formed to promote accountability among the board...
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent Costs
California college students are now living in tents after being evicted for not paying their rent; activist groups such as the “Interfaith Tent City” have been started to help combat this eviction crisis.
Kaiser Permanente and mental health care workers reach an agreement
After a 9-week strike, Kaiser Permanente and the health care workers union reached a tentative agreement.
Damage to flooded San Francisco high-rise may cost $20M to fix
At least 50 units have been evacuated so far in a building with roughly 400 units total.
An ominous warning for California economy
Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
NBC Bay Area
Hello Fresh to Close East Bay Facility Leaving Hundreds Without a Job
The world’s largest meal kit company is closing one of its facilities in Contra Costa County, leaving hundreds of workers out of a job. Hello Fresh will be closing its Richmond facility in December claiming the inefficient layout and outdated refrigeration system of the building. “We had no advanced...
kalw.org
Sutter Health to pay multi-million settlement in federal suit
Federal law enforcement officials from various agencies announced the deal with the Sacramento-based health care provider Monday in San Francisco. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California, Stephanie M. Hinds said, in a statement, that Sutter Health agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations that it billed government health programs for lab tests performed by others.
