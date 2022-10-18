ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colma, CA

SFGate

Da Announces Appeal Of Dismissal Of Lawsuit Against Ada Lawyers

Recently appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that her office is appealing the dismissal of a civil lawsuit against Potter Handy, a San Diego law firm known for filing thousands of lawsuits under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Standing in the crowded dining area of New Lun...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sanjoseinside.com

Santa Clara County Sends Ballots to Non-citizens, Blames DMV

Four San Jose non-citizen permanent residents received Santa Clara County 2022 election ballots even though they are not U.S. citizens, according to a concerned family friend and copies of documents reviewed by San Jose Inside. The four were sponsored by their brother to live in the United States in 2019....
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Incumbent San Francisco Supervisors are rarely defeated, but is Gordon Mar in trouble?

Incumbent San Francisco supervisors like Gordon Mar don’t lose elections. His opponent, Joel Engardio, doesn’t win them. Or does he? There’s reason to believe this year Engardio has a chance at winning an election in District 4, which encompasses the outer Sunset District, despite technically having only lived in it for a few months before...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

County Publishes List Of Of People Owed Unclaimed Money

Santa Clara County has released a list of more than 200 people and businesses who are the potential owners of more than $100,000 in unclaimed money and are encouraging those on the list to come forward to receive their payments. The county's Department of Tax and Collections published the list...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

‘Time’s up’: Santa Clara County doctors to strike

After two years of stalled contract negotiations, Santa Clara County doctors say they’ve had enough. Valley Physicians Group, a union representing 450 county-employed doctors, has submitted a strike notice this week with the intention to hit the picket line Nov. 1. More than 100 doctors and health care workers rallied in front of Santa Clara... The post ‘Time’s up’: Santa Clara County doctors to strike appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
TheAlmanac

Two candidates aim to represent largest district in San Mateo County

City council members Ray Mueller of Menlo Park and Laura Parmer-Lohan of San Carlos offer their takes on key issues in District 3. In the race for District 3 of the Board of Supervisors, Menlo Park City Council Member Ray Mueller and San Carlos City Council Member Laura Parmer-Lohan are competing to represent the largest district by area. District 3 includes seven cities and 20 unincorporated areas, ranging from Pacifica south almost to Santa Cruz on the coast and as well as inland communities including Atherton, Portola Valley, Woodside and West Menlo Park. Mueller and Parmer-Lohan finished in the top two in the June primary and moved on to compete in the Nov. 8 general election.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

County Cracks Down On Removing Guns From Prohibited Hands

San Mateo County leaders launched a new initiative to remove more guns from the hands of felons, stalkers and others prohibited from possessing a firearms. The new San Mateo County Gun Violence Prevention Program, announced on Wednesday by a collective of elected and civil leaders, will work to both remove firearms from prohibited people and expedite firearm restraining order applications.
CalMatters

An ominous warning for California economy

Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalw.org

Sutter Health to pay multi-million settlement in federal suit

Federal law enforcement officials from various agencies announced the deal with the Sacramento-based health care provider Monday in San Francisco. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California, Stephanie M. Hinds said, in a statement, that Sutter Health agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations that it billed government health programs for lab tests performed by others.
SACRAMENTO, CA

