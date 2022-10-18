Read full article on original website
KCET
Voters to Decide On $25 an Hour Minimum Wage for Health Care Workers
This story was produced by California Healthline. In Southern California, one labor union is pushing for a $25 minimum wage at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities and dialysis clinics. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 100,000 health care workers in California, says a raise would help the providers retain workers who could land comparable positions at Amazon or fast-food restaurants amid labor shortages.
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Students, Families Walk to School
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Photos courtesy of Glendale Unified School District. Glendale Unified School District students this week joined others across the nation for National Walk and Roll to School Day, an annual event that encourages families to find non-car ways to get their kids to school.
foxla.com
LA County neighbors get 'mandatory trick-or-treat' fliers demanding Halloween candies
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Anonymous fliers were distributed throughout a SoCal neighborhood instructing all residents to participate in traditional Halloween rituals between certain hours on October 31st, and it struck a nerve with neighbors. The printed fliers stated that "all Residents In The Bristow Park community of City of...
L.A. Council explores avenues to make Eviction Defense Program permanent
The Los Angeles City Council voted today to explore making the city’s Eviction Defense Program – created in 2020 in response to increased housing insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic – a permanent program
aclufl.org
LA County’s Failure to Invest in Alternatives to Incarceration Fuels Inhumane Jail Conditions
Melissa Camacho-Cheung, Senior Staff Attorney, ACLU of Southern California. Celia Banos calls her son, Jhean, a born musician. Ever since he was a little boy, Jhean loved music. He learned the guitar, and after high school, he played in a band called The Parallels. At the age of 21, Jhean had his first episode of schizophrenia.
spectrumnews1.com
Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness
LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
theavtimes.com
LA County to study increase in Latino homeless population
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday, Oct. 18, requesting that the county study how gaps in the social services system might be contributing to the growing numbers of Latinos becoming homeless. Introduced by Supervisor Hilda Solis, the motion asks the Anti-Racism, Diversity, and Inclusion...
2urbangirls.com
Compton educator named Teacher of the Year
The state of California recently bestowed the designation of ‘Teacher of the Year’ to five educators including one from the Compton Unified School District. Dominguez High School’s Catherine Borek is an AP English and Drama teacher Credited with reviving the drama program at Dominguez. Borek was named Compton Unified School District’s Teacher of the Year this past May and one of LA County Office of Education’s Teachers of the year in September.
theavtimes.com
Free tire recycling this Saturday
Antelope Valley residents can dispose of old tires for free this Saturday at Los Angeles County Public Works Department road yards in Lake Los Angeles, Littlerock, Quartz Hill, and Palmdale. Tires may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The road yards are located...
foxla.com
100,000 people applied for LA's Section 8 housing lottery on the first day: You can still apply
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles' Section 8 housing waitlist lottery officially opened to the public just two days ago. Since then, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) tells FOX 11 more than 100,000 applications were received on the first day alone. That's a 24% increase from when the waitlist last opened five years ago.
Sfvbj.com
Santa Clarita Medical Building Sells for $11 Million
Santa Clarita Medical Center, a high-image medical building in Santa Clarita, has sold for $11.3 million. Located at 23206 Lyons Ave., the two-story building spans approximately 37,759 square feet and is situated on an approximately 65,122-square-foot parcel. The property features a diverse mix of 24 professional medical suites with floor-to-ceiling...
foxla.com
Minor released from hospital after emergency, not overdose, Inglewood SD says
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A minor is released from the hospital after earlier reports suggested they may have suffered an overdose in Inglewood. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call from Morningside High School around 2:15 p.m. Friday. Officials did not say if the person being rushed to the hospital was a student or if they had any affiliation with the school.
foxla.com
LA County exploring ways to keep homeless from sleeping on Metro trains, buses
LA County exploring ways to keep homeless from sleeping on Metro. The approved motion calls for the possible establishment of a specialized homeless task force including representatives of Metro, contracted Metro police, Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority personnel, the county and other social service providers. LOS ANGELES - The Los...
Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown
While the coronavirus has led to shuttered businesses and massive layoffs, here are some of the companies that need more workers.
City of Norwalk declares state of emergency over homelessness
The city of Norwalk is pressing the panic button due to a homelessness crisis that has business owners and residents on alert. Norwalk Mayor Rick Ramirez announced on Wednesday that the city is seeking to declare a state of emergency due to the growing number of homeless people in the city. The number of homeless people in Norwalk has risen from 168 to 311, according to the Whittier Daily News. Ramirez and Norwalk officials blame the Project Roomkey initiative that was supposed to house homeless at vacant motels. Instead, the growing number of homeless has turned into a nuisance for residents and business...
theregistrysocal.com
3.3-Acre Cannabis Redevelopment Site Listed in El Monte for $15MM
A 3.3-acre site fully entitled with plans for a cannabis cultivation facility has recently been placed on the market in El Monte. According to the listing by NAI Capital Commercial, the property is being offered at $15 million, or about $374 per square foot. The redevelopment site is located at...
‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness
While city leaders have said they’re working to address the problem, they gave few specific answers on how the Downtown area could be immediately helped. The post ‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lottery
This program provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families who meet the terms of the program, all by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
An L.A. School That Breaks The School-To-Prison Pipeline
On an unassuming building on Los Angeles’ Slauson Avenue, a signboard reads Islah Academy. Inside is a celebration of the students’ Muslim and Black identities. Posters of Nipsey Hussle, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali decorate the walls; shelves are stocked with books featuring Black lead characters. Sneakers of varying sizes are neatly arranged around the prayer room, where students sit cross-legged alongside community members to listen to the school’s founder, Imam Jihad Saafir, deliver the weekly Friday sermon.
scvnews.com
Oct. 21-23: Castaic Lake Halloween Haunt Spooktacular
Friends of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation are pleased to present Castaic Lake Halloween Haunt Spooktacular at the Castaic Lagoon Oct. 21-23. Castaic Lake, 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic CA, 91384. Gather your lil’ ghosts and goblins and trick-or-treat your way through the Castaic Lake Spooktacular...
