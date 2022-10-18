ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCET

Voters to Decide On $25 an Hour Minimum Wage for Health Care Workers

This story was produced by California Healthline. In Southern California, one labor union is pushing for a $25 minimum wage at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities and dialysis clinics. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 100,000 health care workers in California, says a raise would help the providers retain workers who could land comparable positions at Amazon or fast-food restaurants amid labor shortages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
outlooknewspapers.com

Glendale Students, Families Walk to School

First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Photos courtesy of Glendale Unified School District. Glendale Unified School District students this week joined others across the nation for National Walk and Roll to School Day, an annual event that encourages families to find non-car ways to get their kids to school.
GLENDALE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness

LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
LONG BEACH, CA
theavtimes.com

LA County to study increase in Latino homeless population

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday, Oct. 18, requesting that the county study how gaps in the social services system might be contributing to the growing numbers of Latinos becoming homeless. Introduced by Supervisor Hilda Solis, the motion asks the Anti-Racism, Diversity, and Inclusion...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton educator named Teacher of the Year

The state of California recently bestowed the designation of ‘Teacher of the Year’ to five educators including one from the Compton Unified School District. Dominguez High School’s Catherine Borek is an AP English and Drama teacher Credited with reviving the drama program at Dominguez. Borek was named Compton Unified School District’s Teacher of the Year this past May and one of LA County Office of Education’s Teachers of the year in September.
COMPTON, CA
theavtimes.com

Free tire recycling this Saturday

Antelope Valley residents can dispose of old tires for free this Saturday at Los Angeles County Public Works Department road yards in Lake Los Angeles, Littlerock, Quartz Hill, and Palmdale. Tires may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The road yards are located...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Sfvbj.com

Santa Clarita Medical Building Sells for $11 Million

Santa Clarita Medical Center, a high-image medical building in Santa Clarita, has sold for $11.3 million. Located at 23206 Lyons Ave., the two-story building spans approximately 37,759 square feet and is situated on an approximately 65,122-square-foot parcel. The property features a diverse mix of 24 professional medical suites with floor-to-ceiling...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Minor released from hospital after emergency, not overdose, Inglewood SD says

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A minor is released from the hospital after earlier reports suggested they may have suffered an overdose in Inglewood. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call from Morningside High School around 2:15 p.m. Friday. Officials did not say if the person being rushed to the hospital was a student or if they had any affiliation with the school.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

City of Norwalk declares state of emergency over homelessness

The city of Norwalk is pressing the panic button due to a homelessness crisis that has business owners and residents on alert. Norwalk Mayor Rick Ramirez announced on Wednesday that the city is seeking to declare a state of emergency due to the growing number of homeless people in the city. The number of homeless people in Norwalk has risen from 168 to 311, according to the Whittier Daily News. Ramirez and Norwalk officials blame the Project Roomkey initiative that was supposed to house homeless at vacant motels. Instead, the growing number of homeless has turned into a nuisance for residents and business...
NORWALK, CA
theregistrysocal.com

3.3-Acre Cannabis Redevelopment Site Listed in El Monte for $15MM

A 3.3-acre site fully entitled with plans for a cannabis cultivation facility has recently been placed on the market in El Monte. According to the listing by NAI Capital Commercial, the property is being offered at $15 million, or about $374 per square foot. The redevelopment site is located at...
EL MONTE, CA
Next City

An L.A. School That Breaks The School-To-Prison Pipeline

On an unassuming building on Los Angeles’ Slauson Avenue, a signboard reads Islah Academy. Inside is a celebration of the students’ Muslim and Black identities. Posters of Nipsey Hussle, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali decorate the walls; shelves are stocked with books featuring Black lead characters. Sneakers of varying sizes are neatly arranged around the prayer room, where students sit cross-legged alongside community members to listen to the school’s founder, Imam Jihad Saafir, deliver the weekly Friday sermon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Oct. 21-23: Castaic Lake Halloween Haunt Spooktacular

Friends of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation are pleased to present Castaic Lake Halloween Haunt Spooktacular at the Castaic Lagoon Oct. 21-23. Castaic Lake, 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic CA, 91384. Gather your lil’ ghosts and goblins and trick-or-treat your way through the Castaic Lake Spooktacular...
CASTAIC, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy