Baltimore, MD

Ravens Signing Veteran Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 2 days ago

he Ravens decided to sign veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson just hours after his initial visit to their practice facility, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to several media outlets.

Jackson provides the Ravens with a veteran within their young group of wideouts. He can also be a force on special teams. Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman, a first-round pick in 2021, has missed the past two games with a foot injury, which has slotted Devin Duvernay into the top spot on the depth chart.

Jackson is a proven winner that can add chemistry to a seemingly frustrated locker room.

Jackson, 35, was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft and has also played for Washington, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Rams over 14 NFL seasons.

Last year, between the Rams and the Raiders, finishing with 20 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson has a storied career with three Pro Bowl selections (2009, 2010 and 2013), a Super Bowl title and 1,000 yards receiving in five seasons. He can also play on special teams.

Over his career, Jackson has also caught 632 passes for 11,110 yards with 58 touchdowns, He also has 1,352 yards returning kicks with four touchdowns.

Jackson attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School and the University of California where he held numerous Pac-10 records for punts returned for a touchdown both in a season (four) and in a career (six).

He will also provide another sure-handed wide receiver for quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been solid early in the game but struggled late.

