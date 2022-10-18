Read full article on original website
Related
Sony believes PlayStation gamers will switch to Xbox for Call Of Duty
Even though Call Of Duty will stay on PlayStation until 2023, Sony has claimed that the Activision acquisition could be enough for gamers to swap from PlayStation to Xbox for potential exclusive extras. You'll recall that Call Of Duty has had exclusive extras for PlayStation players for a number of...
Gizmodo
16-Bit Gamers Rejoice! Analogue Is Making One Final Batch of Its SNES and Genesis Consoles
Although Analogue has been making retro console clones for 11 years now, its portable Pocket garnered the company thousands of new fans now desperate to get their hands on its older hardware which is often hard to come by. But an announcement made by the company over the weekend should have 16-bit gaming enthusiasts screaming at Analogue to just shut up and take their money.
PS5 Pro and new Xbox Series X consoles now being tested, says rumour
Sony and Microsoft have reportedly sent devkits for new consoles to studios
PlayStation's fancy new controller will cost $200, releases in January
The ultra-customizable DualSense Edge wireless controller will launch early next year.
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Pro and New Xbox Series X Reportedly Confirmed by Industry Insider
Previously we had learned that the PlayStation 5 Pro and the Xbox Series X/S Pro were already in the making. Through a TCL presentation, we learned that the console upgrades will have an output of a whopping UHD-8K/60-120fps and it will render at a staggering 2160p/60-120fps, while sporting an RX7700XT GPU. Both were slated for 2023/24, and recently we have news from an insider that sheds more light on the subject.
Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5
Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
GamesRadar
Red Dead Redemption quietly disappears from modern PlayStation consoles, reigniting preservation debates
There's one less modern way to play Red Dead Redemption
IGN
The Sims 4 - Free Base Game Launch Trailer
The Sims 4 base game is available now to all new players to download for free on PC/Mac via EA app or Origin, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Check out the fun launch trailer for the simulator game!
IGN
Microsoft Xbox October Update: Users Can Now Change TV Volume, Mute Startup Audio, Trim Video Clips and More
Xbox users can now change TV volume from their Xbox consoles, mute all startup sounds and more with the newest update. A new HDMI feature called Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) can be used to send commands to and from devices that support the technology, like TVs connected to Xbox Series X|S consoles. This means that console users can now change the TV volume from the audio and music section of the Xbox guide. This can be done by pressing the Xbox button on the controller, which will pull up the guide and then navigate to the Audio & Music section. Here, you can see buttons which will allow you to change the TV volume or mute it. No need for the TV remote anymore while you’re gaming.
technewstoday.com
How to Install Mods on Xbox One
A loyal and talented fan community often keeps beloved games going for years. Most would believe their mods are a thing for PC players only, but they are available on your consoles as well. “Mods” is the term for content modifiers and modifications created by amateur and enthusiast coders and...
Project Rene: EA Unveils Next-Gen Sims Project
After years of waiting, it looks like a new "Sims" project is finally in the works. The "Sims 4" released back in 2014 and while EA and Maxis have given fans plenty of expansions and new content over the years, there have been few signs that a sequel will ever be released. This week, however, EA finally offered gamers a peek at what it's working on and what could be in store for the future of "The Sims."
HHW Gaming: Razer Unveils New 5G Handheld Gaming Device, The Razer Edge
Move over Steamdeck and Nintendo Switch. The Razer Edge is here. The post HHW Gaming: Razer Unveils New 5G Handheld Gaming Device, The Razer Edge appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
EA announces The Sims 5 is in development – sort of
The Sims 5 is in production, EA and Maxis announced during a special Sims news broadcast, except the new life sim game might not actually be The Sims 5. EA avoided giving the project a name as a direct sequel to The Sims 4 and referred to it as The Sims Project Rene, the next generation of the long-running life-sim franchise, and based on what EA has in store for Project Rene, it may be much more than just the next numbered Sims game.
IGN
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – PC vs. PS5 Performance Review
Nathan Drake is the latest PlayStation star to join the migration of Sony’s catalog to PC. The Legacy of Thieves collection, which launched on PS5 last year with enhanced versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and its expansion, The Lost Legacy, arrives this week on PC. With...
dexerto.com
New Xbox Game Pass November 2022 releases: Free games on console, PC & Cloud and everything leaving
With November only a few weeks away, new titles are coming over to join the Xbox Game pass November 2022 lineup. Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in November. Microsoft’s subscription service provides a perfect way for gamers to play and test games they may not have purchased on their own. The service is excellent for people who want to get out of their gaming comfort zone.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Steals New Addition From PlayStation Plus
Xbox Game Pass essentially just stole a new game from Sony's PlayStation Plus service. In a general sense, it's not much of a surprise to ever see many of the same titles come to both PS Plus and Game Pass over time. Popular games like Death Stranding, Hollow Knight, Assassin's Creed Origins, and countless others have appeared simultaneously on both Xbox and PlayStation subscription platforms. For one reason or another, though, Game Pass has now been able to snag a former PS Plus game that only left the service mere days ago.
IGN
Aussie Deals: $48 Pokémon Scarlets and Pokémon Violets, Free Fallout 3 GOTY and More!
Thank your own personal deity—possibly Freya—it's Friday! Er...Freya-day...whatever. Let's just cut straight to the best deals of the entire week. At these prices, Pokémons Violet and Scarlet should be Quick Attacked at your earliest possible convenience. I'm also all about Xbox Series X consoles being purchasable again. Lastly, there's a ridiculous amount of (actually worth redeeming) freebies to nab on various formats. Stop reading. Get amongst them.
NME
‘Street Fighter 6′ pulled from players’ PCs after modders unlocked beta
Capcom has issued a patch for Street Fighter 6 that deletes the fighting game from players’ consoles, after modders found a way to continue playing this month’s beta. Earlier in the month, Capcom held a closed beta for Street Fighter 6, which gave a select amount of players a chance to jump into the game before it launches next year.
Xbox Series X is getting a useful free update
Save your energy for when you really need it with this money-saving upgrade
PlayStation Players to Get Exclusive Operator in Modern Warfare 2
PlayStation players can get their hands on an exclusive Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Revealed during last month's Call of Duty: Next showcase, PlayStation players who pre-order any digital edition of the game via the PlayStation Store will receive the Oni Operator Pack. The pack will be made available to eligible players at launch.
Comments / 0