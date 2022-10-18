Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Analyst Says '$20,000 Is The New $4000'
PlanB, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noticed a pattern of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price action that resembled the one that preceded an epic rally from $4,000 to $69,000. The crypto analyst tells his 1.8 million followers on Twitter that “$20,000 is the new $4,000” for BTC. What Happened: Bitcoin...
bitcoinist.com
Polygon (Matic) and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Holders Invest in The Hideaways ($HDWY)
Polygon (MATIC) was one of the best presale investment opportunities that our analysts picked out. It results in astronomical gains of well over 20,000%, and they’ve picked The Hideaways (HDWY) to emulate the same trajectory. Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) has been causing a stir again as people question the validity...
dailycoin.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Market Showing Signs of Imminent Volatility Burst
The general crypto market has been relatively static over the last couple of weeks, with no major price swings either way. The only time significant price fluctuations took place was on October 14th, when the United States revealed its economic data, leading to a brief spell of excitement in which the price of Bitcoin (BTC) plunged and rallied again within an hour.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Stands At $1,299, Will The Bulls Show Up Now?
Ethereum price has been rejected again at the $1,299 price mark as the coin retraced on its chart over the past day. In the last 24 hours, ETH barely experienced price movement on its chart. Continued lateral trading will push Ethereum price to the $1,200 support level. Bitcoin also remained...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Oct. 19 chart alert - Subdued trading action continues
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Wednesday. Not much new at mid-week. The sideways and choppy trading range continues. Bulls and bears continue to fight for control, with neither having a decided edge. That suggests more of the same in the near term. Stay tuned!
There's good reason to think that the 2-day surge in stocks this week wasn't just another bear market rally, according to Fundstrat
There's good reason to think the two-day surge in stocks this week wasn't another bear market rally, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. The firm highlighted a "100% bid" day in the Nasdaq, a 10% decline in JOLTS, and stability in high-yield spreads. "The promising aspect is the job openings are...
The stock market just passed a big test in determining whether its secular bull run will continue, but risks remain, Bank of America says
The secular bull market that started in 2013 is still intact for the S&P 500, according to Bank of America. The bank said the secular bull just passed a major test when it bounced off of its rising 200-week moving average. Here's what the stock market needs to do next...
Investing legend Mark Mobius sees interest rates climbing to 9% as the Fed battles against scorching inflation
Interest rates could hit 9% as part of the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring down inflation, Mark Mobius told Bloomberg TV. if inflation is 8%, "the playbook says you've got to raise rates higher than inflation," he said. Investors are pricing in expectations for the fed funds rate to reach...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the housing market is distorting high inflation readings, and expects home prices to fall up to 15%
Jeremy Siegel believes lagging housing market data is distorting the true rate of inflation. Siegel said if September's CPI report used more current housing data, inflation would have dropped. "Housing prices by every indicator are going down, not up," Siegel told CNBC on Thursday. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees downside...
The housing market is in free fall with 'no floor in sight,' and prices could crash 20% in the next year, analyst says
The housing market will continue to plummet as there's "no floor in sight," according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. Chief economist Ian Shepherdson wrote in a note Thursday that home prices could fall as much as 20%. His warning came after existing home sales dropped for an eighth consecutive month, the longest...
‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide
The cost of living in Cairo has soared so much that security guard Mustafa Gamal had to send his wife and year-old daughter to live with his parents in a village 70 miles south of the Egyptian capital to save money. Gamal, 28, stayed behind, working two jobs, sharing an...
Inflation already peaked, and 2 things in particular will ease Americans' pain over the next 12 months, JPMorgan says
The US is past peak inflation, and the cooldown is going to be swift, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank sees inflation easing to a 3.2% year-over-year rate from 8.2% by September 2023. Supply-chain healing and the strong dollar will slow price growth and even bring some discounting, the team said.
bitcoinist.com
The Best Crypto Assets to Ride Out the Crypto Winter are Bitcoin and Rocketize Token
The crypto winter blows hard and fast, sweeping every coin without a firm foundation. Without a solid plan, all investors will lose the shirts off their backs. A crypto winter threatens to sweep away all coins in its path, but it doesn’t always succeed. That is because these coins are built to last. These unique coins have a firm foundation, making them a safe refuge that crypto traders cling to on dark days. Investing in these coins helps the investor ride out the storm.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Volatility Falls To Lowest Since Post-COVID Rebound
Data shows the daily Bitcoin volatility has declined further this week, reaching very low levels not observed in around two years. Bitcoin 30-Day Volatility Has Come Down To Just 1.9% In Recent Days. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the 7-day volatility made a low below the...
CoinTelegraph
UK inflation rate hits 10.1%, British Bitcoin community responds
Prices in the United Kingdom continue to rise, hitting another 40-year high of 10.1%. According to figures from the U.K’s Office for National Statistics, the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 10.1% in the 12 months to September 2022, up from 9.9% in August. The 10.1% figure mirrors July’s recent high.
bitcoinist.com
3 Potentially Profitable Cryptocurrencies That You Should Hold: Feed3, Decentraland, and Axie Infinity
There are so many gems scattered in the cryptocurrency market. However, it takes diligent research to find them. Some of these gems include Decentraland (MANA), Axie Infinity (AXS), and new crypto Feed3 (FD3). As the market is currently recovering from the bear market in 2022, there’s no better time to...
bitcoinist.com
Vemate, Fast-Tracked Bear-Market Killer, will be listed on Gate.io
Vemate, a trending hybrid crypto-NFT project, has successfully finished Presale on Gempad and has opened another one on PinkSale for those that want to jump on board before listing on Pancakeswap and then, a few days later, on Gate.io, a Tier-1 CEX. London, United Kingdom – Vemate is a hybrid...
bitcoinist.com
Two Ethereum Alternatives To Consider In The Ongoing Bear Market – Solana and Big Eyes Coin
All around the cryptocurrency industry, the bear market’s effects on the world’s largest cryptocurrencies by market cap are common knowledge. It is no exaggeration to say that the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), have been the biggest losers in the current climate. Since the summer when the bear market began, Ethereum (ETH) has fallen past $1000 on so many occasions it has become hard to keep track. It is a situation that forces crypto investors to consider other cryptocurrencies that are less affected by the bear market in order to go about their day-to-day activities.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Struggling at $19K as Global Inflation Continues to Rise
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $19,100, continuing to trail its 20-day moving average, a sign of the bear market’s resiliency. Bruno Ramos de Sousa, Hashdex’s head of U.S. and head of new markets, discusses his crypto outlook amid rising inflation.
bitcoinist.com
Value Preservation: Which Top 10 Crypto Has Performed The Best?
Since the beginning of 2022, the crypto market has descended further into the bear market. The current bitcoin cycle low was hit back in June 2022, and its price is only about 11% up from that point. Through the bear market, there have been some cryptocurrencies that have held up better than the others. This report takes a look at the top 10 digital assets by market cap and how they have done since then.
