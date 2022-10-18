ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Polygon (Matic) and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Holders Invest in The Hideaways ($HDWY)

Polygon (MATIC) was one of the best presale investment opportunities that our analysts picked out. It results in astronomical gains of well over 20,000%, and they’ve picked The Hideaways (HDWY) to emulate the same trajectory. Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) has been causing a stir again as people question the validity...
dailycoin.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Market Showing Signs of Imminent Volatility Burst

The general crypto market has been relatively static over the last couple of weeks, with no major price swings either way. The only time significant price fluctuations took place was on October 14th, when the United States revealed its economic data, leading to a brief spell of excitement in which the price of Bitcoin (BTC) plunged and rallied again within an hour.
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Stands At $1,299, Will The Bulls Show Up Now?

Ethereum price has been rejected again at the $1,299 price mark as the coin retraced on its chart over the past day. In the last 24 hours, ETH barely experienced price movement on its chart. Continued lateral trading will push Ethereum price to the $1,200 support level. Bitcoin also remained...
kitco.com

Bitcoin Oct. 19 chart alert - Subdued trading action continues

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Wednesday. Not much new at mid-week. The sideways and choppy trading range continues. Bulls and bears continue to fight for control, with neither having a decided edge. That suggests more of the same in the near term. Stay tuned!
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the housing market is distorting high inflation readings, and expects home prices to fall up to 15%

Jeremy Siegel believes lagging housing market data is distorting the true rate of inflation. Siegel said if September's CPI report used more current housing data, inflation would have dropped. "Housing prices by every indicator are going down, not up," Siegel told CNBC on Thursday. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees downside...
bitcoinist.com

The Best Crypto Assets to Ride Out the Crypto Winter are Bitcoin and Rocketize Token

The crypto winter blows hard and fast, sweeping every coin without a firm foundation. Without a solid plan, all investors will lose the shirts off their backs. A crypto winter threatens to sweep away all coins in its path, but it doesn’t always succeed. That is because these coins are built to last. These unique coins have a firm foundation, making them a safe refuge that crypto traders cling to on dark days. Investing in these coins helps the investor ride out the storm.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Volatility Falls To Lowest Since Post-COVID Rebound

Data shows the daily Bitcoin volatility has declined further this week, reaching very low levels not observed in around two years. Bitcoin 30-Day Volatility Has Come Down To Just 1.9% In Recent Days. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the 7-day volatility made a low below the...
CoinTelegraph

UK inflation rate hits 10.1%, British Bitcoin community responds

Prices in the United Kingdom continue to rise, hitting another 40-year high of 10.1%. According to figures from the U.K’s Office for National Statistics, the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 10.1% in the 12 months to September 2022, up from 9.9% in August. The 10.1% figure mirrors July’s recent high.
bitcoinist.com

Vemate, Fast-Tracked Bear-Market Killer, will be listed on Gate.io

Vemate, a trending hybrid crypto-NFT project, has successfully finished Presale on Gempad and has opened another one on PinkSale for those that want to jump on board before listing on Pancakeswap and then, a few days later, on Gate.io, a Tier-1 CEX. London, United Kingdom – Vemate is a hybrid...
bitcoinist.com

Two Ethereum Alternatives To Consider In The Ongoing Bear Market – Solana and Big Eyes Coin

All around the cryptocurrency industry, the bear market’s effects on the world’s largest cryptocurrencies by market cap are common knowledge. It is no exaggeration to say that the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), have been the biggest losers in the current climate. Since the summer when the bear market began, Ethereum (ETH) has fallen past $1000 on so many occasions it has become hard to keep track. It is a situation that forces crypto investors to consider other cryptocurrencies that are less affected by the bear market in order to go about their day-to-day activities.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Struggling at $19K as Global Inflation Continues to Rise

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $19,100, continuing to trail its 20-day moving average, a sign of the bear market’s resiliency. Bruno Ramos de Sousa, Hashdex’s head of U.S. and head of new markets, discusses his crypto outlook amid rising inflation.
bitcoinist.com

Value Preservation: Which Top 10 Crypto Has Performed The Best?

Since the beginning of 2022, the crypto market has descended further into the bear market. The current bitcoin cycle low was hit back in June 2022, and its price is only about 11% up from that point. Through the bear market, there have been some cryptocurrencies that have held up better than the others. This report takes a look at the top 10 digital assets by market cap and how they have done since then.

Comments / 0

Community Policy