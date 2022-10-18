Read full article on original website
Related
Second man formally charged after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students
OXFORD, Miss. — A second suspect has been formally charged after a deadly hit-and-run involving two Ole Miss students. The incident happened outside Oxford City Hall on the square. On Oct. 16, around 1 a.m., officers with the Oxford Police Department (OPD) headed to the back parking lot of...
actionnews5.com
18-year-old extradited to Oxford, given $25K bond after fatal hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Collierville teen charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run has been extradited back to Oxford. Tristan Holland, 18, was arrested in Shelby County and is now back in Oxford to face charges there. Holland is charged with accessory after the fact. He was given a...
Police arrest one person, another sent to hospital at Mississippi apartment complex
Police have offered few details about a Tuesday shooting at an Oxford apartment complex that resulted in one arrest and one person sent to the hospital. The Oxford Police Department responded to calls of shots fired at the Molly Barr Ridge apartment complex late Tuesday morning. The victim was transported...
actionnews5.com
Man arrested for chasing a woman while wearing Halloween mask
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in jail after being accused of chasing a woman down the street while wearing a Halloween mask. Southaven police say that on Monday, Oct. 17, just before 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to a suspicious person call. The caller said that a man...
Oxford Eagle
State investigating officer involved shooting in Lafayette County
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating and officer involved shooting involving the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. According to MBI, the incident took place about 11 p.m. Wednesday near Highway 334 in Lafayette County. The MBI is “currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” according to a statement....
wtva.com
One person in custody for Oxford shooting
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Oxford Police shared information Tuesday afternoon about a reported shooting. Police published the following statement on its Facebook page at 12:58 p.m. "OPD responded to a person shot at an apartment off of Molly Barr Rd. One person was taken into custody and one was transported...
4 more suspects charged after burglary involving thousands in stolen checks, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four more suspects have been arrested in connection with a scheme involving thousands of dollars in stolen checks and burglary. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), detectives responded to a burglary on Sept. 25 in the 9800 block of Humphrey Road in northeast Shelby County.
actionnews5.com
Teen suspect in fatal hit-and-run appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in the deadly hit-and-run in Oxford was in Shelby County Court on Tuesday. Tristan Holland, 18, is facing one charge in the case: accessory after the fact. The incident happened early Sunday morning in Oxford. Police say two Ole Miss students...
Funeral arrangements made for Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. — The funeral arrangements have been made for Walker Fielder, a student who was killed in a hit-and-run on Oct. 16. A visitation will be held on Oct. 19 from 12 PM - 2 PM, at the Christ United Methodist Church, on Old Canton Road in Jackson, Miss.
Oxford hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday
OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone. Family and friends of Walker Fielder told WREG he had just turned 21 years old the night his life was cut short in a hit-and-run in downtown Oxford. Now his family is in disbelief as they struggle with the tragic […]
actionnews5.com
SCSO arrests 5 men for burglaries in Cordova home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five men were arrested by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly burglarizing a home on Humphrey Road in Cordova. A witness noticed two unfamiliar cars in the driveway and observed four individuals moving around inside the residence on Sept. 25, said SCSO. SCSO arrested...
Man hurt after car crashes into pole in southeast Shelby County, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vehicle struck a pole in southeast Shelby County. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened at approximately 12 AM, near Crestwyn Hills Cove & Forest Hill Irene Road. A man was located and taken to Regional One in...
One shot at Oxford apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday. Oxford Police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment off Molly Barr Road. The victim was transported to the hospital and one person was taken into custody. There is no further information provided at this time. WREG will update […]
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured
An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
Ole Miss community shaken after student dies in hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. — Two Collierville men have been arrested for a deadly hit-and-run outside of Oxford City Hall. Oxford Police said that 24-year-old Seth Rokitka and 18-year-old Tristan Holland have been charged in connection to the crime that left one Ole Miss student dead and another injured. Rokitka has...
actionnews5.com
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - One Ole Miss student has died and another is in critical condition after police received a 911 call reporting two people were injured in the parking lot behind Oxford City Hall early Sunday morning. Officials have confirmed that the two students were hit by a vehicle.
Oxford Eagle
Update: University confirms death of student in fatal hit-and-run; police still seeking suspects
Oxford Police continue to seek the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday that left one University of Mississippi student dead and another critically injured. Ben Marsh, dean of students, released a statement Sunday afternoon about the incident. “We received the heartbreaking news that...
WRAL
Raleigh native seriously injured in hit-and-run near Ole Miss
Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20,...
Motorcycle wreck in MS causing delays on Goodman and Airways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays on Airways Boulevard near Goodman Road in Southaven, Mississippi after a motorcycle wreck Tuesday afternoon. Crews are already on the scene, but it is unclear how long it will take them to clear the location. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route if possible when heading […]
actionnews5.com
‘I thought I was next’: Witnesses take the stand against Ezekiel Kelly
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Witnesses testified against the man charged in the deadly Mid-South shooting spree that killed three on Sept. 7 on Tuesday morning. Ezekiel Kelly, now 20 years old, is facing a total of 27 charges in the case. Kelly appeared before a Shelby County judge Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0