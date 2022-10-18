ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

18-year-old extradited to Oxford, given $25K bond after fatal hit-and-run

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Collierville teen charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run has been extradited back to Oxford. Tristan Holland, 18, was arrested in Shelby County and is now back in Oxford to face charges there. Holland is charged with accessory after the fact. He was given a...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Man arrested for chasing a woman while wearing Halloween mask

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in jail after being accused of chasing a woman down the street while wearing a Halloween mask. Southaven police say that on Monday, Oct. 17, just before 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to a suspicious person call. The caller said that a man...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Oxford Eagle

State investigating officer involved shooting in Lafayette County

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating and officer involved shooting involving the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. According to MBI, the incident took place about 11 p.m. Wednesday near Highway 334 in Lafayette County. The MBI is “currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” according to a statement....
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

One person in custody for Oxford shooting

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Oxford Police shared information Tuesday afternoon about a reported shooting. Police published the following statement on its Facebook page at 12:58 p.m. "OPD responded to a person shot at an apartment off of Molly Barr Rd. One person was taken into custody and one was transported...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Teen suspect in fatal hit-and-run appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in the deadly hit-and-run in Oxford was in Shelby County Court on Tuesday. Tristan Holland, 18, is facing one charge in the case: accessory after the fact. The incident happened early Sunday morning in Oxford. Police say two Ole Miss students...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Oxford hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday

OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone. Family and friends of Walker Fielder told WREG he had just turned 21 years old the night his life was cut short in a hit-and-run in downtown Oxford. Now his family is in disbelief as they struggle with the tragic […]
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

SCSO arrests 5 men for burglaries in Cordova home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five men were arrested by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly burglarizing a home on Humphrey Road in Cordova. A witness noticed two unfamiliar cars in the driveway and observed four individuals moving around inside the residence on Sept. 25, said SCSO. SCSO arrested...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot at Oxford apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday. Oxford Police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment off Molly Barr Road. The victim was transported to the hospital and one person was taken into custody. There is no further information provided at this time. WREG will update […]
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured

An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
OXFORD, MS
WRAL

Raleigh native seriously injured in hit-and-run near Ole Miss

Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20,...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Motorcycle wreck in MS causing delays on Goodman and Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays on Airways Boulevard near Goodman Road in Southaven, Mississippi after a motorcycle wreck Tuesday afternoon. Crews are already on the scene, but it is unclear how long it will take them to clear the location. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route if possible when heading […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy